e4m Content Jam 2022: Decoding opportunities & challenges of the content economy
The conference on Dec 8 will be followed by Indian Content Marketing Awards 2022 that acknowledge the magnificent work in the content marketing domain
Creating unique, engaging content is the key to brand building. Content marketing helps brands catch the eye of the consumer. Today, the growth of content is propelled greatly by the digital transformation. To shed light on the newer developments that await the world of content marketing, and the challenges & opportunities that lie ahead, exchange4media is set to host the e4m Content Jam 2022 on December 8 in Mumbai. The theme of the event is ‘The Content Economy – Defining ‘The New Creative’. Hoopr is the Co-Gold Partner for the event while Associate Partner is Word.
Content Jam is e4m’s conference on content marketing which brings together brands, content curators, agencies, filmmakers, and influencers on one platform to discuss, decode and celebrate great content. This is the sixth edition of the conference. A stellar lineup of industry experts will come together to decipher what makes a great content marketing strategy in a competitive environment. The conference takes us on the journey of The Next in content, with people who are paving the future of content through their expertise and collaborations.
The event will kickstart with a keynote session on the topic ‘How the BFSI sector is using marketing effectively to get millions of people to insure their lives’ by Mayank Bathwal, CEO- Aditya Birla Health Insurance. It will be followed by a panel discussion on the topic ‘The roadmap to create value for brands: The power of creation, co-creation & collaboration’. The panellists will be: Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer- Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Amit Sethiya, Head of Marketing- SYSKA Group, Esha Nagar, Managing Director- Nepa, Naveen Murali, VP - Head of Marketing- Pepperfry, Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, Vice President and Head of Marketing- Kaya, Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer- ManipalCigna Health Insurance. The session chair for the event is Makarand N, Vice President: Content+, Mindshare.
Following the panel discussion, Zubin Dubash, COO- ShemarooMe and Digital Business, will throw some light on the topic- Why Regional Is A Must-Ride Wave for Every Brand? Another panel discussion on the ‘The Future of Content: Emerging Technologies’ will be attended by industry leaders including Chandan Kumar, Senior Vice President Marketing - Brand Design, Strategy & Communication- UltraTech Cement, Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder and CEO - Hoopr.ai, Geetanjali Kothari, Head - Marketing and Corporate Communication- Bharti AXA Life Insurance, Pooja Sahgal, Chief Marketing Officer- Raymond Consumer Care, Priyanka Salot, Co- Founder- The Sleep Company. The panel discussion will be moderated by Niraj Ruparel, Head Of Mobile & Emerging Tech - Groupm India I Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India.
Geetika Mehta, Managing Director- Hershey India, will deliver a keynote session at the event and talk on ‘Celebrating Togetherness with brand Hersheys’. The last session would be the Quora Session on the topic- Leveraging the Power of Intent and Curiosity’ with Anati Zubia, Head of Marketing- Quora.
The Content Jam sessions will be followed by the Indian Content Marketing Awards 2022. ICMA (Indian Content Marketing Awards) thrives to provide recognition to content marketing campaigns and content makers. This is its seventh edition of the awards. The awards provide recognition to the outstanding content marketing campaigns and content makers who are doing magnificent work in the content marketing domain.
We want to double our business in India by 2025: Lionel Thoreau, The Body Shop
Thoreau, CMO - The Body Shop, shares thoughts on the brand's business vision and why its activism isn't skin deep
By Ritika Raj & Tanya Dwivedi | Dec 5, 2022 1:52 PM | 5 min read
In an endeavour to put its money where its mouth is, British skincare and beauty brand The Body Shop recently introduced its biggest skincare range with the ingredient 'Edelweiss' revamping the ‘Drops of Youth’ collection. On the occasion of its launch, Lionel Thoreau, Chief Marketing Officer, of The Body Shop said that the brand is sticking to the belief of founder Anita Roddick that businesses can help shape and drive change in our society for the better.
The company that positions itself as a ‘change-making’ beauty brand reviewed its ‘Drops of youth’ collection and its messaging, which could be problematic in the context of insecurity around ageing.
Sharing the insight behind the new collection, Thoreau said “We thought it was not the right thing to call this product Drops of Youth, but we wanted to rejuvenate it, upgrade it, and make it better and at the same time we wanted to change the name. It was a big commercial bet but we believe it was worth it because we really wanted to be aligned with our values. That's why we have relaunched and made sure that our customers always feel at their best whatever their age.” The brand believes that customers understand that the brand is back to its roots and values - one of the key values being to promote their self-esteem and well-being.
Activist messaging and its impact on the target audience
Thoreau defines the brand’s target audience as "ethically engaged people, especially women." He added “It's people with this mindset - where they love beauty products, they want to have high-performing products, but at the same time, they care about the values that we care about. That's really our core target. It's not only the demographics but a kind of psychographic attitude in all. People who believe in things like sustainability, environmental protection, and social equality are also important in society are our TG.”
Activism and sustainability have been central themes of The Body Shop's messaging for its consumers and it works for them as a brand. The Body Shop has recently launched the Youth Activism campaign, the core insight of which lies in the ethos of the brand.
Shared Thoreau, “We know that humanity is facing big issues and the young generation cares about things like climate change, social inequality, gender inequality, but they don't have a say about it or it’s not enough. What we want to ensure is that they are part of the political debate and they can have their say just like other generations.”
This is the first time that the brand is partnering with the United Nations and is working with NGOs in each country to ensure that the political goals that qualify for this campaign are relevant to the local context.
In India, they have defined two goals. The first is to make sure that young people get registered to vote and The Body Shop aims to add 25 million new registrations. The second goal is to help youth become a part of the decision-making.
Scaling in India and going vegan
The Body Shop is entering markets like Varanasi, Imphal, Indore, Bhopal, Patna, Shimla and more. Sharing the challenges behind scaling to smaller cities and towns of India, Thoreau added “As an inclusive, ethical brand, the first thing we need to ensure is to have a portfolio of products which is suited for the needs of Indian consumers. With a large array of products, it's for people of all ages, all skin tones, and all genders as well and for this purpose. I don't believe that we can decide everything from London and that's why we also have local partners that feed us with insights and the needs of consumers here and guide us when we are developing products.”
Talking from a business standpoint, Thoreau said: “We are very ambitious for the Indian markets. We believe that it's a young, diverse, big population and it really matches our values of inclusivity. We want to double our business by 2025 in India. First, we are going to increase our retail network, increasing it by 50%. We will scale from 200 to 300 stores between now and 2025 entering 15 new cities and we’ll keep on driving the penetration this way. We have a new store concept that we call an Activist Workshop which is super sustainable - 90% of the materials used in this store concept are either recycled or upcycled.”
The brand is also working on having a staff which is motivated by these values, which also increases the store's productivity. During the pandemic, the India team also put in place a ‘ship from store’ program that transformed the stores into warehouses and people could just order products from WhatsApp which the brand is now implementing in the UK as well. The brand, therefore, is looking at expanding the retail networks, store productivity, and accelerating eCommerce and omnichannel services.
In the past two years, the brand has started to regenerate its full portfolio to make it much more sustainable from an environmental standpoint. By 2023, The Body Shop aims to be a completely vegan brand. Sharing insights on the same, Thoreau added “Animal welfare is important to us and this combined with the fact that the meat industry is one of the greatest polluters, becoming vegan was a very natural next step. It's not only about claiming that we are vegan just because our formula does not contain any animal-deriving ingredients. It's also about ensuring the same in the process of creation, development and manufacturing and that we are also being audited and controlled by an independent body. The idea of animal welfare and veganism is already deeply rooted in Indian culture. It started in India and now it's growing across the world.”
AM/NS India reimagines a future of possibilities in new campaign
iProspect India has created a multi-media campaign architecture with an aim to accelerate the brand's key vision in the market
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 1:45 PM | 2 min read
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India or AM/NS India has launched its first corporate campaign titled titled ‘Reimagineering’. The word is a fusion of reimagination and engineering - two key levers that will shape India's growth and development over the next several decades. AM/NS India is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal & Nippon Steel - two of the world’s leading steelmakers.'
Dentsu iProspect has been mandated with the responsibility of the media planning, buying, and 360-degree dissemination of the campaign.
The campaign's objective is to raise awareness and build imagery of a global new-age steel manufacturer committed to creating a brand-new future for the industry, people, and the planet. iProspect India has created a multi-media campaign architecture with an aim to accelerate the brand's key vision in the market. The campaign covers key touchpoints such as television with dominance in the news genre and front jackets in leading English and vernacular dailies to drive credibility. As a result, AM/NS India is associated with the ongoing FIFA World Cup as one of the digital sponsors. The campaign also drives conversations through social media touchpoints, 60-second musical spot-on radio, and innovative OOH executions to bring the brand propositions of 'Reimagineering' and 'Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures' to life.
Speaking on the campaign, Bibek Chattopadhyay, Head - Communications, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India said, “We embarked on a journey almost a year back to craft the corporate identity and design for AM/NS India - a venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the most valued brands in the metal and mining space worldwide. With the 360-degree campaign, entailing media formats, we unveil a Young, Dynamic, Smart, Thoughtful, and Global architecture that elevates the brand presentation. Reimagineering - one world that eloquently puts forth our ambitions for the market we are privileged to serve - is rudimentary to our concept and reflects our brand philosophy, 'Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures'.”
Vinod Thadani, CEO, iProspect and Chief Digital Growth Officer, dentsu Media added, “We are extremely proud to be part of this amazing campaign. The beauty of the campaign is in synchronization of 6 very impactful KVs, a powerful and visually delighted TVC with melodious background score and multiple format renditions across touchpoints. We planned the campaign such a way so that each touchpoint complement each other to establish the core proposition of the brand. I am confident post this campaign, AM/NS brand awareness will be enhanced significantly.”
AdLift wins SEO and Content Marketing duties of Wingreensworld.com
The account was won in a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 12:35 PM | 2 min read
AdLift, a global digital marketing agency has won the SEO, Content Marketing and Content Writing mandate for packaged foods company Wingreens Farms Pvt. Ltd. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch.
Wingreens World has a coming together of India's most loved new-age F&B brands like- Wingreens Farms, Raw Pressery, Postcard and Monsoon Harvest. It endeavors to capture changing consumer preferences towards "better for you" products, a segment representing a $1 billion opportunity over the next 5 years.
As part of the mandate, AdLift aims to amplify the brand and will focus on strong organic growth within business verticals of Wingreens using engaging content and customized SEO strategies. Through careful audience targeting, AdLift will work on making Wingreens World the one stop digital shop for new age customers and help them discover the world of minimally processed, responsibly sourced and healthier eating options.
Speaking on the new client win, Prashant Puri, Co-founder & CEO, AdLift said, “We are excited to partner with a brand that is on a mission to change the way food is made and consumed. We are all geared up to take this ‘House of Brands’ to new heights with what we do best. With the top SEO and Content Marketing teams on board, we are confident to identify and grow the Wingreens customer base”
To add, Pawan Sarda, Group CMO & Head of D2C- Wingreens World, said, “It’s no secret that we love all things organic! We are looking forward to AdLift adding more meaning to that word for us by increasing our organic rankings across digital channels through SEO and Content Marketing. We are looking forward to this partnership that lends to our goal of creating a world class enterprise with an omni channel play”
Ajay Menon and Vimal Chandran team up for Vivo X80 Pro film 'The Birth'
The cinematic campaign film has been shot entirely on the Vivo X80 Pro smartphone
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 12:25 PM | 3 min read
A cinematic film, The Birth - shot on the Vivo X80 Pro by Ajay Menon and Vimal Chandran has been going around on social media and is aimed to give a spell bounding cinematic experience. This campaign marks the latest and one of the best yet, under the campaign. The multinational smartphone company Vivo has given a platform to all acclaimed photographers of the country under its #Vivographer program. Ajay Menon and Vimal Chandran have been associated with this program for the past 4 years.
The movie depicts the story of an adventurous boy in a small town who explores the prodigious book of his grandmother. As when he keeps anything in the book at night it miraculously turns two in the morning. One fine night, he sleeps with the book open on himself and finds his own doppelganger roaming around in his house the next morning.
View this post on Instagram
Ajay Menon is one of the renowned Indian cinematographers, producers, and photographers of Malayalam movies while Vimal Chandran is India’s most popular visual artist. The lead role is played by Vasudev Sajeesh who has recently been felicitated with Kerala State Award for Best Child Actor. A fabulous and talented team of Executive Producers, VFX artists, colorists, and other members have created this masterpiece on Vivo X80 Pro without using any professional camera.
Amrita Sharma, Co-Founder of Mixed Route Juice, said, We’ve been working on building a property for Vivo India called #vivographer and it's now running in its 4th year. Over this time we’ve had the privilege of creating content that stood out in all forms and is disruptive in the market. The product and the choice of talent complement each other and work very well to bring out the brand messaging. The film is a brilliantly cut, outstanding piece of cinematography with master artists from Kerala Ajay Menon and Vimal Chandran and they managed to shoot this exceptional piece and all its nuances on Vivo x80.
Yogendra Sriramula, Head, Brand Strategy, at Vivo India said, “As a company, Vivo is known for constantly coming up with new ways to offer our users cutting-edge technology and delightful camera experiences. vivo X series delivers on this promise and is known in the industry for setting new benchmarks. The Vivo X80 series is another addition that helps bridge the gap between smartphone and professional photography by infusing user-oriented innovations. X80Pro has both - extremely strong computational photography capabilities and hardware camera performance to capture perfect video and still images in all light conditions. It is an ideal tool for creating high-quality films owing to its excellent outcomes and beautiful cinematic modes. We anticipate that "The Birth," which was captured on a Vivo X80 Pro, will inspire members of our community to pursue professional smartphone photography and push themselves to discover new limits.”
The unbeatable Brand Shikhar Dhawan
On Dhawan's 37th birthday, let’s take a look at the evolving social media presence and brand image of the star cricketer
By Medha Jha | Dec 5, 2022 9:11 AM | 4 min read
Known fondly as "Gabbar", Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is turning 37 today. The left-hand opener has been named as ODI captain for Newzealand and he is also the captain of the IPL team Punjab Kings.
Known for his flamboyant personality, Dhawan has evolved as an influencer on social media platforms which has won him fame in the endorsement world.
Brand Image
Optimism has always been Dhawan's most defining quality among fans. His response to success and failure with a smile signifies his positive outlook and has inspired many a meme.
As an athlete, he comes across as real on and off the pitch. His proven stature as a cricketer over the years and his relatable personality establish an automatic connect between him and the people at large.
Whenever he is on the field, batting or fielding, he keeps the fans and audience involved and engaged. His high-five celebration is iconic. He has multiple standout traits which allow him to be always connected with the audience.
Dhawan has evolved and matured which goes hand in hand with his consistent performance, bringing him a big appeal across geographies, gender and age groups, which are strong elements in his brand image.
He has had a long career where he has been integral in the Indian team setup with numerous match-winning performances. He has had a very interesting brand journey, given his flamboyant batting and brands in that space looked at him from that attribute. But, with his growth, also came a growth, sustenance, impact and reach in his brand value.
His appeal and performance ensured that he was never irrelevant to brands. So, while Shikhar signed new deals, he renewed many too.
Social Media relevance
Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales and Talent, RISE Worldwide that manages brand endorsements for Shikhar Dhawan shares his insights: “Currently, Dhawan is one of the most sought-after professional athletes currently. His social media followership of over 35 million, is one of the highest in the current set of active Indian cricketers. The evolution of social media has opened up many avenues for brands. At RISE Worldwide, we always look at unlocking the maximum value in brand-athlete partnerships. With Shikhar, we have an athlete, who is a widely loved personality and his followership on digital media is immense and relevant. This makes him a credible influencer in the endorsement space encouraging brands to partner with him to reach out to a large audience in a much more impactful manner.”
“Dhawan currently has a very fine balance between full-time endorsements and digital deals. He has had a very interesting, sustained brand journey. While he continues to garner significant interest and now also with recent captaincy stints, there is an increasing demand from brands, to leverage his creative input and impactful social media content, to sign digital deals,” Bardia adds.
Dhawan has evolved his social presence, especially on Instagram to bring out a lighter more engaging persona and highlight some never-seen-before sides of Dhawan that fans adore. This has led to him collaborating with other influencers and creating engaging content, making him one of the standout cricketers in terms of engagement via Reels.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Simple and engaging, Dhawan's creative content also seems to resonate with fans. The engagement numbers are high, creating a real connection with fans and making the cricketer a highly demanded celeb for brands to leverage for reach and ROIs.
During IPL 2022, Dhawan's reels created cumulative views of 111M ( the most during the season) and total engagement of 12.7M, one of the biggest in the season.
He has collaborated with influencers as well as using his wider network such as the Reel with Team India that had Rahul Dravid at the end, and the other during the recent IPL with Preity Zinta.
Brand Endorsements
Dhawan currently has a portfolio of over 15 brands spread across sectors like sportswear, footwear, audio & wearables, ed-tech, 2-wheeler EV, perfumes and real estate amongst others. In addition to this, he is a few ongoing and yet-to-announce deals in his "brand" wagon.
He is working with Jio, Nerolac Paints, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, GS Caltex, fantasy cricket application Dream 11, Zero Risque, Fever FM, DB Dixon, StanceBeam, Boat, IMG Reliance, Ariel India, Kurkure, Lays, Oppo, Nerolac, Alcis Sports, Vedantu Learn and V Star.
'We're imbibing a culture that makes us think more like a startup and less like a bank'
Shoma Narayanan, Managing Director - Group Strategic Marketing and Communications, DBS Bank India tells us all about the new campaign, brand ethos and the challenges of being a foreign bank in India
By Ritika Raj | Dec 5, 2022 9:06 AM | 5 min read
DBS Bank India recently announced its brand campaign ‘Live more, Bank less’ that underlines the bank’s belief that a different kind of bank is needed in a post-pandemic world- a bank that is more technology and sustainability-focused. In 2018, as it turned 50, DBS told customers it wanted them to ‘Live more, Bank less’. Four years on, the brand has launched the second leg of the campaign to show consumers how it is more than just a traditional bank.
Shoma Narayanan, Managing Director - Group Strategic Marketing and Communications, DBS Bank India in a conversation with exchange4media shared insights behind the new campaign, the promotional plan for the same, the ethos driving the brand, challenges of being a foreign bank in India and more.
Edited Excerpts:
Please walk us through the insight behind the recently launched “Different Kind of Bank” campaign in terms of conceptualization and execution.
We knew that customers needed banking services but didn’t want to deal with the hassles of banking. This required us to offer a banking experience that’s fast, natural, and effortless. Building on this, through our ‘Live more, Bank less’ campaign launched in 2018, we encouraged customers to seize life’s opportunities, and focus on their personal priorities, while leaving the hassles of banking for us to take care of.
Cut to 2022, the pandemic changed people’s perspectives and made us focus more on personal priorities. Now, more than ever, people are thinking about and taking action on issues more significant than individual annoyances. The new DBS campaign in 2022 - Different Kind of Bank reinforces our brand ethos “Live more, Bank less” and reflects our belief that banking has a higher purpose. We believe in rising to the challenge that the post-Covid world demands a different kind of bank.
How are you promoting this campaign? What has the response to the campaign been like?
A large section of our TG is on social media, so we used platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube to communicate our message and engage with them. Through in-cinema and on-location branding at major movie chains like PVR and Inox, DBS Bank India was able to approximately reach 1.6 million people. We also used branch branding, ATM screens and regional offices in our ~525 branches across 19 states to create a reminder medium. To create greater brand awareness, we took the campaign live on OOH by showcasing in key locations across 18 cities, garnering a reach of ~750MN.
The campaign witnessed a healthy score of 76% awareness in our top 5 cities and 82% brand association with DBS. Moreover, Brand Awareness in India for DBS Bank increased from 40% in 2021 to 46% in 2022, a year which saw awareness levels of most competing banks stay constant (as per a Brand Health study run by Acorn).
The campaign highlights and emphasizes start-ups, technological innovations and a sustainability agenda. As a bank and a brand, how true do you stand to these aspects of the campaign?
For us, the campaign is not just a slogan or catchphrase, but the way we live and operate at DBS Bank India. The bank has been on a transformation journey since 2014, imbibing an agile culture that helps us think more like a startup and less like a bank. This is reflected in our focus on being more relevant to customers by upgrading employees’ tech skills, while also adopting productive new tools such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
To advance our sustainability agenda, DBS has led the way by setting some of the most comprehensive decarbonization targets in the industry and is committed to advancing financial inclusion and enabling the movement towards zero food waste. A small example of this commitment towards sustainability is the fact that the outdoor flex materials on which the billboard ads were printed were delivered to DBS-supported social enterprise ‘Greensole’ to upcycle them into useful school bags for underprivileged children.
As a foreign bank in India, what challenges do you face and especially when it comes to devising the right kind of communication?
DBS Bank has been in India for the past 28 years, and during this period India has witnessed a dramatic acceleration in digital consumption, the rising challenge of social inequity, along with the various complications brought about by the pandemic. Instead of getting overwhelmed, we saw that this was a key opportunity to communicate that we are indeed a bank for the times. Post the amalgamation of the erstwhile LVB with DBS Bank India in November 2020, DBS positioned itself as a global bank with a strong local presence that has the expertise and reach to deliver the best of both worlds.
How has your marketing evolved in India over time? How do you ensure your positioning to reflect through your campaigns?
Since the launch of the DBS mini-series, ‘Sparks’ - based on true stories of bankers, DBS has evolved its marketing approach, focusing on our efforts to build the best bank for a better world. Our approach to storytelling evolved from traditional bank advertisements to newer formats like the mini-series that showcases compelling stories from across the region of customers, and partners employees, highlighting the way DBS enables them to live fulfilled. Finally in the latest brand campaign, Different kind of Bank, DBS aims to strengthen our Live more, Bank less positioning by making it clear that the bank is more like a good friend, more like a business booster, more like an award-winning techie, and less like a traditional bank.
What is your overall marketing mix for the Indian market? Please give us a sense in terms of the percentage of budget allocation.
For this specific campaign, the team focused on a mix of OOH, cinema branding, social media, and branch branding. Nearly 80% of the spending was allocated towards OOH/ Outdoor branding across 18 cities. Another 10% towards branch branding (across 200+ branches and counting) and the balance 10% on cinema branding and social media.
Purpose is what makes the organisation: Anurita Chopra, Haleon
At Pitch BrandTalk 2022 Conference, Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, India Sub-Continent, Haleon, shared insights on ‘Haleon’s purpose of building health with humanity’
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 5:32 PM | 3 min read
Purpose and business come together when you have it woven right, said Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, India Sub-Continent, Haleon.
Chopra mentioned this at the recently held Pitch Brand Talk Conference 2022. She was speaking on the topic, ‘Haleon’s purpose of Building Health with Humanity’.
Haleon was previously known as GSK consumers. It is Popular among the customers with the products like ENO, sensodyne, Otrivin, Iodex Crocin and many others. This company has gone through a recent brand transition called Haleon. It’s purpose is to provide everyday help with humanity. It works on bringing together deep human understanding and trusted science.
“Purpose is what makes an organisation; purpose of what you want to do, purpose of how you want to bring a life to a brand, purpose to building business, purpose to make a difference to people’s life,” said Chopra.
“If an organisation is truly centric on purpose, the one thing that will really make a difference is caring about people & climate, and living up to the promises that is made by the organisation,” said Chopra.
Chopra shared that Haleon, which was previously known as GSK Consumers, is focusing on making people’s lives easier and worry-free.
“Eno, Otrivin and Sensodyne are perfect examples of that. Haleon is bringing out simple solutions for the everyday problems of the people which they didn’t even know existed. They create awareness about those conditions. In our country, 1 out of 3 people suffer from teeth sensitivity and they are barely aware of it. Ten years ago, the journey of Sensodyne started. They made them understand that it is not cavity,” she shared.
Chopra shared that the company connects with thousands of healthcare practitioners, doctors, dentists, paediatricians, depending on their part of the portfolio. “It is science detailing, it is about belief in our molecules, it is about understanding that we are here to make a difference,” she mentioned.
“We spend a lot of time with our customers. We are insanely passionate about understanding who our consumer is. We want to relieve the tension that people are going through,” she added.
Chopra shared that Haleon has tied up with some schools and organisations that makes ‘pollution pencils’. Pollution is collected from nature and it is converted back into carbon pencils. These pencils are used by the students.
“Purpose and business come together when you have it woven right through what you stand for, what you here to deliver and how it comes alive in the brand,” Chopra concluded.
