IDMA win a prestigious result of UltraTech's initiatives of the past year: Ajay Dang

We speak to Dang, Executive President of UltraTech Cement, in part one of our interview series with the big winners of IDMA 2021

The 12th edition of e4m Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) 2021 was marked by some momentous wins. A slew of brands managed to shine through the storms with clutter-breaking work in a rather difficult year.

Despite the odds, brands and agencies displayed resilience and stole the show. Recognizing these champions, our interview series will feature chats with the big winners from IDMA 2021. Today we speak to Ajay Dang, Executive President, UltraTech Cement (Aditya Birla Group) on the brand’s spectacular win at the event, staying on the top of the digital game and more.

Edited excerpts below:

What do you attribute the brand’s big win at IDMA to? What according to you made the work clutter-breaking as it managed to fetch the accolade contesting and cutting through reams of entries?

All the entries that we submitted, had delivered business results. Winning metals at IDMA was a prestigious by-product of the initiatives we carried out this past year. I think what makes anything clutter-breaking is when it relates to you and messages relate to you when they are based on the strong foundation of insights.

What according to you are the elements that make award-winning, clutter-breaking digital campaigns and what is the right approach to reach out to consumers during these trying times?

As long as we keep our consumers at the centre of it all and listen to them, irrespective of the medium, campaigns will deliver. Digital gives the added benefit of listening to them without any lag and then it is up to the brand whether to learn from consumer feedback or to continue what they have intended to execute irrespectively. The right approach to reach out to consumers at any time is to be there where they are in the most meaningful and relatable manner.

In such uncertain and turbulent times, how has the brand ensured that it stays ahead of the game when it comes to the digital marketing space?

For us Digital is not a medium, it is a strategic tool. While this may sound like just a play of words, it completely changes how we look, learn and execute Digital. My capable team together with our agency partners are firmly rooted in consumer centricity and the sanctity of insights. We are continuously listening and learning. As long as that continues, I think results will be delivered.

What are the trends in the digital marketing space that you see gaining momentum as we go forward?

Like most of the advertisers, we are closely watching Bharat. Due to that, I would say vernacular and hence voice are the two trends that are just starting off. As I have stated in another forum, voice was always the preferred medium of communication for humans, technology is just catching up. And something tells me we have not even scratched the surface when it comes to tapping the potential of vernacular and voice in Digital

As the competition in the digital space heats up for brands, what would be your advice to brands and agencies when approaching the digital space?

As I said, we are ourselves on a learning curve so not sure whether we are in a position to advise other brands and agencies. All that I can say is that keeping our focus on the insights without getting distracted by shiny toys of marketing has helped us to deliver results. Digital offers the fastest loop closure when it comes to listening to the response of our consumers and thus gives us more time to improve and return, so being truly committed to doing that should reap benefits to all parties involved.

