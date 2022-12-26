Himalaya's new ad for baby oil celebrates the best of both worlds

Christmas time is important for marketers since it's officially the season of buying gifts. But everything doesn't have to be about money right? A good Christmas campaign can stoke nostalgia and remind us of everything good and pure about the festival. It's clear why brands want in on some of those positive sentiments.



That's not all. With the right campaign by their side, brands can also forge and renew connections with their consumers in the spirit of the season.



As we inch closer to the festival, tis also the season to review the best Christmas ads of 2022!



Amazon



The 2022 Christmas ad by Amazon shows the lengths that someone can go to make a loved one smile. A father is perplexed by his daughter's love and fixation with a little snow globe. She takes it with her everywhere and even goes to bed with it.





The father then decides to surprise his daughter by creating a life-size replica of the snow globe inside a greenhouse, complete with artificial snow, snowman and a log cabin. J.R Jone's "You Hold Me Up" plays in the background.

Asda Stores Limited



The British supermarket chain Asda brought Will Ferrell in his Buddy the Elf avatar from the 2003 movie Elf, quite literally. Instead of using Ferrell himself for the scenes, the ad inserts footage from the 2003 movie to make it seem like a fresh film.







The ad shows Buddy applying for a job at Asda and fumbling his way through the day. At last, he secures the job after decorating the supermarket overnight. The ad was adjudged the best ad for November in the UK.



When asked what he thought about the ad, Ferrell said he thought it was well done and joked: "It kind of helped me finally get paid market value for when I shot Elf."



Coca-Cola



Coca-Cola has always had a strong connection with Christmas and even more so with Santa Claus. This year, the brand has hit us right in the feels with a poignant Christmas ad that celebrates human connections.





The ad shows a man trying to follow a recipe for "Mama Christmas pie" from a worn-out old notebook. His mother stands by him at every step, giving him suggestions, hints and nudges. He plods his way through the recipe and painstakingly bakes it.



While the pie doesn't look pretty in the end, his mother beams at him with pride. In the end, we learn that the mom is just an apparition or a figment of the man's imagination. After serving the pie to his friends, he raises his Coke to a picture of his deceased mom. Words appear across the screen: "Christmas always finds its way."



Disney



Disney released the final installation of its three-part Christmas campaign "From our family to yours" which started in 2020. Like the other two, this film also focuses on the importance of relationships and family. The animated film follows the point of view of Nicole's daughter who is anxious about her mom's pregnancy.





In the middle of the Christmas season, Nicole gives birth and her daughter gives away her prized Mickey Mouse to her baby sister. In signature Disney style, the ad feels familiar and warm, just what one would expect from a Christmas ad.



McDonald's UK



A little boy makes a list of things he wants for Christmas. As he keeps adding pages to it, the list grows meters long, until one day the wind blows it away. His parents decide to cheer him up by taking him to Mcdonald's.



On their way back, his mother asks him what was there on his list anyway. As opens a part of the list that he managed to hold on to against the wind, it reveals the drawing of a family. He holds both his parents tightly next to him to imply that he has already got what he wanted for Christmas.



Pepsi



"Pilk" a drink made from mixing Pepsi with milk may sound atrocious, but the beverage is what catapulted this Pepsi ad to internet virality.

Pilk recipes have been doing their rounds on TikTok and Instagram for a while now. Instead of running away from the trend, Pepsi decided to run with it by featuring the drink in its Christmas ad.







Lindsay Lohan is seen sipping on this "dirty soda" in the new ad for the beverage and people haven't stopped talking about it ever since. Though there's nothing much happening in the ad, it's a welcome change from all the fuzzy, sentimental campaigns we get to see around the festive season.