^ a t o m network launches ^ a t o m Consult

Aniruddha Khandekar, with two decades of experience in advertising & marketing, will anchor this mandate with his experience in the business of brands, start-up marketing, new technologies & CX. Aniruddha has previously led strategic units at Ogilvy, Leo Burrnet and is the founder of G-S-D consulting.

For this new outfit, ^a t o m Network and G-S-D Consulting have come together to focus on ‘growth as a service’, and will operate in the areas of Brand & Customer Strategy, Marketing transformation, Product and Portfolio Management & Customer Experience. It will sit at the beginning of the marketing process and work dispassionately to advise on the short-term, mid-term and long-term journey of the business.

In Aniruddha’s words “Growth is not a universal boilerplate, It is a meeting of the minds brought about by ownership, expertise and openness. In my experience, deep partnerships are the secret sauce to success, Unfortunately, most mainstream agency or consulting models are structured and cultured for scale. This ends up in a heartburn for clients who are completely invested in their own businesses. At ^a t o m Consult, we want to get in there and get our hands dirty with our clients because, for us, joy is not just in success but in the process too.”

“Advertising agencies have the reputation of bundling services or offer backtracked strategy in the pursuit of great creative work. There is nothing wrong in that, as only great ideas create great brands. But whether it is a D2C business or a business wanting to scale to new geographies or customer segments need a host of insightful, repeatable, trainable, coachable interventions that are sustainable, rational and logical. And classical agency models don’t try to look at business growth from a holistic point of view. As a result, there has been a disconnect between the priorities of an advertising agency and the real marketing ask that any business has. Aniruddha and I have worked together in the past, and his expertise in hardcore functions of Brand Marketing, CX & MarTech have provided genuine business solutions beyond just the usual hustle of creative deliveries”. – Says Abhik Santara

Yash Kulshresth, CCO ^ a t o m, further added - "Agencies have functioned like a relay race where one department passes the baton to the next. At ^a t o m Consult, we also infuse creative thinking into the strategic marketing process. We don't see it as a different department. It's the thinking that needs to be valued early in any marketing consultancy."







