'Top three things that make Infomo a formidable third pillar in digital advertising world'
Rohit Verma, Infomo’s Global Chief of Strategy & New Initiatives, on the main strengths of the ad tech company, its AI and ML offerings and more
Infomo is the new player in global ad tech. The Singapore-headquartered company has made a big splash in India since October 2022, when it launched its partnership with Vi (Vodafone Idea) on their Vi Ads platform. Since then, many advertisers in India have deployed Vi Ads, powered by Infomo.
We sat down in Noida with Rohit Verma, Infomo’s Global Chief of Strategy & New Initiatives, to learn more about Infomo and why it’s growing so quickly.
Excerpts:
What are the three main strengths of Infomo, and why do you think you can succeed in the crowded world of digital advertising?
The single most important thing that makes our offering so attractive for advertisers, agencies, publishers and SMEs is that we are the first to empower telecom carriers to become the third pillar of digital advertising.
Google and Facebook have been the two pillars of digital advertising for the past 10+ years, but now, Infomo is bringing our tools and processes to telcos all over the world to empower them to use their data to become the third pillar of digital advertising offering full consumer privacy and meeting data compliance requirements.
As the world goes cookie-less, our strengths will become even more evident as we position our offering and value propositions to media buyers and sellers, enabling telecom carriers to compete head-on with Google and Facebook in many ways.
Does the telco ID create another kind of walled garden?
A telco-based national ecosystem, like the one we have with Vi Ads, operates transparently within the open internet, NOT a walled garden.
The advanced AI/ML offerings built into the telco ecosystem provide better value for advertisers and greater revenue for publishers.
Google and Facebook are hugely successful businesses and derive their strength from data available for targeting. They continue to work on models which were viable for the past 15+ years. Translucent at best and opaque at worst, such walled gardens have attracted pushback from regulators in Europe and the US.
Agencies are being squeezed for margins and publishers are being squeezed for revenues while costs are ramping up. Key stakeholders across both sides (media buying & media selling) are finding the Infomo-powered telco ecosystems transparent and better value for money. Both agencies and publishers operate within the open internet and are being impacted by walled gardens.
Infomo is the flag bearer of programmatic. We’re not walled gardens and opaque. We are open and transparent.
How does artificial intelligence and machine learning contribute to your offering?
AI and ML are key to Infomo’s platform, second only to the power of our telco IDs.
The incumbent global advertising systems that were built over the past 15 years ago are designed to buy and sell only media, unlike Infomo offerings which “staple” media and data.
Designed to leverage the power of data, Infomo has been developed ground up for exploiting AI & ML capabilities at the core.
Being data-centric by design, our data platforms are driven by sophisticated AI/Ml algorithms. As a result, we can offer both media buyers and media sellers comprehensive first party data capabilities and customer data platforms that are designed for auto-enrichment of data.
You and your Infomo colleague showcase your Infomo white-labeled Agency Trading Desk. Can you tell us what it is?
The third formidable leg of the Infomo offering is the AI/ML driven Infomo ATD (Agency Trading Desk). Let me explain what this is and why it’s so powerful.
All large agencies spend vast sums on hiring and training specialists in Facebook, and specialists in Google, and specialists in programmatic.
This is very expensive and unwieldy.
The customized Infomo ATD is designed to work for agencies (large and small), publishers, brands, and even in SMEs.
It automates media buying across disparate channels (search, social and programmatic) via one single window. AI/ML algorithms bring in robotic media buying reducing people costs, dramatically improving media spend optimization and quicker KPI based convergence for campaigns running across multiple properties and multiple channels using multiple creatives.
The agency can now use a small team for multi-channel media buying instead of having a team each per channel. The SME can use the ATD to create and run media plans as per KPIs required by the campaign.
Via the ATD, the media buyer has a single view of the customer and access to various channels and tools to reach and engage. ATD users can control the campaign from one single window.
