Will evaluate every sports property from the prism of value creation: Rahul Johri, ZEEL

ZEEL participated in the IPL media rights auction with a focus on digital rights

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 14, 2022 7:47 PM  | 1 min read
ZEEL

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has issued a statement following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights e-auction.

ZEEL President - Business Rahul Johri has said that the company evaluates all business decisions through the prism of value creation and will continue to evaluate every sports property from that prism.

“ZEE would like to congratulate the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for running an extremely efficient and transparent e-auction process. We are grateful to the BCCI, President, Mr. Sourav Ganguly, Hon’ble Secretary, Mr. Jay Shah, and Hon’ble Treasurer, Mr. Arun Dhumal; for their able leadership and unwavering support in enabling ZEE’s participation in the IPL Media Rights tender process," Johri said.

"At ZEE, we evaluate all business decisions through the prism of value creation for all our stakeholders and we will continue to evaluate every sports property with the same prism," he added.

ZEEL had participated in the IPL media rights e-auction process. The company's main focus was digital rights.

 

