e4m Pride of India: Honouring brands built in Bharat on April 21

At the event, close to 200 brands will be recognised and celebrated for their excellence in leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity, constant innovation, marketing practices and more

e4m group is hosting the Pride of India Brands - The Best of Bharat in Mumbai on April 21, 2022. The conference will be followed by a felicitation ceremony recognizing close to 200 brands of Bharat. The theme of the conference will be ‘Building Brands For Bharat’. The event will be held from 11:30 AM onwards.

The conference and awards are presented by Sharechat, with Aaj Tak as co-gold partner, and the associate partner for the event is HT Media Group. The co-partner and knowledge partner for the event is Xoxoday and TAM respectively.

Pride of India will witness the gathering of about 200 brands and leaders with an aim to honour the brands - established and budding; for their excellence in leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity, and constant innovation in their products, processes, and marketing practices. The conference will aim to bring out the insights on building brands of Bharat.

The power-packed agenda of the conference will have brand leaders share their seasoned insights on various topics. Also, there will be three Business Leaders Round-table discussions.

The first Business Leaders Round-table will revolve around Building Brands that Bharat Trusts. Today, businesses do not need to spend too much money acquiring new customers, all they need is a plan. The panel will focus on how can one optimize their marketing budget to increase profit margins and make their brand the one that Bharat trusts.

The panel will be moderated by Aftab Naqvi, Group CEO, Gozoop and the members of the panel will be the following:

Ashwinder R Singh, CEO-Residential, Bhartiya Urban

KR Nagarajan, Chairman- Ramraj Cotton

Seema Walia, SMB-Head, ShareChat

Utsav Malhotra, COO, Noise

Rishi Sharma, VP, Baidyanath

The second Business Leaders Round-table will talk about the Secrets of Building Successful Brands For Bharat. While the secrets of the trade are usually well reserved by the brands, leaders from various sectors will come together at this panel to discuss the secrets of what brands built for Bharat should encompass in order to be the consumer favourites. The panel will witness various success stories from the brands built-in and for Bharat.

The moderator of the panel discussion will be Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith Media who will steer the discussion with

Kailash Katkar, MD, QuickHeal Technologies

Namrata Chotrani, CEO, Khadim

Dr Sriram Iyer, CRO, Metropolis Healthcare

Dheeraj Gupta, Founder & MD, Jumboking

Rahul Tewari, CFO, Games24x7

The third Business Leaders Roundtable discussion that will feature the stalwarts of some of the industry's leading brands. The roundtable will be a tete-a-tete with leaders who built brands in Bharat for Bharat and became top sellers over the years.

The leaders who will be a part of the roundtable will be

Arjun Ranga, MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathies

C.K. Kumaravel, Co-Founder & CEO, Naturals Salons & Spa

Nirupam Sahay, ED & CEO, Lighting-Consumer Durables, Surya Roshini

V Noushad, MD, Walkaroo International

The session will be moderated by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media.

Awards:

The awards are a recognition and celebration of the best brands built by Indian business houses over the years and honour the indomitable spirit of these businesses during challenging times. The awards are given to the brands that have demonstrated leadership, strategic accomplishments, creativity and constant innovation in their product, processes and marketing practices.

https://e4mevents.com/pride-of-india-brands-2022/register

More information can be found on the event microsite below:

