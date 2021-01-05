Bhuvan Bam launches Youthiapa 2.0 to expand his home-grown merchandising brand

Everyone is hoping that 2021 will bring relief and it is more important than ever. Taking a big leap, Bhuvan Bam has launched Youthiapa 2.0, Bhuvan Bam's Youthiapa.com has been one of India's most prolific home-grown merchandising brands. The house of BBkiVines's official merchandise seems to not want to rest on past laurels. Bam has recently introduced Youthiapa 2.0, an incubator for the young and driven youth of today, to carry the fun energy while preserving a little spice.

The idea of launching Youthiapa 2.0 was simply to be able to express individuality, identity, boldness, expressiveness, and self-awareness, the characteristics which are predominant the youth. An interesting new brand logo represents a "V" hand gesture which adds another dimension to the brand identity. It accurately describes the youthful zeal and enthusiasm in today's generation. The collection features pieces such as sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts, and more which are colorful yet mature.

Staying true to the brand name, Youthiapa has remained a consistent resource for an everyday streetwear wardrobe. This offset carries the brand message of “For the Youth, By the Youth” and is made of pieces that have not only been designed to look stylish but also resonate with our favourite memories of childhood. Youthiapa 2.0’s innovatively designed apparels are made using top quality, breathable fabric, and are available at affordable prices.

Launching the collection for the consumers, Bhuvan Bam said,” Youthiapa 2.0 encapsulates versatile and easy to wear pieces. The designs and the colours are such that it reverberates with the youth. This is the clothing that makes sense for them today. It’s what they want to wear, whether it’s for work, college, or [a reflection] of what they’re seeing on the street.”

Rohit Raj, Partner at Youthiapa said, “Every piece of clothing of Youthiapa 2.0 features unique, signature prints. Youthiapa has found its niche as a go-to place for streetwear staples among our generation. Keeping that in mind, we have launched a capsule collection called Youthiapa 2.0 which will cater to a new generation of young shoppers. As the name goes the designs are developed by the line’s target audience: a handpicked group of young, on-the-rise talent. In all its literal sense, it is “For the Youth, By the Youth.” The response has been great so far that we are planning to team up with experts to foray into fragrances. That is something we are really excited for.”

‘Youthiapa’ has erstwhile popularly mastered the balance between usability and addressing cultural, national, and world issues through its tongue-in-cheek fashion. Youthiapa’s trending slogan ‘Hustle Karo Bhasad Nahi’ has caught a lot of attention amongst the industry and his fans. The slogan translates as a message to teenagers to galvanize and work hard, without creating any chaos – something Bhuvan considers his life’s motto.

Founded in 2017, Youthiapa.com is India’s first platform to have store access on a YouTube channel. The subscribers can shop for their favorite merchandise right below BB Ki Vines videos. The new line is exclusively available on its official website. With their unconventional approach, unique ideas, and commitment to conquer the world of fashion, they are all set to expand their presence across the country.