‘Brands are now leveraging data & insights to plan content’

The 4th edition of the India Brand Conclave powered by Colors saw an insightful panel discussion on ‘Managing Content and Brand Innovation in the Midst of 2020's Disruptive Change’ where industry leaders discussed how these drastic changes are affecting the way businesses are creating, managing, activating and measuring strategic content.

The panel chaired by Vani Gupta Dandia, Founder, CherryPeachPlum Growth Partners had Kunal Kishore, Co-Founder & COO, ClanConnect.ai; Shalini Rao, CMO, Bangalore International Airport Ltd; Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd and Tanveer S.Uberoi, Head - Agency Partnerships & Sales (India), Google Customer Solutions(GCS), Google as co-panelists.

Starting off, Dandia said that content marketing was different from other facets of marketing as it requires permissibility. Throwing the conversation open, she asked about the changes that have taken place in content marketing paradigm during the past few months. To this, Rao said, “We, Bangalore Airport Ltd, became the authentic source of information for people. The conversation shifted entirely to being relevant during COVID.”

As per Uberoi, “Brands have pivoted to leverage data and insights to plan their content now.” Talking about cases where his clients have used different ways during the pandemic, he mentioned Nestle on how the brand made use of the opportunity to produce content to garner maximum engagement.

Talking about the automobile sector and did it use content in the dealership network, Guleria informed about the brand making content around being socially relevant and reassuring about their services to their customers. “After Unlock 1, we produced personalized content around safety and precaution to reach the pulse of our customers.”

Taking the conversation forward, the moderator asked about how influencer marketing is helping in marketing the right content. Kunal responded, “Influencer marketing has become a mainstream marketing technique for brands especially during these unpredictable times. With the emergence of multiple User Generated Content platforms, there has been a huge upsurge in the number of influencers today which makes the market cluttered and complex to handle. So, we need to use different matrices like the authenticity of content, data and insights, technology, monetary aspect and their TG as core parameters for analysing influencers to help brand in selecting the best suitable one.”

Rao also spoke about adapting the video format as a medium of communication during these times. “Videos on safety and assurance of a good travel experience were the key areas where the content was marketing.” Meanwhile, Guleria stressed on having the tonality of empathy, authenticity and relevance in the content being curated.

Moving towards the end of the virtual panel discussion, Dandia took advice from her fellow panelists on how to market content better for greater reach and engagement. Uberoi urged marketers to be more innovative, optimize content, plan content that would be effective in giving right ROI along with building a strong technological infrastructure.

“Content marketing is flexible and more accommodative. It allows effective messaging in a small span of time and in having a good return on investment,” concluded Dandia.





