Alia Bhatt makes a case for 'Kanyamaan' in new brand film for Mohey

In India, weddings are all about rituals and traditions that bring about a happy union. These age-old rituals have been an intrinsic part of our society and one of the most important being ‘Kanyadaan’. Highlighting upon this ritual and the conventional thought behind it, Mohey’s recent digital video campaign featuring Alia Bhatt tries to promote a more inclusive and equal space for women in marriage and in life. It strives for a balance between tradition and equality. Through the film, Alia talks about a new idea that creates a union between the ritual itself and its underlying thought process placed in a modern context.

Completely adhering to our traditions and being reverent to our rituals, this film at the same time takes a modern stance on conventional belief. Heralding a paradigm shift in our mindset from considering a girl child to be a liability, the film talks about sharing each other’s responsibility and journeying through thick and thin not only together but equally. The film ends with a small but significant gesture of respect and proposes a beautiful change from Kanyadaan, to Kanyamaan.

“Mohey has always symbolized the progressive women of our society. Through this commercial, we have tried to bring about a shift in the mindset of the general populace while being respectful and fervent towards our traditions and rituals,” said Vedanta Modi, CMO, Vedant Fashions Limited.

Speaking about the making of the ad, the Director of Shreyansh Innovations, Shreyansh Baid opined, “we have always believed in progressive communication and our main thought behind making this film was to convey a strong message that is rooted in the rich Indian culture, and yet takes it a step forward by deriving inspiration from the new-age Woman and the new-age society. With Alia onboard we have been able to create a communication that strikes a chord and invokes a positive change.

Adding to the thought, the very revered Alia Bhatt shared, "I absolutely believe in this thought and this is something very close to my heart. I am glad that I could be a part of this film and convey a message that might bring about a positive change in the society".

