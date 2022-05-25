Astral partners with Allu Arjun to strengthen presence in southern market

Astral Limited has announced an association with actor Allu Arjun as their brand ambassador for the pipes & water tank businesses. This association will add value to the entire ecosystem of Astral pipes and boost Astral business in the market, the company said.

On the partnership, Kairav Engineer, Astral said, “This partnership signifies an important milestone for us as a brand since Mr. Allu Arjun is renowned for his distinctive acting & dancing styles and immense fan-following. We, at Astral, are delighted to associate with him with an aim to reinforce our brand equity and strengthen brand consideration in the southern states of India. The regional connect coupled with an immensely popular star will help us to create strong footholds, increased mind share and market share in these markets.”

Echoing the sentiment, Allu Arjun commented, “I am excited to get associated with Astral Pipes, a brand which is a household name and well-known for quality, innovations and forward-thinking. I can resonate well with the brand's versatility and look forward to our association.”

