^ a t o m network partners with Netflix to launch The Witcher Season-2 globally

Global independent agency network by The Network has partnered with Netflix to launch season 2 of the highly anticipated series - The Witcher in 400 markets in five continents. The massive multi-channel campaign is a product of new-age boundaryless network agencies - Mr. Positive, ^atom, Founders, Mortier Brigade, Setters, and Boys & Girls.

The gruesome monster, Myriapod, will be seen crashing into screens, jumping over buildings, smashing glasses and giving a new dimension to 3D Digital Out of home boards across major footfall areas in Italy, Thailand, NYC, Denmark and The Netherlands.

The Bangkok, Thailand 3D installation is a 6,000 square feet augmented reality experience immersing viewers in the Witcher world featuring the Myriapod jumping from building to building.

Other elements of the campaign include a 16-foot snow globe and a super interactive AR filter- https://www.instagram.com/ar/3134891930079516/.

Per Pedersen, Founder of The Network, said, "The ^ a t o m Network played a pivotal role in creating attention grappling campaign for The Witcher Season Two. Especially the use of deep 3D LED screens can be attributed to the awesome team in India".

Yash Kulshresth, CCO at ^a t o m network, said, "This global campaign is an excellent example of by The Network's vision. "This global campaign is an excellent example of by The Network's vision. The power of independent agencies working together is massive. We're proud to see these ideas LIVE with the ever-inspiring team of Per, Checha, Tanya, Mortier, Mr.Positive, Setters, and Boys & Girls. It is just the beginning of a new-age global powerhouse."

