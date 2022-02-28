Flipkart Seller Hub back with #BachonKaKhel campaign

Flipkart has announced the return of Flipkart Seller Hub’s signature campaign #BachonKaKhel with three new films.

The campaign highlights the unique benefits of the Flipkart platform – such as ease of doing online business with Flipkart's trusted base of over 4 lakh sellers and 40 crore customers and 3,000 delivery hubs that ensure fast and seamless delivery of packages.

“Bachon Ka Khel”, as the name suggests, talks about how running an online business on the Flipkart Seller Hub is as easy as child’s play. The film features Bijendra Kala as an agitated seller, Namit Das as an enthusiastic seller, and Divyansh Dwivedi as the ‘bacha’ guide who explains how easy it is to do business on Flipkart.

Conceptualized by Art-E MediaTech, this is the second part of the “Bachon Ka Khel” campaign. It explores the journey of the film’s cast as they venture into online selling and discover new growth opportunities.

Sharing his views on the campaign, Anshul Vasu, Senior Marketing Manager, Flipkart Marketplace said, "Flipkart offers a hassle-free process for all sellers to understand the system, expand their online business and enhance their selling experience by opting for our features and promotions. We constantly upgrade the seller portal with new features that help them boost their business and maximize profits. Moreover, we keep on adding learning material for our sellers to make sure they are up-to-date. With "Bachon Ka Khel" Part 2, we would like to educate our sellers on the benefits and growth opportunities that Flipkart Seller Hub offers, and encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to come forth."

Rohit Sakunia, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Art-E MediaTech, said, “With more and more businesses leveraging technologies and online platforms to keep pace with the changing times and market landscape, we are working with Flipkart to find new campaign approaches in which we can engage with existing and prospective sellers. #BachonKaKhel narrates Flipkart Seller Hub’s salient features in a light-hearted, easy-to-understand manner with a clear message on how easy it is to embark on an entrepreneurial journey with Flipkart. We are closely tracking the campaign performance and expecting a sign-up rate twice as high as we witnessed previously. The campaign results and insights will also guide Flipkart in creating greater value for Flipkart Seller Hub as well as the sellers.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)