WION premieres Tale of Two Cities, a talk show centred on stories of urbanisation

Tale of Two Cities, a talk show that aims to bring conversations around cities and urbanisation to the forefront, is set to premiere on WION (World Is One News) on 29th October 2022 at 7:30 pm, with new episodes every Saturday. This 8-episode series, created by Indian master architect and urban designer Dikshu C. Kukreja, will follow him around the world, exchanging notes with global leaders representing some of the world’s leading cities.

“A globalised world offers, for the first time in human history, a unique window of opportunity to share ideas and learning,” says Kukreja. “It is time that we innovate and collaborate to find solutions that protect our collective urban futures.”

Each episode will be centred around an Indian city and an international city, highlighting the cities’ shared and individual histories, cultures, and identities. Most significantly, these conversations will take a deep dive into the cities’ most pressing current and projected urban issues, and possible solutions to enable a better urban future.

The series, presented by APLApollo Steel Pipes, will feature eight Indian and eight international cities along with their representatives, including the likes of Iván Duque Márquez – Former President of Colombia, Edi Rama – Prime Minister of Albania, Sally Capp – Lord Mayor of Melbourne, Federico Pedini Amati – Minister of Tourism, San Marino, and Fabio Righi – Minister of Industry, San Marino, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo – Mayor of Mexico City, and Ahmed Aboutaleb – Mayor of Rotterdam.

The first episode, which was shot in July, will see the then Colombian president, Iván Duque Márquez in discussion with Kukreja, where they will explore the cities of Bogota, the capital of Colombia, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, India.

“Our cities have a unique wealth of history, culture, and innovation seeped into their fabric,” adds Kukreja. “It is critical for us today to engage with the world to find common ground and shared solutions to some of the most pressing concerns of our times.”

