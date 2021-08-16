Amazon miniTV & boAt to premiere its first multi-starrer anthology, Kaali Peeli Tales

Amazon’s free video entertainment service on its shopping app – miniTV, in collaboration with boAt, announces the exclusive premiere of the first anthology, Kaali Peeli Tales through an intriguing trailer. It is slated for launch on 20th August 2021. Directed by Adeeb Rais of Madmidaas Films and starring a stellar ensemble cast, Kaali Peeli Tales is an anthology of six entertaining short stories capturing the essence of love, relationships and complexities of life in the city of Mumbai. The six unique stories, featuring popular actors - Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Soni Razdan, Hussain Dalal, Sharib Hashmi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tanmay Dhanania, Sadiya Siddiqui and Adeeb Rais, revolve around young, urban characters on the crossroads of change and acceptance.

Centred on the themes of romance, marriage, infidelity, homosexuality, forgiveness and divorce, each story offers a unique perspective on modern-day relationships taking into account the uncertainties of today’s cosmopolitan and digital era. The symbol of Mumbai, the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi, presents a common thread across all stories of the anthology. The stories are titled Single Jhumka, Love in Tadoba, Marriage 2.0, Fish Fry aur Coffee, HarraBharra, and Loose Ends.

Talking about the latest additions to the miniTV library, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon miniTV and Prime Video India, said, “At Amazon miniTV, we are always harnessing opportunities to provide our customers a diverse selection of content. With such a talented ensemble cast coming on board and giving our viewers six immersive short stories to cherish, we are certain that our Amazon customers will enjoy this visual treat along with a host of exclusive content available on miniTV.”

Harsh Goyal, Director and Head of Amazon Advertising said, “We are delighted to announce our maiden collaboration with Madmidaas Films for a one-of-a-kind anthology on miniTV. These heartwarming and progressive stories will surely leave audiences spellbound. It is interesting to see how these six stories are perfectly weaved in to curate an anthology which will resonate well with our hundreds and millions of customers on the Amazon shopping app.”

Adeeb Rais, Director, Kaali Peeli Tales said, “Each of the six stories in the anthology present a different shade of love and relationships. From new love to rekindling a marriage, from infidelity to divorce, each story will take viewers on an entertainment journey replete with multiple emotions. Along with the stellar ensemble cast, the city of Mumbai adds an interesting dimension to each of these stories.”

