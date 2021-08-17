The Neelesh Misra School of Creativity commences certificate courses

Neelesh Misra, one of India's most loved audio storyteller, has launched The Neelesh Misra School of Creativity. The institute will provide certificate courses in niche topics of creative writing and technical aspects of creative communication.

The first batch of the certificate course in writing began from August 14th, 2021. Each batch will have six classes of two hours each of extensive interactive lessons. Each day will unfold one aspect of creative writing with an indepth analysis, followed by an assignment, mandatory for every participant.

The participants will be mentored by the seasoned author and storywriter, Anulata Raj Nair, who heads the Neelesh Misra Mandali and has written more than 350 stories for the shows like Yaadon Ka Idiot Box, Yoddha, Qisse Lockdown Ke on Audible Suno to name a few. She has been mentoring the writers of the Mandali for many years.

At the end of the module, every participant will receive a certificate and the promising participants will get a chance

to intern with the Neelesh Misra Mandali. Select works will get recorded in Neelesh Misra’s voice.

The Neelesh Misra School of Creativity is an institute with multiple certificate courses in creative writing, storytelling, camera handling and journalism. There are customized courses for schools, colleges, creative agencies and corporates.

