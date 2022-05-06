Dabur Q4 consolidated revenue up 7.7% to Rs 2,518 crore

The FMCG major’s ad spends for the quarter stands at Rs 150.33 crore, while it was Rs 154.17 crore in the same quarter last year

Dabur India Ltd has reported a 7.7% growth in consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, on a high 25% base of the previous year. The full-year consolidated revenue for 2021-22 grew 14% year-on-year to cross the Rs 10,000 crore landmark.

The consolidated revenue for the quarter reported a 2-year CAGR of 16.2%, reflecting the agility and resilience the business continues to demonstrate even in a tough market, the company said.

Net Profit before exceptional items for the 2021-22 fiscal reported a 7.7% jump to Rs 1,824 Crore, up from Rs 1,693 Crore a year ago.

The FMCG major’s ad spends for the quarter stands at Rs 150.33 crore, while it was Rs 154.17 crore in the same quarter last year. For the entire fiscal, the advertising expenditure stands at Rs 777.94 crore compared to Rs 784.36 crore in the last financial year.

“The dramatic rise in input costs was the major challenge during the quarter. We responded to this challenge with a mix of pricing actions and cost control measures. These are challenging times, and we are happy to have progressed well in this journey with consumer-centric innovations to expand our total addressable market and gain market share across 99°A of our product portfolio. Innovation continued to be the cornerstone of our strategy with new launches contributing to 5% of our Revenue. The year 2021- 22 was a strong year for Dabur as we ended with an industry leading revenue growth of 13.8% in our India Business, with an underlying FMCG Volume Growth of 10.1% for the full year. We also ended the year with a 15.8°A Constant Currency growth in the International Business," Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

“We have reported strong organic growth, with broad-based market share gains, following disciplined execution, rapid consumer-centric innovation and increased digitalization. Despite the near-term concerns around heightening inflationary pressures and a resultant consumption slowdown, Dabur will continue to plough investments behind our Power Brands, coupled with investment in expanding the rural footprint and enhancing the go-to-market approach to drive sustainable, profitable growth, going forward,” Malhotra added.

Dabur’s Food & Beverages business has reported a 33.5% growth during the quarter with its Juices & Beverages business growing at 35%. The Home Care business, riding on strong performance of air fresheners, ended the quarter with a 11% rise. The Health Supplements business, riding on strong demand for flagship brands like Dabur Honey and Dabur Glucose, ended up 9.7% during Q4 2021-22, while the OTC portfolio ended up 17%.

