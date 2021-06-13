Bumble celebrates its diverse community with latest campaign

Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, launched its new campaign, Find Them On Bumble, (Mumbai and New Delhi) aimed at celebrating its diverse community of inclusive, authentic, inspiring great people in Mumbai and New Delhi who are making the first move in all areas of their lives. The campaign encourages single Indians to make the first move from the comfort of their homes to forge healthy and equitable connections on Bumble.

As per Bumble’s recent nationwide survey, over half (54%) of Mumbaikars claimed they prefer ‘slow dating’ and getting to know someone better before meeting in person. Nearly two in five Delhiites surveyed claim they are more likely to go on a video or an audio date before meeting someone IRL*. This kind of ‘slow dating’ is bringing forward conversations that may have happened over two or three dates, as people are working to figure out what they’re comfortable with, in real life and virtually.

The dating landscape has shifted in unexpected ways since the pandemic – from new virtual dating conventions to virtual meet-up etiquette and all-new approaches to relationships. This time of being physically apart due to current lockdown restrictions in India is changing the way people communicate, connect, and think about love and relationships. Speaking about the campaign, Samarpita Samaddar, Communications Director, Bumble India said, “We want to celebrate our diverse community of inclusive and inspiring people who are on Bumble with our new campaign. They’re designers, artists, writers, students, entrepreneurs, and professionals working across industries among many others. They are game-changers and ceiling-smashers. What they have in common is that they’re all inspiring, great people, and you can find them on Bumble from the comfort of your couch. We encourage our community to follow all safety protocols and date virtually during this time. Bumble’s got your back as you stay connected, despite the distance.”

Dating Tips

Whether you’re new to Bumble, opening it for the first time in a while, or just looking to make the most out of the app, here are a few tried and true tips and tricks if you’re dating especially in Mumbai and New Delhi:

Your first photo should be just you, so all your potential matches know whose profile they are looking at. That said, a few group photos with friends are great to include as well. Use your photos as a way to express information about yourself - if you love travelling, include some photos from your trips, or if you love cooking, include some photos of you in the kitchen or at your favourite restaurant. Daters who add three or more photos to their Bumble profile increase their chances of matching with someone by 78%. But don’t stop there – use all six photo slots!

Verify your profile and get the blue shield icon: With just a few simple steps, it makes the community collectively safer, and verified profiles can increase your chances of matching with someone by 81%.

The more you share, the more you match: People can easily find others who share their similar lifestyles, values, and goals with Bumble’s Badges and Filters features. In fact, Mumbaikars and Delhiites who add a Badge to their Bumble profile can increase their chances of matching with someone by 96%.

Meet the Pets: You can introduce your furry friends to your match and get to know theirs at the same time! Mumbaikars and Delhiites who add the ‘Pet’ Badge to their Bumble profile can increase their chances of matching with someone by 20%. In fact, Bumble’s internal study shows that Mumbaikars rank the highest when it comes to adopting the Pet badge in India.

The dating app also recently launched Interest Badges so now those on Bumble Date have the option to select up to 5 Badges from over 150 interests ranging across various categories, including sports, creative hobbies, favorite movie genres, and much more.

