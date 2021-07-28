Black White Orange to debut ISRO merch

Starting with apparel, the company will launch other categories of merchandise like bags, novelty & stationery in the near future

Brand management and licensing company, Black White Orange, is geared up to launch the much-awaited, highly prestigious official ISRO apparel range next month. ISRO was established on the 15th of August 1969 and it’s a fitting tribute as the range goes live on Independence Day this year.

Designed by BWO’s in-house creative studio, each design is steeped in the science of space exploration and ISRO’s triumph and exploits with the same. And there’s no shortage of inspiration with projects like the Mangalyaan, Chandrayaan II or the barrage of launch vehicles and rockets that ISRO has in its arsenal.

www.isromerch.com will house over 50 specially designed products for men, women & kids at affordable price points. ISRO merch will soon be available to reach every household in the country. Starting with apparel, consumers can also expect other categories like bags, novelty & stationery in the near future.

Staying true to ‘Make in India’, the merchandise line will endeavor to create awareness and interest amongst students, children and public, in the domain of space science & technology and propagate its astounding achievements.Soon, the official ISRO range will also be available across leading online and offline platforms under Black White Orange’s private label – A47.

Bhavik Vora, Founder & CEO, Black White Orange Brands Pvt. Ltd says, “India has come a long way since its independence in 47 and as we celebrate our 74th independence year and move towards the landmark 75th in 2022, we thought of creating one ofIndia’s first true blue Indian brandsthat celebrates some of our most loved institutions and culture. Through BWO’s private label A47, we are going to appeal to the EQ of Indians who should feel pride in owning a piece of all the incredible things that India has achieved over decades, starting with ISRO. We are extremely excited, proud and honored to launch merchandise for this amazing ‘Jewel of India’.

More information will be soon be available on their social platforms and www.a47.in

