Joyville's JoyHo campaign creates sensational buzz, hooks the audience on social media

Fantasy cricket provides you with an opportunity to share your passion for the game with millions of others by showcasing your expertise. Given that cricket is more than just a game in India, it has experienced tremendous growth. A player who has built their own fantasy squad for an online fantasy cricket league is intensely involved in every play that is made on the pitch. Everything has a significant influence on the users who choose their dream teams, from their team's performance to the on-field struggles of their players. The popularity of online cricket games has increased, and by downloading My11Circle fantasy app and creating fantasy teams, more and more individuals are improving their cricket knowledge and abilities on their smartphones.

However, the first steps on the road to success, particularly in endeavors where you invest money, are sound strategy and planning. No matter whether you're investing in the actual world or a digital one, having a plan is crucial. A well-thought-out strategy of knowing which captain and vice-captain to choose can boost your likelihood of winning big. So in this article, we will discuss the best ways to pick the right captain and vice-captain for your fantasy squad.

Here are tips that will assist you in selecting an excellent captain and vice-captain for your dream team:

Best Captain And Vice-Captain For Small Leagues

In a minor league, all-rounders are often the ideal choices for this Captain and Vice-Captain, but we need to consider the match conditions for the same. The ideal option for the skipper and vice-captain is an all-rounder who has enough opportunities to bat and bowl his allotted number of overs. He can leave his impact in any section and help you score big.

For example, Hardik Pandya, captain of the Gujarat Titans, is an offensive all-rounder. He's also a very good, wicket-taking bowler. Sam Curran of the Punjab Kings, Ravindra Jadeja of the Chennai Super Kings, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, and other such players are solid picks for captaincy since they are expected to score well.

An all-rounder with a strong batting average who bats later in the order and has a useful bowling spell might also be a suitable choice for the fantasy cricket squad. Top-order batsmen who routinely play well and are considered stars are also excellent candidates for captaincy. Like David Warner, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, and others who have the ability to lead an inning and score plenty of runs in the majority of games. Additionally, in most head-to-head leagues, these players serve as captain or vice-captain for the opposing team. It cannot, therefore, be avoided.

Best Captain And Vice-Captain For Major Leagues

Players like Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, Jason Roy, Devon Conway, Quinton De Kock, etc., who bat at the top of the order, can put together massive innings if they're in form. However, they do not perform well on a consistent basis and can be a player who is either successful or unsuccessful. Selecting them requires taking into account factors like opponent bowlers and early swing.

For instance, Rohit Sharma has difficulty facing inswinging deliveries. Therefore, careful consideration must be given before selecting them as the captain or vice-captain. In big leagues, these are a must-try and could bring you huge rewards. Additionally, there are a few batsmen like Joe Root, Rovman Powell, Shreyas Iyer, and Soumya Sarkar who can bowl when needed but don't bowl frequently. They are also a good option for vice-captain.

Some bowlers, like Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Mitchell Starc, have the ability to completely alter the outcome of a game. If the circumstances are favorable, they could make an excellent candidate for the captaincy. Additionally, few bowlers have a strong track record against a specific side and can capitalize on their weaknesses. For instance, the Indian spin combo of Chahal and Kuldeep proved difficult for foreign sides like New Zealand to handle and amassed a large number of wickets versus them.

A fantasy team's captain and vice-captain need to be combined in the best way possible. It's not wise to choose a Captain and Vice Captain who are going to be beaten by one another. Therefore, in one-on-one competitions or Small Leagues, it is better to select an all-rounder or star batsman as captain and vice-captain because most of the opposition will sign up with the same captain. Grand Leagues, however, allow you to experiment with alternative captain and vice-captain pairings. In the end, the best captain and vice-captain would be the one that pushes your team over the top of the hundreds of competitors and make you a champion.

(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)