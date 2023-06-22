Joyville's JoyHo campaign creates sensational buzz, hooks the audience on social media
The campaign was kicked off with a video featuring former cricketer and Joyville's brand ambassador, Saurav Ganguly
Joyville Shapoorji Housings's innovative social media campaign for JoyHo, India's largest home-buying festival, surpasses expectations, engages potential homebuyers, and amplifies the brand's social media presence.
Joyville Shapoorji Housing, a renowned real estate developer, has taken the digital world by storm with its electrifying social media campaign for JoyHo, India's biggest home-buying festival. The objective was to create an unprecedented buzz on social platforms, ignite conversations, and surpass the previous season's success. Under the tagline "larger-than-life," Joyville orchestrated a meticulously crafted social media strategy that perfectly matched the grandeur of the festival.
Recognizing the emotional significance and anticipation associated with home ownership, Joyville cleverly weaved a simple yet powerful message into its social media posts: "Ab wait nahi joy hoga" (No more waiting, only joy). This strategic cue aimed to inspire potential homebuyers to seize the moment and invest in their dream homes during the festival. The campaign was kicked off with an intriguing video featuring former cricketer and Joyville's brand ambassador, Saurav Ganguly, which generated immense curiosity and anticipation among his followers.
In the video, Ganguly hinted at sharing significant news but paused mid-sentence, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the revelation. Within seconds, the video resumed, and Ganguly proclaimed, "Kuchh cheezon ka wait achha nahi lagta na, toh ghar khareedne ka wait kyun? India's biggest home-buying festival is Live toh ab wait nahi joy hoga" (Waiting doesn't feel good for certain things, so why wait to buy a home? India’s biggest home-buying festival is live, so no more waiting, get ready for celebrating). This masterstroke generated an immediate impact, setting social media ablaze with discussions and conversations across various platforms.
Sriram Mahadevan, Managing Director of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, expressed his appreciation for the remarkable campaign, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response received for our JoyHo social media campaign. It has truly ignited the spirit of homebuying in India, encouraging people to seize the moment and invest in their dream homes. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences and assisting individuals in creating a lifetime of joy. Join us as we continue to celebrate the joy of finding your dream home.”
Joyville's social media team played on the "wait" factor, delivering captivating content that resonated with the audience. They presented relatable scenarios such as "Khana deliver hone ka wait acha nahi lagta na, toh ghar khareedna ka wait kyun?" (Waiting for food delivery doesn't feel good, so why wait to buy a home?). Additionally, the team employed social-friendly abbreviations like "BRB" (be right back) and "TTYL" (talk to you later) in witty posts, striking a chord with the audience and leaving them yearning for more.
The campaign's impact extended beyond Joyville's immediate sphere as influencers joined forces to spread the word about the #JoyHo campaign like wildfire, amplifying its reach and resonance.
Harnessing the power of creativity, Joyville incorporated Apple Memojis to create delightful snackable videos featuring Mr. and Mrs. Joy, the brand's social media ambassadors. Through short comic sketches, these videos brought relatable insights about homebuying to life, eliciting laughter and encouraging potential homebuyers to take the plunge and buy their dream homes. Joyville's approach was not limited to external viewers; it also engaged its internal employees through "Throwback to JoyHo" films, evoking nostalgia and building excitement for the current festival. Virtual workshops were organized for channel partners, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing to ensure a unified celebration of joy.
P. Rajendran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, “We believe in the power of creativity and innovation to connect with our audience at Joyville. The JoyHo social media campaign exemplifies our commitment to captivating narratives and engaging content. It's been an incredible journey, fueling conversations, driving digital traffic, and growing our fan base. We are grateful for the overwhelming support and look forward to influencing even more people to experience the joy of homeownership.”
The campaign's success was evident on Twitter, where the hashtag #JoyHo trended at the number one spot on India's top Twitter search trends. This accomplishment further fueled nationwide conversations and ignited a passion for the festival among users.
Joyville's JoyHo social media campaign has achieved remarkable results, reaching over 7.9 million people, and generating traffic of 14 million. These staggering numbers stand as a testament to the unwavering creativity and dedication of Joyville's marketing team.
Crafting a comprehensive strategy that left no stone unturned, Joyville's social media campaign captivated audiences, drove unprecedented traffic, and expanded the brand's customer base to new heights. As the JoyHo festival continues to unfold, Joyville Shapoorji Housing invites everyone to abandon the wait and embrace the joy of finding their dream home.
Star Gold Thrills makes a smashing debut in the big league of the top 3 movie channels
The channel offers viewers a large library of English movies dubbed in Hindi, spanning various genres such as action, adventure-fantasy, animation, horror, sci-fi, and superhero movies
By NATIVE CONTENT | May 30, 2023 1:34 PM | 3 min read
Merely weeks after its launch, Star Gold Thrills - India's first ever 24x7 Hindi movie channel for dubbed International blockbusters has taken the nation by storm. It has quickly become a favorite among movie enthusiasts across the country and entered the coveted league of Top-3 TV channels in the movies genre*.
With its unique format & offering, Star Gold Thrills has solved the language barrier that kept a significant portion of the audiences away from consuming the biggest Hollywood Movies.
A recent survey revealed that a majority of TV movie audiences prefer watching Hollywood movies in Hindi, find it easier to understand, more entertaining and consider it as a fun family-bonding experience (Source – NEPA).
With the launch of Star Gold Thrills, viewers now have access to the largest library of English movies dubbed in Hindi, spanning various genres such as action, adventure-fantasy, animation, horror, sci-fi, and the biggest superhero movies of all time, including Marvel Studios’ franchises like Avengers, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Deadpool, Ant-Man along with DC franchises like Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman and more. The Channel also boasts the biggest studio blockbusters from Warner Bros. Pictures such as 300: Rise of an Empire, The Matrix Reloaded and Paramount Pictures such as the Mission: Impossible series, GI Joe: Rise of the Cobra, the Indiana Jones series, Terminator: Genisys and many more.
The channel's success is evident from the fact that it has emerged as a leading player in the industry, entering the big league of Top 3 Movie Channels*. It has fortified its position as one of the most popular movie channels in the country with an impressive average weekly viewership of 117 Mn^. The channel's wide reach and popularity are a testament to its engaging content and movie selection.
Further highlighting its appeal among viewers, Star Gold Thrills viewership is composed of 57% male audiences, highest in the movie channel category*.
The channel has experienced an impressive growth of 18% weekly viewership in its fifth week since the debut week**. This growth demonstrates the channel's ability to attract and retain a growing audience base. In a short span of time, Star Gold Thrills has climbed the ranks, leaping from Rank 6 in Week 17 to an outstanding Rank 2 in Week 20 of 2023*. This remarkable rise in the industry is a testament to the channel's captivating content and strong viewership.
Looking ahead, Star Gold Thrills plans to continue appealing to viewers with an exciting slate of blockbuster Movies like Godzilla vs. Kong, Mad Max: Fury Road, Jungle Cruise, Kong: Skull Island, Shazam!, Tom and Jerry (2021) and successful franchises like Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, Transformers, The Lord of the Rings, Kung Fu Panda, Pirates of the Caribbean, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Ice Age.
The channel is committed to delivering the best of Hollywood and global cinema to its ever-growing audience and aims to further consolidate its position as the go-to destination for movie enthusiasts, providing non-stop entertainment, thrilling adventures and edge-of-the-seat cinematic moments.
Source – BARC, HSM |Universe| Wk’17-20, 2023
* Avg. Weekly AMA (Mn)
^ Avg. weekly Cum Rch (Mn)
** Source – BARC -HSM |Universe| Wk’16 & Wk’20, 2023| Avg. Weekly AMA (Mn)
Ampere & RCB spread cheers beyond cricket, celebrating sustainability with children at NGO
The event demonstrates commitment to sustainability and appeals to the values of environmentally conscious Gen Z and Millennial consumers
By exchange4media Staff | May 18, 2023 10:16 PM | 1 min read
Ampere, the flagship electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (“GEMPL”), and Royal Challengers Bangalore showcase their unique and purpose-driven cheer squad - the “Ampere Take Charge Squad at an interactive session with parentless children at SOS Children’s Village Bangalore.
The Ampere Take Charge Squad is a one-of-a-kind cheer squad that embodies sustainability through its attire and musical instruments made from upcycled, recycled, and scrap materials. At the event, Ampere and the cheer squad of RCB highlighted the significance of sustainability to the children, helping them understand the pivotal role the children play in healing the planet. They conducted a workshop with the children helping them build musical instruments from scrap.
The event demonstrates commitment to sustainability and appeals to the values of environmentally conscious Gen Z and Millennial consumers. The Company is grateful to the organisers at the SOS Children’s Village Bangalore for facilitating the event and for their contributions to the betterment and growth of the children at their facility.
TOI is India’s most trusted English news brand
The TOI Trust Index survey conducted by Nielsen rated TOI at 77.6, Twitter at 60.7 and BBC World News at 56.5
By NATIVE CONTENT | May 18, 2023 10:45 AM | 4 min read
The Times of India (TOI) has once again gained the top spot as the most trusted English news brand in India among major players, as established by a Nielsen survey commissioned by TOI. According to the survey, TOI has topped the list of 52 such media brands for its factual, in-depth news that is without ambiguity. As per the survey TOI’s immense trustworthiness can be gauged from the fact that people consider the brand as their primary source of information.
Respondents rated TOI the highest stating that any news reported on TOI is never withdrawn nor retracted and hence they continue to trust the brand, which has been a pioneer in its category for nearly 185 years now. The respondents further said that the brand doesn’t accept a story on face value but questions the governments/corporates for facts and in-depth reporting, thus making it unbiased and credible.
The trust index also ranked digital news brands and television news brands. Twitter earned a score of 60.7, meanwhile, BBC World News was at 56.5. It was observed that no other brand was able to match the TOI score in the trust index. When the ratings were compared with the other competitors in the print and digital space, there was a major difference with Hindustan Times scoring 53.4, while The Hindu was at 31.4.
TOI tops trust index ratings
The print brands in India were more prominent at the top of the trust scores than other forms of media. When individual trust parameters were taken into consideration in the ranking process, TOI once again led the list and bagged the highest scores for its in-depth, unbiased and quality news content. The rankings showed a much wider gap between the rankings of TOI and other print or digital brands as TOI was way ahead of all in terms of score.
Findings show TOI as most trusted brand
The survey further found that half of the respondents who had read any print or digital media in the month preceding the survey, had read TOI every day while 62% respondents had read it at least once during that month. When compared with the other peers in the market, as many as 31% had read HT every day and 40% had read it at least once. On the other hand, as far as The Hindu is concerned, as many as 23% of respondents read it every day and 33% had read it at least once.
The Nielsen survey also revealed an interesting finding about brand advertisements in print, digital media and on television. The respondents were of the opinion that brands or services that were advertised in print and digital media outlets were considered more trustworthy compared to those advertised on TV and digital media channels. The findings of the survey stated that for the top three most consumed brands in India, higher number of people opted the printed version of the newspaper as they found print trustworthy.
The findings of the recently conducted Nielsen survey reinforce the similar findings of the earlier studies by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University. The earlier studies had also found that TOI was the most trusted media brands in India for two consecutive years.
In light of the survey results, Mr. Kaustuv Chatterjee, Director TOI Brand, Languages and NPI said,
“We are thrilled that TOI has been rated the most trusted news brand in India once again. This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing our readers with the most accurate, insightful, and unbiased news coverage. We will continue to deliver impact with the rigor we put into our stories. We thank our readers for their continued trust in us.”
TOI’s intriguing campaign
Touted as the most trusted brand in India, TOI has not only defended truth over the years, but also ensured it triumphs. The brand launched a unique, creative and impactful campaign showcasing the eternal battle of Truth (T) vs False (F) where truth stands firm despite all odds. The TOI campaign shows that while the tricks or ideas used by F may gain traction in the short term, the inherent flaws usually become apparent over time. On the other hand, truth is based on facts and evidence, and continues to emerge the victor with its favourite ally, The Times of India, by its side.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
The art of picking the right captain & vice-captain in fantasy cricket
Some tips to assist you in selecting an excellent captain and vice-captain for your dream team
By NATIVE CONTENT | May 17, 2023 1:55 PM | 4 min read
Fantasy cricket provides you with an opportunity to share your passion for the game with millions of others by showcasing your expertise. Given that cricket is more than just a game in India, it has experienced tremendous growth. A player who has built their own fantasy squad for an online fantasy cricket league is intensely involved in every play that is made on the pitch. Everything has a significant influence on the users who choose their dream teams, from their team's performance to the on-field struggles of their players. The popularity of online cricket games has increased, and by downloading My11Circle fantasy app and creating fantasy teams, more and more individuals are improving their cricket knowledge and abilities on their smartphones.
However, the first steps on the road to success, particularly in endeavors where you invest money, are sound strategy and planning. No matter whether you're investing in the actual world or a digital one, having a plan is crucial. A well-thought-out strategy of knowing which captain and vice-captain to choose can boost your likelihood of winning big. So in this article, we will discuss the best ways to pick the right captain and vice-captain for your fantasy squad.
Here are tips that will assist you in selecting an excellent captain and vice-captain for your dream team:
- Best Captain And Vice-Captain For Small Leagues
In a minor league, all-rounders are often the ideal choices for this Captain and Vice-Captain, but we need to consider the match conditions for the same. The ideal option for the skipper and vice-captain is an all-rounder who has enough opportunities to bat and bowl his allotted number of overs. He can leave his impact in any section and help you score big.
For example, Hardik Pandya, captain of the Gujarat Titans, is an offensive all-rounder. He's also a very good, wicket-taking bowler. Sam Curran of the Punjab Kings, Ravindra Jadeja of the Chennai Super Kings, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, and other such players are solid picks for captaincy since they are expected to score well.
An all-rounder with a strong batting average who bats later in the order and has a useful bowling spell might also be a suitable choice for the fantasy cricket squad. Top-order batsmen who routinely play well and are considered stars are also excellent candidates for captaincy. Like David Warner, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, and others who have the ability to lead an inning and score plenty of runs in the majority of games. Additionally, in most head-to-head leagues, these players serve as captain or vice-captain for the opposing team. It cannot, therefore, be avoided.
- Best Captain And Vice-Captain For Major Leagues
Players like Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, Jason Roy, Devon Conway, Quinton De Kock, etc., who bat at the top of the order, can put together massive innings if they're in form. However, they do not perform well on a consistent basis and can be a player who is either successful or unsuccessful. Selecting them requires taking into account factors like opponent bowlers and early swing.
For instance, Rohit Sharma has difficulty facing inswinging deliveries. Therefore, careful consideration must be given before selecting them as the captain or vice-captain. In big leagues, these are a must-try and could bring you huge rewards. Additionally, there are a few batsmen like Joe Root, Rovman Powell, Shreyas Iyer, and Soumya Sarkar who can bowl when needed but don't bowl frequently. They are also a good option for vice-captain.
Some bowlers, like Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Mitchell Starc, have the ability to completely alter the outcome of a game. If the circumstances are favorable, they could make an excellent candidate for the captaincy. Additionally, few bowlers have a strong track record against a specific side and can capitalize on their weaknesses. For instance, the Indian spin combo of Chahal and Kuldeep proved difficult for foreign sides like New Zealand to handle and amassed a large number of wickets versus them.
A fantasy team's captain and vice-captain need to be combined in the best way possible. It's not wise to choose a Captain and Vice Captain who are going to be beaten by one another. Therefore, in one-on-one competitions or Small Leagues, it is better to select an all-rounder or star batsman as captain and vice-captain because most of the opposition will sign up with the same captain. Grand Leagues, however, allow you to experiment with alternative captain and vice-captain pairings. In the end, the best captain and vice-captain would be the one that pushes your team over the top of the hundreds of competitors and make you a champion.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
ABP News presents Modicare’s 25 glorious years with a special show
The 40-minute TV show named ‘Modicare - 25 Saal Bemisaal - Living the Modi way!’ highlighted the journey and success of Modicare Limited over the past 25 years
By NATIVE CONTENT | May 9, 2023 8:59 AM | 2 min read
ABP News celebrated Modicare’s silver jubilee featuring glorious and inspiring stories of Modicarians and the brand’s journey over the past 25 years. Modicare is one of the most successful and rapidly growing brands in India. The show, named ‘Modicare - 25 Saal Bemisaal - Living the Modi way!’, was aired on ABP News, ABP Ganga and ABP Majha highlighting the significant landmark. Modicare Limited, India's first Direct Selling Company, marked a significant milestone of completing 25 glorious years in the industry in its strong legacy of transforming lives. The special 40-minute episode showcased Modicare’s journey and exemplifying success and lauded the committed team of employees.
The special silver anniversary show highlighted the brand vision of the company and captured the essence of its 25 years of providing ‘Azadi’ to direct sellers to build an environment of trust and care. The interaction-based show showcased the strong legacy of Modicare from its inception in 1996 and its journey to what it is today. The show consisted of four major parts – Profile story/ background intro of Modicare, Interaction with Modicare founder Samir Modi along with success stories of Modicare partners.
The ‘Modicare - 25 Saal Bemisaal - Living the Modi way!’ show was aimed at encouraging and educating the masses to create their own identity, live on their own terms and positively change the lives of people around them. The ‘Modi way’ has given economic freedom to millions and encouraged entrepreneurship around the country. It has empowered millions of Indians and helped them realise their goals for a better future.
With a strong legacy of #25SaalBemisaal, Modicare emerged as India's leading direct selling company and is changing the lives of millions across the country.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
ABP Ganga's 'Chunav Kranti Express' show, a unique production, intensifies UP poll contest
‘Chunav Kranti Express’, the never seen before political show, helped viewers gauge the political agendas of their leaders in the poll-bound state
By NATIVE CONTENT | May 3, 2023 9:03 AM | 2 min read
Elections are the most important events for any news channel as television has been a primary medium for political campaigns and coverage. Making use of this opportunity, ABP Ganga launched a unique show for UP Assembly Elections under the banner of ‘Chunav Kranti Express’. The show was shot entirely on a special train travelling from Lucknow to Varanasi. The powerful experiential show & campaign for ABP Ganga set a new benchmark in the industry, strengthening the channel’s positioning & brand promise. Chunav Kranti Express was the first-of-its-kind show that was launched in the wake of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections in the year 2022. The show set the election fever high and saw various leaders of political parties presenting their vision to public through a train journey across the poll-bound state.
Chunav Kranti Express was the first-ever political conclave on a specially customized train running across poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The show was an innovative and unique concept where political leaders came on board a train journey from Lucknow to Varanasi and had insightful conversations about their plans for UP elections. The special train journey covered the Lucknow – Bacchrawan – Rae Bareilly – Amethi – Pratapgarh – Prayagraj – Janghai – Varanasi route. The show comprised of 10 episodes and was aired daily on ABP Ganga from 9 pm to 10 pm with a repeat telecast the next day from 10 am to 11 am.
As many as 40 prominent guests including SP Singh Baghel, MoS, Govt of India (Ministry of Law & Justice), Kaushal Kishore, MoS, Govt of India (Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs), Rakesh Tikait, National Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union, Ravi Kishan, MP (BJP) among others were seen participating in the political conclave journey.
The show was set up on a special train with political guests boarding ABP Ganga’s Chunav Kranti Express and getting down at the stations enroute. They were seen answering questions about their plans and vision while traversing the region that they would serve. Chunav Kranti Express show makes it a manifestation of ABP Ganga’s philosophy of ‘Khabar Aapki, Zubaan Aapki’. It emphasizes ABP Ganga’s stronghold in the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand market, enhancing the news viewing experience for the public in these states.
The 'Chunav Kranti Express' show garnered a positive response from viewers due to its innovative and outstanding rollout. When BARC ratings resumed in April, ABP Ganga was named No 1 news channel of Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
ABP News & Tata Tea call for action against climate change with 'Jaago Re' campaign
The ‘Jaago Re’ campaign was aimed at raising awareness about protecting the environment and making the planet a better place for future generations
By NATIVE CONTENT | Apr 27, 2023 9:03 AM | 2 min read
Climate change is believed to be the greatest threat to global health. The erratic irregularities in the environment with the shift in temperatures and weather patterns have a significant impact on our health and also on the health of the planet. The environment has always been a topic of great concern. It is today’s children who will go on to become responsible citizens of the future.
To bring this thought alive, ABP News in association with Tata Tea rolled out a campaign to raise awareness about protecting the environment and taking a step forward to make the planet a better place for the generations to come. With ABP News’ wider reach and high urban and rural penetration, the campaign was a great hit leading to higher brand loyalty among viewers.
The main aim of the campaign was to send out a message that climate change is a big threat to human survival, with children, being at the receiving end of it. The special initiative by ABP News & Tata Tea was rolled out on World Environment Day on June 5. It aimed at fostering a concern for the environment with a clear-cut message- ‘Jaago re’ before it is too late. On World Environment Day, ABP News shared impactful stories of children involved in the environmental protection initiatives and their efforts to make the planet greener and better again.
To drive brand engagement, the ‘Jaago Re’ show was aired on ABP News highlighting the need of protecting the environment for a better future. With an aim of creating a sustainable future, the show encouraged parents to help their kids understand the need to preserve the environment today to ensure a better tomorrow. The show instilled a thought in the minds of the kids that small actions can have a big impact, and every individual can make a difference in preserving the planet for generations to come.
The initiative was announced by primetime news shows of ABP News on 3rd June following which viewers were informed about the network’s initiative with Tata Tea emphasizing that it was high time we start protecting the environment.
“The work that is done by ABP News is commendable and we got extremely good results. In the first 5 days got about 2 million views of our creative and the big contribution that was made towards it was done by ABP News in bringing alive the brand messaging”, a top executive from Tata Tea stated.
