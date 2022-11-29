Amazon to wrap up distribution ops: Reports

The e-commerce player exiting from meal deliveries is expected to result in hundreds being laid off

Amazon is shutting down parts of its distribution operations, media networks have reported.

The discontinuation of Amazon Distribution is being seen as part of the company's annual operating planning review process, say reports.

The e-commerce player recently told the Labour Ministry that the company has not fired any employees but only those who opted for a severance package were asked to go.

