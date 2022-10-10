Amazon to convey India's longest 'Thank You' note to delivery associates this Diwali

Amazon India announced the third edition of #DeliverThanks, a campaign to encourage customers to extend their gratitude and thank delivery associates across the country. Through this campaign, Amazon India aims to acknowledge the efforts of tens of thousands of delivery associates across all e-commerce companies who work tirelessly to make the festive season more joyous, hassle-free, and memorable for all customers.

This edition of the campaign urges customers to thank the delivery associates by posting thank you messages on social media with #DeliverThanks to create "India’s Longest Thank You Note." The message could be a drawing on paper, a self-composed poem, or a song, among other creative ways to express their gratitude. Customers then need to take a picture or create a video of the thank you message and post it on their social media handles using #DeliverThanks and tag Amazon handles on Twitter: @amazonIN, Instagram: @amazondotin, and Facebook: @AmazonIN. The contest will be live from October 6th to 20th, and the most creative entries will win Amazon gift cards. Customers can also follow the entries as they form India’s longest thank you note by visiting www.deliverthanks.in

Commenting on the campaign, Abhinav Singh, Director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain & Amazon Transportation Services, Amazon India said, “We are grateful to the tens of thousands of associates who go above and beyond to bring smiles on the faces of the customers during the festive season. This campaign is a celebration of all those who are part of the fulfilment and delivery network. Last year, during the second edition of the #DeliverThanks campaign, numerous consumers sent thousands of messages and well wishes to our associates. This year, we urge customers to extend their gratitude to these associates across the retail and e-commerce industry in India. Through this campaign, we would like to share with associates the appreciation of the people of India.”

This edition of the campaign by Amazon India has been launched with a digital film that shows customers supporting and appreciating the continuous efforts of delivery partners who are always available to help consumers with their hunger pangs, medical emergencies, grocery shopping, or festive shopping. The video also gives customers ideas on how they can express their gratitude towards delivery associates by posting their "Thank You Message" via video, tweets, and posts on social media. This is aimed to encourage the audience to participate in the campaign.

