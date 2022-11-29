Amazon to wrap up distribution ops: Reports

The e-commerce player exiting from meal deliveries is expected to result in hundreds being laid off

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 29, 2022 9:36 AM  | 1 min read
Amazon

Amazon is shutting down parts of its distribution operations, media networks have reported.

The e-commerce player exiting from meal deliveries is expected to result in hundreds being laid off.

The discontinuation of Amazon Distribution is being seen as part of the company's annual operating planning review process, say reports.

The e-commerce player recently told the Labour Ministry that the company has not fired any employees but only those who opted for a severance package were asked to go.         

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Amazon e commerce player Amazon Distribution Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
Pitch brand talk

Pitch BrandTalk 2022 today: Aligning Brand Vision & Business Growth
2 hours ago

Aditya Birla

Aditya Birla Group’s TMRW partners with 8 Digital-First Lifestyle Brands
18 hours ago

kiara advani aqualens

All eyes are on Kiara Advani in this Aqualens ad
20 hours ago