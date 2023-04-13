World Creativity & Innovation Week plans weeklong celebrations across the world
WCIW will he held from April 15-21
WCIW is a weeklong celebration from April 15-21 that ignites an international community dedicated to encouraging and empowering everyday creativity in companies, homes, schools as well as communities. WCIW exists to inspire and enable everyone to live more creative lives.
Since 2001, World Creativity & Innovation Week/Day has worked to inspire every man, woman, and child to use creativity to make their world and the world around them better.
Laeeq Ali, India Ambassador for WCIW/D 2023 says, “INSPIRE will be at the forefront of everything we do this year. We want each one to inspire the other to do bigger and better things. If we cant change the world at once, let each one of us be the change agents who are taking this on to ourselves, inspiring the other and driving the change. The need of the hour for humanity today, is to create more critical thinkers who can be inspiration points. I encourage each one of you to join hands with WCIW and be the change that you want to see.”
WCIW GOALS:
INSPIRE PEOPLE - People drive change. People are the beginning of creativity & innovation. It starts with you, in your mind, your imagination. INSPIRE the creatives in your town to imagine a bold new future and build momentum.
Invite - others to work with you, Interact - with your community, get involved
& Promote - share the news and spread the word
INSPIRE CONNECTION - Connection means collaboration. It means conversations. It means empathy. INSPIRE people to listen to each other, to understand concerns, to work together developing and reinforcing relationships.
Communicate - prioritize creativity & innovation in your every day, Empathize - listen to the people around you, understand their reality & Collaborate - work with others to impact your community
INSPIRE ACTION - Action means Innovation. INSPIRE imagination, creation, ideation, and innovation to improve your world.
Think – stretch, and come up with lots of ideas, Make – build, prototype, iterate to make new things happen, Improve - question processes, systems, and issues to better our world.
Kantar India wins accolades at MRSI Golden Key Awards 2022
11 Kantar entries made it to the finals in 8 out of the possible 14 award categories; and won the top prize in 3 of those categories
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 6:08 PM | 2 min read
Kantar, a marketing data and analytics company, won multiple accolades at the recently concluded Market Research Society of India (MRSI) Golden Key Awards 2022.
MRSI’s Golden Key Awards celebrate the best of market research, consumer insights and analytics community of India. These awards were instituted in 2019 to recognize the contribution of consumer insights to the growth of businesses and to let the limelight shine on the research professionals of the country.
11 Kantar entries made it to the finals in 8 out of the possible 14 award categories; and won the top prize in 3 of those categories:
Finalists:
Best Client Servicing Team of the Year: 2 out of 3 finalists
Best Operations Team of the Year: 2 out of 3 finalists
Best Researcher under 30: 2 out of 4 finalists
Best Business Impact through Research
Best Business Impact through Analytics
Best Communication Crafting Research
Best Work in Emerging Sectors
The Most Humane Organisation Award
Winners:
Kantar India won accolades in the following 3 coveted categories:
Best Client Servicing Team of the Year
Best Operations Team of the Year
Best Business Impact through Research (the winning entry was in partnership with Piramal Finance)
Commenting on the wins, Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar said- “We are very proud of our teams here at Kantar India who have had their consumer and client centricity recognised and awarded at GKA 2022. Being recognised as winners across 3 key award categories- client servicing, operations and business impact through research; and the nominations for the most humane organisation and the best researcher under 30 awards only reinforces the message that we bring the best capabilities together to add value to our client’s business”.
Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division, Kantar added “I congratulate all finalists and winners for putting in a commendable performance this year. A win at MRSI GKA is particularly gratifying because it is a platform that showcases the best and the brightest minds of our industry. These wins inspire us to continue to do high impact work for our clients and keep winning big along the way”.
MRSI Golden Key Awards are judged by a panel of distinguished senior marketing and research experts. The best entries are shortlisted based on a very comprehensive evaluation criteria.
The winners were felicitated at an event at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai; attended by over 300 professionals from India’s marketing, research and analytics fraternity. In addition to this, over 500 delegates viewed the event via live streaming.
The Aalekh Foundation & The Gunjan Foundation To Host Women Achiever's Award 2023
These awards will recognise and celebrate the accomplishments of women from various fields
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 11:11 AM | 2 min read
The Aalekh Foundation, in association with the Gunjan Foundation, is set to host the Women Achiever's Award 2023. This award is designed to recognise and celebrate the accomplishments of women from various fields who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, resilience, and innovation.
Aalekh foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the welfare of women and children in India. They offer various programs such as health, education, and skill development to empower underprivileged youth and women. Aalekh also provides free sponsorship for school children from marginalised communities and has partnered with institutions across North India to provide self-employment opportunities.
In alignment with the G20 initiatives, Aalekh Foundation in association with Gunjan Foundation is celebrating India's G20 Presidency by organising the Women Achiever's Award. This award aims to recognise and honour 20 women across India who have achieved remarkable success and symbolise empowerment in various spheres of life. As well as 3 lifetime achievers award, The nominations for the award were announced on International Women's Day, and they will be active until 31st March 2023.
An eminent jury comprising of Shri KJ Alphons ( former Union cabinet minister for culture & tourism ), Anoop Kumar Mittal( former CMD NBCC), Reva Nayyar( Chairperson Bal Sahyog & former Secretary ),, S Y Quaraishi ( former Chief election commissioner of India ) and Uma Suresh Prabhu( CSR committee ) HEAD IIFCO TOKYO general insurance Co. decided the final award recipients on 30th March in a jury meeting.
The award ceremony will be held on 23rd April 2023, at The Leela Palace Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. It promises to be a grand celebration of the winners and their achievements, with the presence of prominent guests from various fields. The Women Achievers Award is a platform that recognises and celebrates the achievements of women and inspires other women to strive for excellence in their respective fields.
Aditya Raj Kaul gets engaged to TV9’s anchor Divya Kochar
Kaul took to Twitter to announce his engagement
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 3:55 PM | 1 min read
TV9’s Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul got engaged to Divya Kochar who is an anchor and producer at the network.
Kaul took to Twitter to announce his engagement.
Kaul has over 15 years experience in breaking news situations and media leadership roles. He is at present the Executive Editor of TV9 Network for National Security and Strategic Affairs where he has launched India’s first OTT platform for News Documentaries - News9Plus
JMF Association announces launch
The body has a member list of more than 200 advertising agencies
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 3:05 PM | 2 min read
The Joint Media Forum (JMF) Association has announced its launch.
“With the economic activity on the rebound, the corporate world is witnessing a lot of tailwinds and the business volumes are growing. This is the perfect time for the JMF association to announce the start of its journey. With a member list of more than 200 advertising agencies, the association is now accelerating its activities,” read a release.
Founded by Gaurav Chopra, Chairman INS (Mag committee), Raman Kumar Chugh and Arun Khurana, the association has got a media veteran Alok Srivastava on board as a Secretary-General to take care of the daily activities of the association.
The website of JMFA is now active and one can log onto www.jointmediaforum.com to learn more about it.
The coming months will see a lot more activity from knowledge sessions by industry experts to social events.
The Joint Media Forum Associations (JMFA) currently represents 206 small and medium size INS accredited agencies who together account for an annual advertising billing of Rs 2500 crore appx. Today it is an apex body of advertising agencies, which represents Print & Electronic Media, and Radio Channels.
The Joint Media Forum (JMF) is working towards the overall growth of advertising agencies by creating a platform where knowledge is shared and resources are utilized optimally. The forum was conceptualized based on an advertising agency’s need for an association that can help it on different fronts. From introducing new industry practices to a partner that can help resolve payment issues with clients, the forum aims to play a multifaceted role.
All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for Women 2022-23 to be live on MyySports
The tournament will be held from April 5 -11
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 1:52 PM | 2 min read
All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for Women 2022-23 will be shown live on MyySports.
The All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for women 2023 is being played in Mysuru between 5 - 11 April. All matches will be of 25 overs each.
Roger Binny, President, BCCI, inaugurated the tournament and commented, "I think women's cricket has come to stay. It has been a fantastic revelation for the BCCI. We almost beat the T20 champions in the world cup, and the players really performed well. WPL was another event where the players came to the forefront. A lot of players come from rural towns where they have the drive to succeed, and with a little bit of assistance from BCCI and organizations like MyySports, who organise so much grassroots cricket, it will take things forward."
Shishir Hattangadi, President, Distribution & Alliances, MyySports added, “MyySports is proud to associate with the prestigious All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for women. Our mission is to democratise sports in India and empower the youth through use of our App. The country will now watch these talented girls compete in the next three days to win the trophy.”
The All India Inter-University Cricket Tournament for Women 2022-23 organized by JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is streaming LIVE on MyySports. Women’s cricket teams from 16 Universities across the country (4 Universities from each zone) will be participating in this prestigious six day tournament from 5-11 April in Mysuru.
PM Modi praises News18's efforts on Rising India summit
The Prime Minister has shared Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s tweet on the unveiling of the Coffee Table Book ‘Voice of India - Modi and His Transformative Mann ki Baat’ at the summit
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 1:45 PM | 2 min read
Appreciating News18’s Rising India summit that concluded on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has shared a tweet praising the effort by the network. PM Modi shared Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar’s tweet on the unveiling of the Coffee Table Book “Voice of India - Modi and His Transformative Mann ki Baat” at the News 18 Rising India summit.
“As this programme completes 100 episodes, I compliment efforts like the one by @CNNnews18 to acknowledge the people mentioned and the impact they have created," PM Modi said in his tweet.
The most beautiful part about #MannKiBaat is the manner in which it celebrates grassroots level change makers. As this programme completes hundred episodes, I compliment efforts like the one by @CNNnews18 to acknowledge the people mentioned and the impact they have created. https://t.co/T6egxnw15D— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2023
The two-day Rising India summit was a power-packed event with the country’s biggest newsmakers in attendance.
Rising India has been conceptualized to create an engaging forum for leaders across sectors such as, arts, sports, business, and academia, both from India and around the world for productive discussions on how to continue advancing India's progress. This year, the summit celebrated remarkable achievements of ‘Ordinary People’ who have made an ‘Extraordinary Social Impact’. The mega-event acknowledged 20 such heroes, who have designed innovative solutions that are making a difference at the grassroot level and launched social entrepreneurship ventures with the potential to transform lives, initiate community-led programs that are bringing positive change in various ways, and demonstrated acts of compassion and courage that are contributing towards making India a better place.
T.A.C partners with MAD to empower girl child education across India
Under this new collaboration, a portion of T.A.C's sales proceeds will be allocated to support special projects focusing on girl child education
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:12 AM | 2 min read
The Ayurveda Co. (T.A.C) has announced a strategic partnership with Make a Difference (MAD), a leading not for profit organization, to support girl child education in India.
T.A.C has a long-standing commitment to social justice, empowering women, and uplifting local communities in remote areas. Through this partnership with MAD, T.A.C aims to shape the future of the country by investing in girl child education.
Sharing her personal connection to the cause, CEO and Co-founder of T.A.C Shreedha Singh said, “I've had humble beginnings, and had it not been for my mother's undeterred grit to educate me even at the cost of making personal and financial sacrifices, I wouldn't have been here. Promoting education among the girl child not only fosters an equitable future but also reduces the chances of social injustice faced by women due to financial dependence.”
Founder of T.A.C Param Bhargava said, “We are excited to partner with MAD to advance our shared vision of providing quality education to the girl child. We believe that every child deserves access to quality education, regardless of their background; with this partnership, we can work towards ensuring that more girls have access to quality education for a better future of society.”
Under this new collaboration, a portion of T.A.C's sales proceeds will be allocated to support special projects focusing on girl child education throughout the year. T.A.C customers will be Internal & Confidential, intended for served recipients only. made aware of every development and contribution made towards the betterment of the shelter homes. Additionally, the partnership opens volunteering opportunities for all T.A.C employees, providing industry exposure for the children and fostering a strong connection between the kids, the company, and team members.
Commenting on the collaboration, Founder and CEO of Make a Difference Jithin Nedumala said, “We are truly excited to collaborate with The Ayurveda Co. as it will enable us to empower the girl children we work with. What makes this even more special is that Shreedha has volunteered with Make a Difference. She has seen the need for our work and the impact all the volunteers create weekly. I am confident that a socially conscious brand like The Ayurveda Co. will grow and help MAD reach more children and change their lives.”
