Zee presents AdClub’s M.AD Quiz
Derek O’Brien will be the Quiz Master for participants from the media, advertising and marketing industry
The Advertising Club's M.Ad Quiz, presented by ZEE, will be held on 3rd February, 2023 in Mumbai.
The biggest attraction of the show is Derek O’Brien who will don the role of the Quiz Master.
The participants in the M.Ad Quiz are from the world of Media, Advertising and Marketing Industry, bright individual professionals, and even students at the B-School.
Dr. Bhaskar Das, Chairperson, M.Ad Quiz Committee said, “There is a lot more to The Ad Club than organizing the most pre-eminent Awards of the country. We also conduct events like D-CODE, VICE & VERSA, and the M.Ad Quiz which are high on interactive experience and high-octane live fun. Participation in M.Ad Quiz merits skill, curiosity, and the fun of contesting. Derek O’Brien, the best in the business of conducting Quiz shows, is all set for this Friday, 3rd February, 2023 to Quiz the best brains from the field of Advertising, Media, and Marketing. Go for it, partake as teams, and also attend as an audience.”
ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH have announced an exclusive Budget special programming
The theme of the programming is Budget 2023 – Leap Ahead.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 6:26 PM | 4 min read
As India gets ready for Union Budget 2023, the last full budget by Modi 2.0 Government before the general elections in 2024, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH have announced an exclusive Budget special programming under the theme, Budget 2023 – Leap Ahead.
While the world over is grappling and preparing for recession, India, one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, is getting ready for the next big leap toward realizing its $5 trillion economic goal. Capturing the tone and the mood for the Union Budget 2023, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH offers its viewers a comprehensive 360-degree perspective of this landmark budget that will set the tone as India continues to leap towards becoming an investment-friendly and global manufacturing hub.
Using cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art AR graphics to present a simplified Budget analysis, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH present a slew of interactive and engaging line-up that will decode Union Budget 2023 & its impact along with dedicated expert advice on stocks, markets, wealth creation ideas, investment insights and more. The channels have also partnered with Deloitte India as Knowledge Partner and will have their industry experts share views on social, political, and economic implications of the Union Budget.
Pre-Budget Programming details below
- BUDGET & MARKETS: Often known as the sentiment indicator, Indian stock market has been crucial in garnering investment into India. Airing every day at 4 pm, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH in the run up to the elections will analyse what the market mavericks are eyeing from FM Sitharaman.
- ECONOMIST PANEL: Given that the developed world is bracing itself for the recession, the show will provide an in-depth view of how well India’s macros are placed to withstand the storm. With an esteemed team of economists including, Sonal Varma, Managing Director and Chief Economist for Nomura Holdings, Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist, India at Citibank and Indraneil Sengupta, CLSA, the show will delve into their expectation on India’s GDP growth & their targets for the fiscal.
- BUDGET & START-UPS: Airing at 6:00 pm on the channels, the show understands the Budget expectations from the thriving start-up community. Be it ecommerce, logistics, funding or taxation, it is this start-up sector that will be impacted the most with the Budget announcement. Investor & Entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala will help understand the current landscape for the start-ups in India & what will help the sector take India to the next leg of growth.
- THE MONEY SHOW: How will the Union Budget impact your wallet? How can you counter inflation & yet continue to grow your investments? This special show airing at 5 pm offer viewers an opportunity to share their personal finance queries LIVE with an esteemed panel of guests.
On Budget Day,
Commencing with the LIVE coverage of the FM speech, think tanks, Swaminathan Aiyar, Mythili Bhusnurmath, Rajnish Kumar, Puneet Chhatwal, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi will simplify, analyse and dissect the Budget and give real-time views as its being delivered. Tracking the economic and political impact of the Budget, ET NOW & ET NOW SWADESH will cover a series of in-depth discussions and interviews with key policy makers and present actionable ideas to fuel India’s economic growth.
Budget Day programming details below
- LIVE coverage from big industry chambers– CII, FICCI, Bombay Chamber Of Commerce & Industry
- Budget Fatafat – A quick roundup of all the key takeaways from the Budget.
- India’s secretaries panel featuring will decode the Budget & its impact on state finances.
- Special Tax Panel featuring to help understand the tax implication of the steps announced in the Union Budget.
- Budget & You – A personal finance show that will answer all the viewers queries on their personal finance with esteemed panel of guests.
Promising viewers an immersive TV viewing experience, ET NOW and ET NOW SWADESH add on to the Budget excitement with an on-air contest, Budget Master on February 1, 2023. Participants can enter the contest by watching the channels and answering simple questions asked every hour between 9 am to 2 pm to stand a chance to win gold.
WebEngage partners with Titan, Mr Baker & Etmana
WebEngage will leverage its retention stack to help these brands drive unique customer experience (CX) across multiple channels
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 5:01 PM | 2 min read
WebEngage, a full-stack Retention Operating System, has announced partnerships with Titan Co. (UAE), Mr Baker (UAE), and Etmana (Egypt). WebEngage will leverage its retention stack to help these brands drive unique customer experience (CX) across multiple channels by organizing data, developing analytical-driven customer insights and driving one-on-one personalized engagement.
The uptake of AI-powered, data-driven customer engagement solutions comes on the back of brands’ growing need for differentiation in competitive retail and e-commerce space, especially in the MEA market. The emphasis on retention marketing is underpinned by the fact that retention is more financially feasible and profitable than the acquisition of new customers. WebEngage, due to the efficacy of its full-stack solutions, has emerged as a go-to partner for regional brands, the company said in a release.
Part of the Tata Group, a publicly traded conglomerate, Titan Company Limited was once dubbed the world’s fifth-largest watchmaker. Mr Baker, with origins dating back to 1996, is a household name across the region. Etmana is a fast-growing fashion retailer with a sizeable market share in Egypt. The reputation of these brands is a validation of WebEngage’s proficiency in customer engagement and retention.
Commenting on the partnerships, Hetarth Patel, VP - MENA and Managing Director - UAE, WebEngage, said: “WebEngage is glad to be helping Titan Co., Mr Baker, and Etmana simplify retention and scale their businesses to greater heights. With Etmana, we feel like we are playing on home turf, whereas, for legacy brands like Titan Co. and Mr Baker, I believe WebEngage will have a two-fold impact, helping them maintain their foothold in the regional retail space while also assisting them on a path toward digital transformation powered by online and offline data and channels. We are honoured to collaborate with these leading brands and excited to further elevate their market standing.”
Bhupal Ramnathkar’s photographs to be showcased at Reflections
Reflections is a series of photographs shot by Ramnathkar in different parts of Europe over many visits
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 1:33 PM | 2 min read
Reflections by Bhupal Ramnathkar is an immersive photography exhibition that has been 40 years in the making.
When faced with the decision to choose a subject for his final year at Sir J. J. School of Applied Art, Ramnathkar sacrificed his first choice, photography, for a mundane reason called money; he couldn’t afford to buy an SLR camera needed to take up the subject. In the 35 years that followed his graduation, Ramnathkar has become a force in advertising and design, winning over 300 awards at national and international shows, including one of his print ads being selected among the best ads of the century. Umbrella Design, the agency he founded has created cutting edge design for some of the top Indian and multinational brands.
While advertising and design became his profession, photography continued to be his passion. He began photography in earnest, first, with a Nikon FM that cost a princely sum of Rs 3,900 gifted to him by Smita, his wife, in 1987, and later with a fully manual Leica M240.
Reflections is one series in the hundreds of photographs shot by him. Shot in different parts of Europe over many visits, the photographs are an extension of his visual aesthetic sensibility that pushes the boundaries by looking at the world in unusual ways and adds an unexpected twist to everyday subjects and objects. The results of this approach make you stop in your tracks and challenge your mind to imagine stories beyond what the eye sees. It is apt that a sizeable number of photos in Reflections have been shot in Auschwitz Concentration Camp, Poland, a place that continues to be a reflection of a traumatic past and forces us to reflect about our humanity.
When asked about Reflections, Ramnathkar in his characteristic manner says, “I have taken the photographs, created a visual stimulus and the only way to hear about them is to see them, immerse yourself in the experience of the exhibition, and let them speak to you.”
Reflections by Bhupal Ramnathkar is being held at Snowball Studios, off E. Moses Road, Worli from February 13 to 19, 2023.
Zen Digital Media celebrates Republic Day at Juhu Beach with Nehru Nagar residents
The media house invited residents of Nehru Nagar slum to view the Republic Day parade happening in Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 11:32 AM | 1 min read
Zen Digital Media took it upon themselves to utilise their exclusive floating digital hoardings at Juhu Beach to celebrate patriotism and values of nationalism on the occasion of Republic Day.
The entirety of the neighbouring slum, Nehru Nagar, that hasn’t been privileged with home television facilities was invited to view the Republic Day parade happening in Delhi. This parade was broadcasted LIVE after they gathered and sang the national anthem along with other visitors at the beach against the national flag being digitally hoisted on these vessels that they call “Broadcoasters”.
The Mumbai Police who have been actively supporting and promoting helplines and awareness on the topic of domestic violence through this media company also decided to join along in a force of 50.
ABP Majha honours unsung heroes of Maharashtra at its annual event ‘Shourya Puraskar’
This year Shourya Puraskars were awarded to eight brave individuals
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 27, 2023 2:03 PM | 2 min read
ABP Majha hosted its annual event 'Shourya Puraskar' in Mumbai on 24th January 2023. This event is an initiative by the channel to recognize and celebrate the courage and heroism of common people across the Maharashtra region. Dedicated to celebrating the bravery of the common people, the event was aired on the occasion of Republic Day today.
The event was graced by Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ashok Chavan, Ex-Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Vivek Phansalkar (IPS), Commissioner of Mumbai Police, and Shivaji Satam, Veteran TV & Film Actor, who also felicitated the bravehearts.
This year Shourya Puraskars were awarded to eight brave individuals who selflessly put their lives at risk for others. The recipients of the award were - Kishore Gadhe, Namrata Kale, Pravin Rathod, Latabai Koli, Mayur Patil, Sanjana Pavde and Satish Kamble.
• Kishore Gadhe jumped into a flooded river and saved three lives.
• Namrata Kale jumped into a well to save her brother’s life.
• Deepak Gharat who was also one of the recipients of the award ran to rescue a family trapped in a fire and saved their lives.
• Pravin Rathod was awarded for evacuating 25 people trapped in a fire due to gas leakage.
• Latabai Koli saved her life from a leopard by swimming for 13 hours in flood waters.
• Mayur Patil received the award for showing exemplary courage by saving the life of a girl from a knife attack while sustaining a few stabs himself.
• Sanjana Pavde was awarded as she fought away a leopard to save her husband from certain death.
• Late Satish Kamble was posthumously recognised as he suffered a heart attack while driving a school bus, yet managed to control the bus and stop it, saving the lives of the children inside. The recognition was received by his wife Pramila.
ABP Majha’s Shourya Puraskar was presented by RCC. The event was powered by Dear Lottery and its digital partner was ABP Live.
#OrientLightsUpIndia in Tricolour for Republic Day
Rail Bhawan, Baroda House and Travancore House in New Delhi, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station and Bareilly Junction are some buildings that have been illuminated
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 26, 2023 6:00 PM | 2 min read
Orient Electric Limited, part of the CK Birla Group, has illuminated a number of landmark buildings and sites across India in the colours of the Indian flag, ahead of Republic Day, as part of its #OrientLightsUpIndiav campaign. The list includes prominent locations like Rail Bhawan, Baroda House and Travancore House in New Delhi, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, Bareilly Junction railway station, Dobra Chanti bridge in Tehri, Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal, Ganga Barrage in Kanpur, and Bharathi Park in Pondicherry.
The company has used indigenously developed Façade lighting solutions to illuminate these iconic buildings, with the option to program lighting levels, colours, and effects through controllers.
Anika Agarwal, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Orient Electric said, “We are proud to have partnered with the concerned Government authorities to illuminate these places of cultural and historic significance in Tricolour with our Façade lighting solutions in celebration of Republic Day. The Tricolour illumination has been done in a way to bring out the architectural aesthetics of these buildings and turn them into a unique visual experience for the visitors while igniting the spirt of patriotism. Façade lighting as a category is growing fast in India, with one of the key drivers being the Government’s greater impetus on decorating and illuminating prominent buildings and monuments to bring them to life and promote night tourism. We are among the few Indian lighting brands that have successfully developed design competencies for such projects which require superior technical expertise, aesthetic design sensibility, and project execution capabilities.”
The company is running #OrientLightsUpIndia campaign around this initiative, showcasing these beautifully lit buildings and also highlighting how façade lighting can add charm and character to any structure. Orient Electric carries a wide range of Façade lighting solutions including LED Linear profiles, Spotlights, Projectors, Uplighters, Underwater lights, Controllers, and other accessories.
Palki Sharma to host ‘Vantage’ on Firstpost from Jan 26
‘Vantage’ will air at 9pm on weekdays on Firstpost.com and its YouTube channel
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 23, 2023 7:22 PM | 2 min read
Palki Sharma will host a new show on Firstpost.com and its YouTube channel from this Republic Day.
Christened ‘Vantage’, the show will have many firsts to its credit. This will be the first time audiences will be treated to global stories and geopolitical developments that have an Indian perspective.
‘Vantage’ will also mark the first time a top TV news personality will host a digital-first show.
The show will also bring to the fore India’s take on the world for global audiences.
Spearheaded, curated and hosted by Palki Sharma, ‘Vantage’ promises well-researched and unbiased insights into global events that have the capacity to impact human lives.
“While a lot of international news channels report on India, they tend to view developments from their own editorial lens. They seldom offer the full story, let alone the story from India’s perspective. It’s important for us as a nation to be heard internationally, with a detailed reportage on things that matter to us, and I will be trying my best to deliver that,” said Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.
Putting nuance over news, ‘Vantage’ will truthfully give the viewers facts, analysis and context, addressing the need of educative and informative content on a global scale.
‘Vantage’ will air at 9pm on weekdays on Firstpost.com and its YouTube channel.
The show will also be aired on CNN-News18 on weekdays at 10pm.
