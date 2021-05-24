Zee Tamil announces exciting lineup of movies & blockbuster premieres for weekend

In addition to this, the channel will also air the Indian Television Premiere of comedy-drama Cocktail at 1:30 pm, on May 29

Since its inception, Zee Tamil has aimed at providing a wide range of engaging and exciting entertainment offerings. This coming weekend, the channel has announced a specially curated line-up of superhit films that is sure to leave movie buffs at the edge of their seats.

The fun begins on Saturday, 29th May at 10:30 AM with the telecast of Irumbuthirai – the popular action-thriller directed by P.S. Mithran starring Vishal, Arjun and Samantha in lead roles. In addition to this, Zee Tamil announces the Indian Television Premiere of comedy drama Cocktail on at 1:30 PM. The film is directed by Ra. Vijaya Murugan starring Yogi Babu, Rashmi Gopinath, Mithun Maheshwaran, KPY Bala and Kawin. The hilarious plot follows story of four men who end up with a dead girl in their flat. They try to dispose of the body but end up getting mixed up in in the smuggling of a precious idol.

Following this, do not miss the telecast of Sahoo – the superhit film starring the talented Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles at 4 PM. End the day on a jolly note with the action-comedy film - Vantha Rajavathan Varuvein at 7:30 PM. The light-hearted film directed by Sundar C and starring a powerhouse of talent including Simbu. Ramya Krishnan, Catherine Tresa, Megha Akash, Prabhu among others makes it a must-watch in the company of loved ones.

The celebration of cinema continues on Sunday, 30th May at 10 AM with the telecast of Biskoth – a one-of-a-kind parody-comedy film that was written and directed by R.Kannan. The film stars Santhanam and Tara Alisha in the leading roles whilst Sowcar Janaki, Anandaraj, Motta Rajendran and Aadukalam Naren play supporting roles.

The highlight of the weekend is surely going to be the World Television Premiere of Selvaragavan’s horror thriller - Nenjam Marapadhillai. The film starring S.J Surya, Nandhita and Regina Cassandra will be telecasted at 1:30 PM. The film showcases actor S.J. Surya as the lead, who nailed his role with his quirky and fierce performance alongside Nandhita and Regina Cassandra’s brilliant acting. The additional highlight of the film is the score and soundtracks, which were composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, that adds another layer of thrill to the film.

The story revolves around a pious young woman who takes up the job of a nanny to a wealthy family and tries to stay out of the way of her married employer's perverse and lustful plans. The spectacular acting by the leads, the dark humour and striking visuals by Arvind Krishnan makes it a must-watch film for all fans of Tamil entertainment

At 4:30 PM, catch the premiere of the romantic comedy film – Bale Khiladi starring Nani and Lavanya Tripathi in lead roles. Bringing an end to this celebration of cinema is the premiere of Kodiveeran starring Sasikumar and Mahima Nambiar in lead roles at 7 PM.

With such fun-filled content additions beyond the many fan-favorite fiction and non-fictions shows, Zee Tamil remains committed to pushing the limits of entertainment that viewers can enjoy with their families within the safe and secure environment of their homes during these difficult times.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)