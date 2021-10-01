Anurag Mehrotra, Former Ford India MD, joins Tata Motors

He has joined the commercial vehicle division of Tata Motors as Vice President International Business and Strategy.

Anurag Mehrotra, former Managing Director of Ford India, has joined Tata Motors.

Mehrotra’s stint with Ford lasted over a decade. He stepped down following a massive restructuring exercise by Ford, which included shutting down of manufacturing and sales of Ford’s existing range of cars.

