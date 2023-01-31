Enigmatic Smile appoints MS Dhoni as its India brand ambassador
Launches Single.id launch card-linked offers in India
Enigmatic Smile has onboarded former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador for India.
“Anyone who has ever launched a new product or service, especially when it involves strict compliance, security and safety standards, knows that cool headedness and high integrity are paramount. As Captain Cool, MS Dhoni embodies these two qualities, as well as those of loyalty and reliability. This is why we approached him to represent our brand in India. We are delighted to have him on board and look forward to a long and fruitful association,” said Bish Smeir, CEO, Enigmatic Smile.
MS Dhoni said, “I am delighted to represent Enigmatic Smile and Single.id as their exclusive brand ambassador for the rewards space in India. As they launch “India’s largest rewards economy,” Enigmatic Smile promises to improve the lives of millions of Indian people by helping them “Link their cards once. Collect rewards forever.”
That promise is a simple vow which resonates with me, and one I can stand behind. I wish Enigmatic Smile, all connected retailers, reward programmes, offer publishers and consumers every success as we launch this great, and rewarding project together.” He further added.
Commenting on the launch, Chandra Bhushan, India Country Head, said: “Pinelabs, Innoviti and NDTV have come on board with Enigmatic Smile, enabling all their connected retailers to benefit from the brand new Single.id card-linked solution, we look forward to many such associations benefiting the end consumer.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
StanPlus rebranded as RED.Health
The rebranding exercise extends to the brand's logo, website and social media channels
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 4:38 PM | 4 min read
Medical emergency response platform StanPlus today announced four new business verticals to create, build and offer a holistic Emergency Care Network in the country. The company will build the new businesses under a new identity, RED.Health. The name change is rooted in the company’s commitment to strengthen India’s Emergency Medical System through Rapid Emergency Dispatch.
StanPlus, started in 2015, today has been synonymous with saving lives by providing state of the art Ambulances in just 8 minutes. The company built a multi-city network of 5000+ ambulances with top-of-the-line equipment for critical and non-critical care. Known as India's version of 911, the rebranding will further build on the narrative through a broader spectrum of services. Under the RED.Health umbrella, the company will offer four new business verticals inline with its mission to build India’s largest medical emergency response network. These include:
RED Ambulances: RED has redefined the emergency response system by providing ambulances in just 8 minutes. Expanding its ambulance portfolio, RED will now provide Road ambulances, Air ambulances (RED Air Guardian), Bereavement services (Asth), and Standby ambulances for corporates and events for citizens.
RED Assist: RED Assist has two segments, one for the hospital partners which includes Centralised Ambulance Management and Outsourcing (CAMO) and other for Corporate partners which includes doctor-on-call, an online consultation service that links patients with doctors in real time. A doctor can be consulted for a variety of health issues, from general medical questions to specific health concerns.
RED Priority Clinics: This vertical aims to connect rural India to the vital healthcare system and provide day-to-day health advisory. Red Clinics provides integrated facilities for consultation, diagnosis, preventive health checks and medicine delivery. RED Clinics will also integrate with Occupational Health Centers (OHCs) and Infirmary of Corporates, to give best-in-class 1st degree health care and patient preparation in case of emergency evacuation.
RED Academy: It is a dedicated vertical that provides emergency response training for the 'Golden Hour', and it aims to integrate trained paramedics into the healthcare infrastructure. This segment will also help enterprises and corporates to ensure the safety of their employees in case of medical emergencies, through employee training about critical actions during emergencies like giving CPR to a colleague on the office floor.
To expand its current offerings, the company is also establishing a technology center within, namely RED Edge, that will strengthen the existing technical support and work on new product development for all the new business verticals. Red Edge, with a vision to revolutionise India's emergency response system with AI and GPS Mapping, will be leveraged under Suhas Kulkarni’s leadership, CPTO, and Founding member, RED.Health
Highlighting the larger vision for the brand, Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO, RED.Health, said, “India is making progress in addressing the over 500,000 emergency cases through timely interventions each year. Since the concept of EMS is fairly new, The biggest challenge for EMS has been infrastructure and manpower. With the launch of our new verticals, we are embarking on a new endeavour to build India’s largest emergency network. Our mission is to build this through partnerships and training to deliver expert care with speed, empathy and reliability. Our tech-led services are the solution in the time of crisis and as we transition into RED.Health, we are staying true to our mission of patient first approach of saving lives”
The rebranding coincides with the shift in the brand’s logo, website and social media channels with the campaign being visible across multiple communication touch points including digital, outdoor and social. In the process of rebranding, the company has also completely rebranded its ambulances and interiors/exteriors of the Clinics, along with our regional offices. Moreover to strengthen the new brand’s presence, the company also has rebranded the uniforms of its ground staff like drivers and paramedics.
RED.Health (formerly known as StanPlus) has raised $22.6Mn so far from investors like HealthQuad, Kalaari Capital and HealthX Capital Singapore amongst others. RED Ambulances has a partner fleet of 5000+ ambulances, 10+ air ambulances, partnership with 300+ hospitals, and a team of 1200+ medical care experts that is assisting 30L lives every year.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Melorra shows why jewellery makes a great gift for men and women in Valentine's Day ad
The #PartnerInSuccess campaign advocates equality in love, effort, time and care in relationships
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 2:29 PM | 2 min read
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and couples are looking for the best way to express their love and fondness for each other, and it’s often shown through gifts. For this season of love, Melorra , one of India’s fastest-growing D2C brands, is here with its new campaign, #PartnerInSuccess, run across social media platforms. The campaign advocates for equal efforts, love, time & care for partners in romantic relationships.
The idea behind #PartnerInSuccess is that gifting is not a one-way street; women can also express their love through thoughtful gifts for their partners. The campaign emphasises companionship and support in relationships. It seeks to debunk the idea that only men can gift jewellery to their partners. The underlying notion is that relationships have evolved, and so should gifting. This is reflected in Melorra’s video ad.
The ad features a couple supporting each other during challenging times. The video starts with the man, who always stands by his partner during her rough days, ensuring she achieves her goal of being selected for the soccer team. Later, the woman gifts him a ring to appreciate his commitment and trust. The campaign reflects the fact that standing for one another as a couple can go a long way in helping each other fulfil their dreams.
Speaking on the launch, Saroja Yeramilli, Founder & CEO, said, “Valentine’s Day has become just as big a celebratory event as birthdays and anniversaries, especially in terms of gifting. However, it’s often portrayed with only the woman on the receiving end. With our new digital campaign, #PartnerInSuccess, we want to push forward the idea that relationships are about mutual support and efforts, and gifting is not a one-way street. Women can show their appreciation towards their partners through gifts too! Therefore, all customers can choose from our extensive collections that start at the most affordable pricing.”
With 16,000+ designs for Her, Melorra has one of the largest collections of affordable fine jewellery designs that are perfect for gifting. Melorra has also recently launched men’s collection. This campaign primarily targets men and women between the ages of 25 and 40 and offers jewellery starting at INR 3000. The brand delivers its products in 26,000+ pin codes across India, making its mark throughout, including in villages with less than 10,000 to cities above 1 million.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IIFL Finance signs Tamannaah Bhatia as brand ambassador
The actor has been roped in to enhance the brand’s pan-India presence
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 1:06 PM | 1 min read
IIFL Finance has signed Tamannaah Bhatia as its brand ambassador with the aim to bolster its pan-India brand presence.
Speaking on the new brand ambassador appointment, Manav Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, IIFL said, “We want to be the loans destination of choice fulfilling dreams and goals of millions of Indians who don’t have easy access to credit. Tamannaah is a top actor in India since the last fifteen years and has a deep connect with our customer segments. The association will further alleviate our brand strengths together.”
Tamannaah Bhatia said, “I am delighted to be associated with IIFL. Being a dreamer, I can identify with dreams of millions of Indians and respect the role IIFL plays by providing credit across India.”
“IIFL Finance’s brand philosophy –“SeedhiBaat” – reflects in their simple, straight forward product offerings and seamless processes, which also resonates with my professional philosophy.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tanmay Bhat puts 'Samay' to good use in new Kotak811 spot
The campaign #SamayKoSahiKaamPeLagao by Schbang stars stand-up comedian Samay Raina alongside Bhat
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 12:55 PM | 2 min read
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited’s (“KMBL”/ “Kotak”) Kotak811, a semi-autonomous digital bank, announced the launch of its campaign that highlights Kotak811 as the digital bank that lets you do more with your time. The campaign #SamayKoSahiKaamPeLagao features new-age stand-up comedians, Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina.
Launched in 2017 as an acquisition engine, Kotak811 has evolved to become a semi-autonomous digital bank that offers a range of solutions at the fingertips of customers.
The campaign reinforces Kotak811 as the digital bank that lets customers do more with their time, thanks to its easy and convenient banking solutions.
Conceptualized and created by Schbang, this digital campaign comprises a set of 3 ad films, which will be seen across digital channels and OTT platforms. The campaign kicks off with an ad film that is a humorous take on doing more with time, as it shows time being put to better use by literally putting the protagonist Samay (Raina) to better use.
“The campaign #SamayKoSahiKaamPeLagao aims to encourage consumers to do more with their time by banking with Kotak811,” said Ms Shanti Ekambaram, Whole Time Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. “Kotak811 is making banking so easy and convenient with its digital banking solutions, that it leaves one with more time to do things they like. Kotak811 is positioned as a preferred mode of banking for those who feel traditional banking can take up a lot of their time.”
Akshay Gurnani, Co-Founder and CEO of Schbang, said, “Kotak811 wanted to highlight the convenience of digital banking. Understanding our audience, we knew collaborating with the popular duo - Tanmay Bhatt & Samay Raina would amplify our messaging and draw the right eyeballs. The campaign is overall aimed at showing how the 'Samay' you save by digitally banking with Kotak811 can be spent doing things that actually matter to you.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
SBI Securities unveils new brand identity
The new logo retains its iconic SBI logo unit
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 12:41 PM | 1 min read
SBI Securities has unveiled a new brand identity with aims to strengthen its relationship with customers.
Deepak Kumar Lalla, MD & CEO SBICAP Securities Ltd said, “Our mission is to develop financial solutions that make it easier for our customers to create trusted experiences, while enabling everyone to feel safe and secure in the digital world when it comes to investing. We believe our new tagline “Investment Aur Trust, Dono” has a customer-centric approach and the vital role we play in being their trusted partner when it comes to their investments”.
He further added, “The new avatar reflects the brand’s core values - ‘Simple, Adaptable, Accountable, Trustworthy, Happy, and Innovative, which represents the brand’s vision and strategy as we focus on accelerating our growth trajectory.”
The company stated that conceptually, aspects of ‘Investment & Trust’ were developed to reflect the digital investing experiences are enabled for consumers, by being their trusted investment partner. The new logo retains its iconic SBI logo unit.
The refreshed brand identity manifests itself through its app, website, offline branches, and all branded assets.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
PUMA ropes in Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur as ambassador
Harmanpreet joins the PUMA roster comprising celebrated sportsmen like Virat Kohli, MC Mary Kom, Yuvraj Singh and Sunil Chhetri
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
PUMA India has announced Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur as its latest brand ambassador.
The brand had earlier posted a cryptic teaser video of a player taking position at the stumps and quizzed the audience to guess PUMA’s next brand ambassador. PUMA tracked comments of consumers on Instagram and Twitter, native shopping platform Puma.com and retail stores.
According to the 5000 responses collected over 36 hours, 80% of the consumers surprisingly assumed the brand ambassador to be a male cricketer.
PUMA followed it up with a video that revealed Harmanpreet as its new brand ambassador, thereby breaking moulds, busting archetypes and creating a strong culture for women in cricket and overall sport.
Harmanpreet joins PUMA’s illustrious roster, which consists of some of the greatest names from the world of sports, including Virat Kohli, Usain Bolt, Neymar Jr and Sunil Chhetri, boxer MC Mary Kom, cricketer Harleen Deol and para-shooter Avani Lekhara.
“We are delighted to welcome skipper Harmanpreet Kaur into the PUMA family. The way she plays — bold and fierce cricket - she is the perfect fit for our brand which embodies the same qualities and ethos. As a brand, PUMA has always stayed ahead of the times and committed to support, celebrate and empower women in sports. This association is a massive step in that direction. Harmanpreet is a sporting icon and, with this partnership, we hope to inspire younger generations and help Indian women’s cricket reach greater heights,” said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia.
As part of the partnership terms, Harmanpreet will endorse the brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories through multiple activities and campaigns throughout the year.
“Not many know that I hit my first ODI century in 2013 in a pair of PUMA boots that I received as a token of support in my early years from the brand. Exactly a decade now and I have been roped in as the face of PUMA. I am thrilled to join the biggest sports brand in the country with a star-studded roster. It’s heartening to see a brand such as PUMA support the growth of Indian women’s cricket; it’s crucial for bolstering progress. This is just the beginning and I am sure this association will encourage a lot of women who dream to make a career in cricket. I look forward to an exciting journey ahead,” Harmanpreet said.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Yashraj Mukhate’s new song is an ode to KFC Chizza
The internet sensation has created a foot-tapping number composed entirely of the comments on KFC's Instagram page
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 12:22 PM | 2 min read
After KFC brought its iconic Chizza back, internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate has created a track which captures the feelings of all the Chizza fans who rallied for the product’s return.
Ever since the dish was launched for a limited time a few years ago, fans have been eagerly awaiting its return. It’s this fan longing that finds itself at the centre of The Chizza Comments Song. Colonel Sanders, Yashraj and the all-chicken, no-crust Chizza take centre stage in the fun video released on Instagram. Yashraj mixes some of the best comments KFC has received asking for the Chizza’s return with his trademark beats!
View this post on Instagram
With catchy tunes set against popular comments such as “Ae koi toh ye unqil ko bolo ke pehle toh yeh Chizza waaps le aaye.”, “Inn logo ne chikan ko crust bna dya brooo.”, and “My mouth is watering like a sink.”, the music is sure to get your feet tapping within seconds. Add to this, some groovy dance moves, and you have all the recipes of a cruncheesy blockbuster.
In the video, Yashraj also personifies each of the KFC fans through various personas – from that hip-hopper friend to the neighbourhood aunty and many more.
Speaking about the track and his partnership with KFC India, Yashraj Mukhate said, “Food and Music are my OG loves. And I was one of those fans rooting for the Chizza to come back. Imagine my happiness when it actually happened. I thought I’d commemorate the occasion the way I know best – by singing about it. So here we are! I hope I’ve been able to bring out the emotions of fans like me through the Chizza Comments Song and that people out there enjoy listening to this track as much as I enjoyed working on it.”
With more than 3 lakh views in less than 48 hours, the tune already has the Internet grooving.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube