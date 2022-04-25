Havas Media Group launches e-commerce vertical, Havas Market, in India

Havas Media Group India has announced the launch of Havas Market, a full-service e-commerce offering that aims to empower consumers in their shopping journey, providing meaningful e-retail experiences and generating incremental business for brands. Globally, Havas Market was launched in October 2020.

Havas Market will provide comprehensive understanding and analysis across all sales channels, including 50+ marketplaces, social commerce, direct to consumer, and digital to retail, using a unique methodology that goes beyond media. It will further include capabilities ranging from insights and research, retail and content management, paid media, sales analytics and more. With India experiencing tremendous e-commerce growth fuelled by pandemic-accelerated digital adoption and a rapid expansion in internet services, Havas Market provides a competitive edge from its ability to deliver one-stop e-commerce solutions to manage brands’ economies of scale.

To lead this division, HMG India has appointed Sharukh Lakhani as Lead – Havas Market. With over 11 years of experience across various segments in the e-commerce space, Lakhani has expert knowledge of the brand, retailer & agency sides of the ecosystem.

Lakhani will closely work with Provit Chemmani, who leads the e-commerce expansion globally for Havas Group, Rohan Chincholi, Head- Digital Services, Havas Media Group India and a team of specialists across research, insights, performance media, content & analytics.

Commenting on the launch, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India, said, “With the launch of Havas Market, India is poised to become a leader in creating meaningful shopping experiences. The division will give clients access to real-time market intel to help them form better decisions on the back of data and technology. I’m excited about the Group’s ambitious plans, forging into new avenues, that not only strengthen our capabilities, but also ensure upskilling of our people and processes, thereby providing a seamless and integrated experience to our clients.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “The current e-retail landscape in India is very competitive and complicated for the consumer. From fashion, beauty, electronics and mobile, to food, healthcare and entertainment, each product category has witnessed a significant growth in e-commerce spends. India already has close to 200Mn+ online transacting users. Given Havas Media Group India’s diversified client portfolio, we identified a great opportunity to develop an in-house e-commerce practice. With Havas Market, we want to become the go-to-market entity in the industry, offering an end-to-end solution and optimizing clients’ e-retail business. I’m confident with Havas’ existing capabilities and the stellar team of experts, we will be able to scale the vertical to even greater heights.”

Rohan Chincholi further added, “Consumers today are constantly on the lookout for ease and convenience in their purchase journey. Havas Market will help brands rethink the retail journey and, in turn, reach an engaged audience. The approach will be guided by Havas Media Group’s Converged data partnership & Mx process that uses connection, context and content to create the most meaningful experience for consumers.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)