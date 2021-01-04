Naga appoints @TIF as its brand strategy consultant

Dindigul based Naga foods has appointed @TIF, the brand and media marketing startup as their brand strategy consultants.

The mandate for @TIF is to develop a competitive and brand marketing strategy for Naga foods with an aim to add vibrancy to Brand Naga while at the same time bringing in efficiency in their media spends. In addition, as part of their mandate, @TIF was tasked to streamline Naga's operational challenges in S & D function and help in improving their channel strategy.

Sounder Kannan, Whole Time Director, Naga foods said, "in an evolving food market place, Naga is aiming to become a pan south player in the next 2 years. As a third-gen business, we clearly wanted to reorient ourselves towards becoming a national brand during the next decade. To complement our ambitious growth plans, we had engaged @TIF to prepare a marketing blueprint to consolidate Naga's position in the hyper-competitive market for food FMCG. Their differentiated marketing approach and comprehensive understanding of various aspects of food business such as brand marketing, retail trade dynamics and competitive strategy is valuable for Naga foods. I'm confident that @TIF will empower Naga to grow manifold to become a national food brand by going beyond the boundaries of South India".

@TIF in a statement said, "we are happy to partner Naga Foods in their ambitious growth phase and add value and efficiency to their business aspirations. For a brand marketing startup, bagging the growth-obsessed Naga Foods mandate is an important milestone because it fuels our growth as well. We are confident of not only meeting their expectations but going beyond the traditional mandate of the proper agency-client relationship. We are sure, it's going to be mutually win-win association both for Naga foods & @TIF".