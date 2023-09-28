'Short-form regional videos align seamlessly with India's population distribution'

With the festive season around the corner, brands are gearing up to deploy the most effective tool in their arsenal to reach out to the audiences, i.e. short-form videos in regional languages. In order to help brands leverage the most vibrant season of the year, an insightful session of City Connects hosted by ShareChat and Moj in association with e4m was held in the cultural metropolis of Kolkata last week.



The event converged top industry voices to shed light on the growing affinity for regional creator-driven short-form content and the significance of a 'language first' strategy for innovative tailored messaging.



Opening the event with his keynote address, Gaurav Jain, Head of Emerging Business at ShareChat and Moj shed light on the growing significance of the regional markets. He articulated, "India, with its 600-700 million internet users, is witnessing a surge in online entertainment. Specifically, vernacular short-form videos are the trendsetters. It's astonishing to note that 89-90% of all internet engagement in India happens in languages other than English and Hindi. This boom presents an unmatched opportunity for brands." He further spoke about the staggering reach of ShareChat and Moj, "We have a strong MAU of 325 million. Our robust presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, coupled with Moj's allure among the younger demographic in Tier-1 cities, positions us as the unparalleled leaders in the short-form video sector."



Stressing on the growing dominance of short-form regional videos, Apurva Sircar, the Head of Marketing at Bandhan Bank, steered the narrative with a sharp focus on the dynamics of short-form content. "Short-form videos in regional languages align seamlessly with India's population distribution," he said. Sircar highlighted the value of digital platforms in furnishing real-time, customizable ad engagement reports that help brands make changes to their messaging for a better outcome. "The attention span of Gen Z is merely 8 secs. Brands must ensure that their message registers with them in this short period of time for increased effectiveness," said Sircar.



Talking about the boom in the creator economy, Sircar said that short-form videos are fuelling content creation. By 2030, the short-form video economy is going to be around 8 to 12 billion dollars in India. " Brands must find a way to be a part of the economy and not be a mere outsider, "said Sircar.



Elevating the discourse, Seema Walia, Director of Scaled Business at ShareChat and Moj, initiated a panel discussion titled, 'The Mishti Touch: The Role of Language and Culture in Shaping Your Festive Campaign.' The panel featured luminaries like Shantanu Banerjee, Head of Marketing at Dollar; Poulomi Roy, CMO of Joy Personal Care, RSH Global; Snehja Sanganeria, Co-founder of Meraki Digital; and Abhishek Singh, Founder of Digital Abhiyan.



Walia said that local languages help bring personalisation and an instant connection with the audiences. Resonating with her statement, the speakers talked about their own journey with the language-first approach in crafting a distinct identity for brands.





Stressing the need for brands to converse in regional dialects for genuine audience connection, Banerjee said, "Ads that are etched in my memory are in Bengali. That's the power of regional languages, customers feel closer to the brand and jingles or tag lines given in local languages and have a much higher recall value," said Banerjee.

Singh elucidated the historical context, noting that many memorable campaigns have centred around festive seasons. "Platforms that allow innovations by leveraging technology to enhance festive content foster brand recall and strengthen engagement with millennials and Gen Z, the most discerning customer segment. There is no better time to innovate with short format content in regional languages than the festivities," he pointed out.

Offering a nuanced perspective, Roy emphasized the power of pop culture and its role in fostering a sense of familiarity. "Platforms like ShareChat and Moj have an innate understanding of consumer behaviour, having innovated based on keen observations," Roy remarked. She firmly believes in the permanence of short-form content and the 'Language First' approach in the marketing sphere.



Another highlight of the evening was the Fireside Chat between ShareChat and Moj’s Gaurav Jain and Murali Krishnan, Co-founder and CMO, Wow! Momos. Discussing the charm and challenges of the Indian QSR market, Murali Krishnan spoke about the potential of the digital medium as a tool to solidify the brand narrative. "Digital platforms today aren't just about lead generation. They are potent tools to solidify a brand's narrative and craft engaging content that resonates with the target audience. Currently, a whopping 60% of our marketing spend is directed towards digital platforms."

The discourse on the power and potential of short-form videos continued during yet another engaging panel discussion called ‘Minutes don’t win in: Mastering the art of short-form videos for maximum campaign impact’. The panel was moderated by Rahul Shrivastava, Director Mid-Market and Government, ShareChat and Moj and participants included Mrinal Lunia, Founder and CEO, Digitale India; Joyeeta Banerjee, content creator; Swarnajit Sengupta, National Brand Lead, Wow! Momos; and Puja Chakraborty, Digital Lead, Berger Paints. Speaking during the interaction, Chakraborty, emphasized the efficacy of short-form videos in targeting high-intent audiences. "These videos don't just facilitate engagement but yield tangible results. Short Form content is here to stay and only grow," she commented.



Echoing her sentiments, Lunia said, "The digital landscape is undergoing a 'scroll revolution'. Brands have less than 10 seconds to capture the attention of their audience. Short-form content isn't a mere addition to our strategy anymore; it's at the forefront of it," Lunia observed.

To sum up, the Kolkata chapter of City Connects underscored the pivotal role of short-form content and regional languages. As festive seasons beckon, it's evident that brands are gearing up to captivate their audience with a mix of tradition, innovation, and regional charm.

