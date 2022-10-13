Ampverse with 7Sea Esports enters lifestyle & entertainment segment

Singapore-based gaming company Ampverse that set its footprints in India last year by acquiring 7Sea Esports has forayed into the lifestyle and entertainment segment through its recent music video.

The India based Esports organisation has now added yet another feather to its cap with this music video, which was a part of rebranding exercise for 7Sea Esports. The video is supported by renowned content creators.

The company has spearheaded its approach into building a multi-dimensional entertainment brand through its latest video anthem. Aptly titled ‘RISE UP’, the video has been developed in collaboration with six content creators like Ravator Music, Fing, Angelina, Android gamers, Savage girl gaming and Malika that focus on the rapidly changing demographics and content consumption patterns across global urban regions. The video also features 7Sea Esports athletes like Spraygod, Sarang, Aladin, Sparky & coach Osmium.

On this new business development, Charlie Ballie Co-founder & CSO, of Ampverse said, “We are excited to enter this new era as it was always a part of our strategy to build a brand that sits at the intersection of popular culture.. With this new move, we look forward to playing our part in taking esports to the next level in India.”

Sharing his views on the RISE UP campaign, Santosh Pecheti, Founder & MD of 7Sea Esports said “It gives me immense pleasure to see such developments happening. The fact that we are venturing into a totally new domain is exciting and I am delighted to be associated with the same.”

