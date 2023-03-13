Ayatiworks bags digital & creative mandate for Naga Foods
Ayatiworks will bring a fresh set of ideas to achieve the brand objective and handle digital channels for Naga Foods, a Chennai-based FMCG brand
The digital marketing mandate for Naga Foods has just been awarded to Ayatiworks, a digital marketing firm based in Chennai.
The agency will be managing their campaigns to drive more engagement, digital and creative solutions mandate for the brand.
Ayatiworks will seek to improve Naga Foods Group's entire brand visibility on the internet and social media platforms. The agency will be in charge of developing original content as well as data-driven social media campaigns as part of its mandate. The agency has two advertising campaigns already planned for Holi & Ramadan. With increased exposure and the implementation of a solid brand strategy, the agency will ensure that the brand reaches market leadership. Monitoring customer interest and aiding the brand in starting a conversation across all accessible integrated marketing channels are duties assigned to the agency.
AyatiWorks Founder Upendran Nandakumar said, "We're all prepared to implement 360 degree digital solutions to disrupt, and drive campaigns for the brand to help it fly to new heights. Through our all-encompassing strategy, we hope to help clients create more successful narratives and stronger connections with their audience. We are convinced that using best-in-class tactics, Naga Food will maintain its lead in a fiercely competitive sector. We would adopt the strategy of creating meaningful discussions for the brand and elevating their presence.”
Monaa Kannan, Director Marketing Naga Limited Consumer Division, expressed excitement about the partnership: "We are pleased to have Ayatiworks on board as our digital partner. With the growing digital world, we plan to connect with each and every consumer through digital medium to keep them updated with our regular
Manyavar gives digital transformation mandate to Mirum India & Wunderman Thompson Commerce
Manyavar plans to strengthen its end-to-end customer experience by enhancing customer journeys across various touchpoints
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 12:01 PM | 2 min read
Mirum India and Wunderman Thompson Commerce have struck a digital transformation partnership with Manyavar.
Manyavar plans on further strengthening its end-to-end customer experience by enhancing customer journeys across various touchpoints. Mirum India and Wunderman Thompson Commerce will bring their Salesforce Suite capabilities, including Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and Salesforce Service Cloud to undertake this digital transformation project. This will be achieved by integrating Manyavar’s existing systems with a mobile studio, automation studio, analytics builder, etc.
The partnership will help Manyavar in connecting seamlessly with online and offline users through various channels with marketing programs, sales CRM & Salesforce Einstein.
Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Manyavar, quoted, “At Manyavar, delivering great customer experience is at the core of everything we do. We are always in pursuit of excellence and aim to set high standards. Onboarding Mirum and Wunderman Thompson Commerce as our digital transformation partners would strengthen our brand and create a rich experience for all our customers.”
Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, added, "We are thrilled to work with one of the biggest and most trusted consumer brands in India. As a consumer-centric brand, Manyavar believes in engaging with its large consumer base using personalized communication across all digital channels. We are looking forward to this omnichannel collaboration. Mirum and Wunderman Thompson Commerce are committed to delivering a consumer-focused solution to Manyavar.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Amit Gupta, Managing Director, Wunderman Thompson Commerce said, "Manyavar is a brand which comes with a rich brand legacy. With Wunderman Thompson Commerce’s winning commerce capabilities across digital channels and Mirum's Martech strength, we look forward to enabling the best solutions for Manyavar to enhance their customer experience and positively impact their business. We are delighted to collaborate with them on this journey.”
T.A.C raises Rs 100 cr in Series A round led by Sixth Sense Ventures
The funds raised will be used to expand the brand’s offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 8:48 AM | 2 min read
T.A.C - The Ayurveda Co. has raised Rs 100 crore in its Series A funding round from consumer VC fund, Sixth Sense Ventures. The round also saw participation from actress Kajal Agarwal, other start-up founders and venture debt funds.
The funds raised will be used to expand offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development, and accelerate digital awareness around Ayurveda and T.A.C in the ecosystem. T.A.C plans to integrate and automate Dosha Consultation-based personalized skin, hair and wellness routines.
Param Bhargava, Founder, The Ayurveda Co., said, "T.A.C enjoys a robust online community with Ayurveda at the heart of it. Indians (& humans at large) rely on experiential and assisted purchases for their skin, health & wellness needs. At the cusp of aspiration, affordability & accessibility, within six months, T.A.C has shown stellar retail seeding, expansion & growth pan India."
Shreedha Singh, Co-founder & CEO added, "This Series A funding is a significant milestone for T.A.C and will enable the company to further its mission of bringing Ayurvedic wellness to a wider audience, especially Millennials & Gen Z to make Ayurveda mainstream. We are very excited to have Sixth Sense Ventures onboard, with their expertise in the consumer space, T.A.C is poised to be the Most Loved Ayurveda brand in the years ahead."
Nikhil Vora, Founder & CEO Sixth Sense Ventures said, “Though there is a huge clutter of digital-first BPC brands, only a handful have been able to get shelf space in the offline world, where ~90% of the market still resides. GT presence is critical to drive real scale for any consumer brand. Having moved offline early, establishing distribution across offline retail formats and geographies, T.A.C is garnering shelf space in areas dominated by incumbents to become an omnichannel BPC brand. Furthermore, with rapid evolution of consumer preferences towards natural, and now Ayurveda-driven, T.A.C is addressing this with affordable pricing and accessibility across all TGs. Thrilled to partner with the super passionate and determined duo, Param and Shreedha to realise their vision.”
Advertising 2023: It’s all about keeping up with the GenZ
With more of the kids these days coming into the workforce, having high disposable income and a larger say in how things are run, brands must listen to them or fail
By Shantanu David | Mar 13, 2023 8:15 AM | 6 min read
You know you’ve reached a certain age when you start thinking “kids these days.” And not just people from older generations but brands too have been universally thinking this for a while now. Keeping up with the younger generation has become an absolute necessity for marketers these days.
And with more of the kids these days coming into the workforce, having high disposable income and a larger say in how things are run, through both wallet and voice, Industry: the brands, their curators and creators, agencies and reporters, products and services, all have to listen or fail the….
Vibe check
“Money is a means to an end for Gen Z and the ‘end’ is what brands need to focus their attention on,” opines Shashank Rawat, AVP, Strategy, Digitas India, adding, “When it comes to legacy brands, they need to learn how to pivot faster on their strategies as they’ll be in conversation with an audience which is not here for a full course meal but a quick delicious snack.”
“Are you providing them innovation like beauty D2C category is doing or are you teaching them about a necessity in their own grammar like neo banks (fi and simpl) are doing?” asks Rawat, saying that it’s important what brands engage Gen Z with rather than how they do it.
Brands, especially legacy brands, have already defined their ethos or what they stand for. Gen Z as consumers are still exploring who and what they stand for. This exploratory mindset makes them less loyal to brands and more loyal to ideologies. That’s why Ashish Tambe, ECD, Kinnect asserts that brands (especially legacy brands) need to analyse if 'who' and 'what' they stand for is still relevant in today's age and be ready to evolve.
“When a brand speaks their language, shares their beliefs and is not a snowflake (Gen Z term for walking the talk), it may have an edge on a competitor which sells products at the same price point. The foundational lesson for brands looking to engage Gen Z is thus making branding communication an important part of its marketing strategy,” he observes.
This means offering products and services that speak to a generation that grew up in an environment of talk media and visual programming. Having been exposed to a diverse, yet intrinsically connected, social and media landscape from the time they achieved object permanence, Generations Z, Alpha, and beyond are looking for something meaningful, unique but equitable. Meaning it’s time for brands to...
Glow up
“For a super independent, super charged and super connected generation; transparency and realness is one of the key factors to create a connection. Brands will have to figure out how to tell the same story in a new way: a new visual treatment, a new narrative with faces that are equally relatable and relevant to them,” says Priyanshi Shah, Creative Director-West, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media).
She says, brands also need to look at the sensorial delight they can give – multi-touchpoints and something that bridges the gap between the offline and online. “Nostalgia as a concept can be beautifully explored by brands given that the aesthetics, fashion trends and styles are all the rage, and here to stay. For a legacy brand to connect, cool-aborations with a much relevant, younger, insurgent brand can really help elevate their connection with Gen Z,” she says.
Besides, Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash, notes that Gen Z tend to care about the values of the company just as much as their products; brands need to be mindful of imbibing key concepts like ‘Diversity and being inclusive’.
“It is also vital to understand that this generation is born on fast-based technology and it is critical to seize their short attention span. Brands can achieve this by employing pictures for storytelling that will do wonders when they are raw and simple. On the other hand, digital natives have a relatively short attention span which can be targeted using short-form video content,” he says.
This does leave us to wonder though what will happen to the…
Old school
The new digitally native consumer demands that brands shift focus from traditional to digital mediums sooner, if not already. “When their Entertainment, Live Sports, Shopping, Dating, Eating and even Education have become digital, traditional and offline media will fall glaringly short of reaching this audience segment,” says Tambe.
He points out that while this audience has just entered with some disposable income and is already a segment of the consumer population, in due time, they will become primary consumers for various brands, which is when traditional media may get sidelined completely.
Indeed, some experts say that if Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers refuse to adopt, interact and be involved in offline experiences in the future, the advertising media connected to these mediums will also become defunct in time.
Others have a kinder outlook. Rawat believes that traditional advertising will always remain a part of building the core of a brand because brands can spread themselves on digital but their personality can’t be built there.
“Having said that, traditional advertising will have to evolve itself in a way that brands don’t just work on propositions but on capturing online cultures for the brand (eg souled store), will have to build personalities not through just brand elements but a brands digital ambassadors as well (eg Puma India), and will have to create the brand world not by creating communication but hijacking a lot which wander on digital channels (eg duolingo).”
Shah believes that traditional/offline advertising will have no choice but to find ways to incorporate digital into their strategies. “Whether it’s a QR code on a billboard or an interactive booth at an offline event, the journey of offline to online will have to be mapped accordingly to make the experience seamless.”
Apoorv Bhatnagar, Co-founder, The Plug Media, also believes that traditional media will never be completely irrelevant. “The need is to be creatively tackled with smart copy and engaging formats. The idea is to make it sound and look cool enough for them to post about it on digital. That’s when you know it resonated with them.”
As Shah concludes, “Brands might also have to change the narrative or a TVC storyboard to make it more digital, vertical and GenZ friendly with a much more targeted and customized and varied media strategy which now includes the likes of Spotify, Tinder or even a WeTransfer as a platform.” Sounds…
HUL Board appoints Ranjay Gulati as Independent Director
Gulati is the former President of the Business Policy and Strategy Division at the Academy of Management
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 12, 2023 10:18 AM | 2 min read
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has appointed Ranjay Gulati as an Independent Director on its Board, effective 1st April 2023.
Gulati comes with a rich understanding of Business Strategy and is presently, a Professor at Harvard Business School. He is an expert on organisational growth and until recently, chaired the Advanced Management Program, the School’s flagship Senior Leader Executive Program.
Gulati is the former President of the Business Policy and Strategy Division at the Academy of Management and an elected fellow of the Strategic Management Society. He has been a Harvard MacArthur Fellow and a Sloan Foundation Fellow.
He holds a Master's Degree in Management from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a PhD in Organisational Behaviour from Harvard University. He graduated in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University.
Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director, HUL, said, “Mr Gulati is a thought leader in the field of business strategy and organisational behaviour. Through his work, he has been developing solutions for organisations that are seeking to grow rapidly in turbulent markets. Mr Gulati upholds the importance of building resilience while also retaining culture and the energy for innovations. I strongly believe that his deep insights will benefit the Company immensely.”
Nitin Paranjpe, Non-Executive Chairman, HUL welcomed Mr Gulati and added, “We are delighted to have such an eminent scholar on the Board of the Company. Mr Gulati’s knowledge and deep understanding of cultivating a winning mindset while keeping purpose at the heart will surely help the Company steer further ahead in its future-fit journey.”
Gulati said, “It is a privilege to join the Board of such an iconic company. HUL is one of the best and most respected consumer goods companies in the country. I look forward to my role as an Independent Director.”
Noorings: Did HUL miss an opportunity for Its first woman MD & CEO
Two days after Women's Day, HUL named its new MD & CEO and one wonders whether the conglomerate missed out on the opportunity to add to the rare breed of women FMCG CEOs in India
By Noor Fathima Warsia | Mar 11, 2023 8:26 AM | 5 min read
This article was originally published on www.businessworld.in on March 10, 2023.
As the terms of appointments near their end, the leadership in Unilever and Hindustan Unilever are set to see new faces taking the helm. Globally, Hein Schumacher will step into the top boss role in July 2023 and in the preceding month, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) will have a new boss in Rohit Jawa.
Returning to the country after two decades, Jawa is no doubt among the best choices for this role. Having run the Unilever business in many markets since 2004, including the likes of Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines and China, Jawa took the role of Chief of Transformation at the company in April last year. Credited as one of the finest leaders, who has led complex market situations and worked in multiple roles from functions to organisational transformation, Unilever’s decision to award the custodianship of its crown jewel to Jawa is not a surprise.
The HUL he will come back to will barely have any shadows of the past but the current structure is something Jawa would be more familiar with.
HUL’s Decade of Rise & Rise
Under the current MD & CEO, Sanjiv Mehta’s leadership, in the last decade, HUL has transformed itself in its culture, diversity and its ability to collaborate with the ecosystem, while backing it all with a strong performance. Last year, in its FY22 numbers, the corporate major became the only FMCG to cross the Rs 50,000 crore mark. Embracing a digital-first approach, becoming leaner and more agile in its decision-making and setting up a product portfolio meant for the consumers of today and tomorrow, HUL’s rise is noteworthy on all counts.
Leading all this is Sanjiv Mehta with his unique style of work, and his team. Mehta’s leadership has been about inclusive growth, being future-fit and grooming leaders, and one example of this would be Priya Nair.
Best for the Job
Priya Nair’s growth in HUL has been nothing short of exemplary. After taking the Beauty and Personal Care category in India to newer heights in profitability, she took on a global role last year to become the chief marketing officer for Unilever’s Beauty & Wellbeing division. Having begun her journey with the company in 1995, she is what is popularly referred to as a ‘Lever’s product’. In her nearly three decades with the company, she has taken on multiple roles and made some crucial decisions that held HUL in strong positions in tough times like the pandemic or steered the direction of the company for some of its brands that were not in line with its purpose ethos.
Nair is familiar with every aspect of the Indian market and the thought process that has marked the last decade, which without doubt redefined HUL in every way for the better. She has participated in and executed these decisions with a firm hand. She is aware of the system’s strengths and gaps and how best to unlock its potential.
The world order is changing, competition in India is escalating and as HUL has learned in the past, it can come from anywhere.
One would have imagined that Nair would be the best person to grow the company at this time. After all, the HUL that Jawa will come back to is the one that Nair has helped create. Also, Hindustan
Unilever has supplied so many CEOs to major companies in the last year, whether it is Prabha Narasimhan who now leads Colgate-Palmolive India or Sudhir Sitapati who is the CEO of Godrej Consumer Products, both identified when they were part of HUL’s executive committee along with Nair.
The Rare Women FMCG CEO
An outsider’s perspective is exactly just that. Nair and Unilever seem to think differently. In the process though, HUL lost its present chance to be led by a woman leader. What was also lost was the opportunity to add to the rare breed of women FMCG CEOs in India.
As per a Nasscom report, the IT sector, considered the largest employer of the country’s white-collar workforce, has the highest representation of women in the workforce, while FMCG and industrials occupy the last two spots in the listing with 5.5 per cent and 4.3 per cent representation, respectively.
No decision should be driven by gender and hence Unilever’s decision is understood through the lens of rationality and fairness for all. Nair’s new mandate takes Indian leaders to the global stage, which in itself is as exciting as it is challenging. She will continue to grow businesses wherever she is and Rohit Jawa will bring his brand of leadership to a new era at HUL. But in the picture, where it said that India will take two centuries to be gender equal, one cannot help but ask the ‘what if’ again.
Noor Fathima Warsia is the Group Editorial Director of BW Businessworld and for the last two decades has been writing on brands , businesses and leaders. In the past, Noor has also served as Group Editor of exchange4media and as part of her responsibilities, edited exchange4media.com.
WPL: Dream11 partners with Mumbai Indians
Dream11 has also partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 7:14 PM | 2 min read
Dream11, a fantasy sports platform, today announced its partnership with WPL Mumbai Indians (MI). To support the cause and celebrate the new alliance between Dream11 and MI around International Women’s Day, the Captain of MI and the India Women’s National Cricket Team, Harmanpreet Kaur, and ace cricketers Heather Graham and Yastika Bhatia from MI, visited Dream Sports headquarters in Mumbai.
Commenting on the partnership, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer at Dream Sports, said, “Marquee women-centric leagues like WPL will accelerate the growth of women’s cricket. At Dream11, we are focused on enabling the sports ecosystem and our decision to become the official partners of the WPL, and Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Teams, are testament to this commitment. We are honoured to support the BCCI in their endeavours and believe our partnership is another step towards making sports better for India.”
Echoing similar sentiments, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are delighted to partner with Dream11 and believe this association will strengthen viewership and patronage for women's cricket in India. We look forward to innovative experiences for the fans via this partnership and delivering value to Dream11 through this collaboration.”
Dream11 has also partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL. The brand continues to encourage female cricket fans across India to engage with the sport by providing a trusted fantasy cricket experience for all ICC and BCCI events that include T20 matches, World Cup and Test matches across major Women, Men, Junior and Qualifier events. In 2020, Dream11 was the official partner of the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge and has also been associated with ace batter Jemimah Rodrigues since 2021.
Targeting as per cohort is the marketing mantra for Myntra now: Sunder Balasubramanian
In an exclusive chat with exchange4media, Sunder Balasubramanian, the new Chief Marketing Officer of Myntra, spoke about the platform's marketing strategies, & more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Mar 10, 2023 6:53 PM | 8 min read
The online shopping industry has grown tremendously in the last few years especially fuelled by the pandemic when people had no other option but to order online. One of the many segments that grew at a large scale is the fashion & beauty sector, with many brands, e-commerce platforms and D2C platform entering the business. It’s interesting to see how these platforms are leveraging influencers and using them to their fullest potential. Myntra, being a new-age fashion platform, has also used the tool extensively.
Sunder Balasubramanian, the newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer spoke to us exclusively about what is the brand up to, the marketing strategies as well as how they are keeping up with various cohorts in a diverse country like India.
Excerpts from the interview -
How are you cutting through the clutter with the emergence of D2C brands?
The larger role that we are trying to play is to democratize fashion for consumers and one part of that is how you enable more consumers to be able to buy branded fashion versus unbranded fashion. In that larger journey, we believe that the more players will come, the more it will be beneficial for the consumers.
We have been looking at different consumer cohorts and understand what they need from fashion and provide them consistently
You involve a lot of influencers, and there is a lot of conversation on influencers losing their credibility. How do you leverage this kind of marketing and keeping the credibility intact?
The consumers seek authenticity from brands as well as the platform and that authenticity translates in different ways, one of which is celebrity endorsement as they want to know what their favorite movie stars are wearing and that is their inspiration for fashion. Some other customers get their sense of inspiration from influencers that they follow on social media. So it depends upon the cohort and we would utilize the respective ones. The role influencer play in social commerce is to aid shoppers. We have seen our traffic per live session continuously increase over the months and this is how we utilize influencers on our platform.
There is a lot of conversation about marketers not being able to understand the Gen Z cohort, what is your mantra to stay relevant for them?
I think as a marketer we go through this with every cohort. When millennials got defined, we had a similar situation about how we really understand them. As a cohort, Gen Z will continue to play an important role across all brands of all sizes. They are a cohort that are more uniform across the world and it is important to tap them, they are a quote for exceedingly fluid. While they may be rooted in India, they have an eye out on what's happening around the world so it's very important to tap into that aspiration of theirs.
Over the years what we have seen is that as long as you keep understanding their different needs and wants and you're able to vary that with the service that you provide it's the match made in heaven. A very strong part of our business comes from the Gen Z cohort, this is a cohort that is normally not very sticky, they flirt with their choices so we have been fortunate that they are sticking with us. The cohort looks for authenticity and I think that's where our social commerce please comes in, able to offer that authenticity without being very pushy, they relate to it and they find value in it.
Myntra has been doing a lot of association with celebrities, how are you going to leverage more with this?
It has been only three months since I joined and it’s been a big learning for me as it's the category that demands and requires a lot. When you ask people and consumers how they make their fashion choice, a very interesting start is what my favorite celebrities wear and what brands are they associated with. I can't see celebrities, and the category link is as stronger as it is for fashion where the consumers are looking for celebrities.
And that's why we are using celebrities to bring out those stories for us with this new campaign 'be extraordinary everyday'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3L19mqT7xCE&ab_channel=Myntra
What are the three main marketing strategies that Myntra is going to use?
The marketing mantra is to always be in sync with what the consumer is doing. One of the other things that we do is tap into trends be it on social media or commerce. I really believe that commerce and content as a large bucket are going to be the future for both from a fashion perspective or even otherwise. One of the strategies that Myntra uses is to continue to
unlock more different growth opportunities. One example is the about daily fashion where people look out for looking stylish every day. Another example of this growth opportunity is workwear which has increased, there is a much more increase in casual work wear and that's where we are seeing 100% growth.
Since tier 2 and 3 cities are becoming deeper pocket business regions, how are you going to capitalize on them?
For Myntra, we have always had a very broad-based approach for consumer cohorts across the country. We get more than 45% of our big and important junk from tier 2 and 3 cities.
It gets customized to what each of them is looking out for when we go out targeting consumers from the cohorts. For example, the influencer that I use for Gen Z is probably different from what I use for ethnics versus what is used for South versus what is used for North. So we customize it as per the cohort. And this is what helps us get the loyalty and engagement that we have.
What are the new innovations that you are coming up with?
An important part of a customer's journey is to be able to aid discovery. Technology is helping and making the shopping process simpler for consumers. We have a sizing algorithm as well as an AI-based skin analyzer for consumers. We are working towards more technology in the future.
How can brands make sure that they are not coming across as forced on occasions like Women’s day?
There are many occasions in the country as well as festivals and these occasions become points of consumption which a lot of brands ride on and there is a commercial angle to it. I think from a longer-term perspective the world lens I use, are these opportunities for the brand to be truly more inclusive. If that is something you can leverage and provide and become a brand I think a brand can become better and serves a better purpose. Let's take an example, Women's day is not about making one brand video for that day it's about through the year how can you make sure that as an audience men, women and all kinds of cohorts that we have in this country are inclusive in the brand offering. If that is the larger piece you do, then on specific occasions you can go out and put the brand video and what you want to do.
As a brand builder, I would take the lesson of inclusivity and build that as the philosophy of the brand.
What is going to be the media mix of the brand?
It goes back to the consumer cohort which will allow you as a brand to make an impact on the target audience there are certain cohorts in the country where the TV will make more sense, whereas there a certain specific part where digital will make more sense. It boils down to who are you reaching and therefore that automatically helps you to make the choice. If a brand is unprepared about who they are going after, it becomes a question of grappling with A versus B but when there is clarity of this the brand is able to provide a solution for them and it is quite a sample to break down the medium that we need to use to reach to the consumers.
We use different channels like TV, influencers, commerce, and notifications on our app to cater to different consumer cohorts. For example, with Gen Z, I will use digital more and in digital also you can break it down to influences versus push videos.
