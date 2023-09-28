Study unveils festive buying plans of consumers

Unlocking the pulse of the Indian consumer, comprehensive consumer research study was recently conducted by Aroscop & Toluna, gathering insights from readers across HT Media print and digital platforms. The survey uncovers intriguing findings about the festive season shopping preferences of HT Media readers. The research delves into consumer shopping patterns and provides valuable insights on Hindustan Times print & digital channels, LiveMint, and LiveHindustan.

In the research, Aroscop & Toluna analyzed consumers' brand preferences and the factors influencing their shopping choices across various categories, considering their budgets. The insights gathered from this study offer businesses a valuable resource to navigate the dynamic landscape of Indian consumer preferences, particularly during the festive season.

“A whooping 50% of Hindustan Times print readers & digital visitors and LiveMint visitors intend to buy a car this festive season, with more than 45% of Hindustan Times digital visitors and LiveMint visitors aiming to buy an SUV in the next six months. 36% of Hindustan Times print readers own an SUV. The two-wheeler segment is revving up as well with more than 40% of Hindustan Times print readers, LiveHindustan and LiveMint visitors planning to buy a two-wheeler this festive season,” stated a press release.

“More than 40% of readers across Hindustan Times print and digital, LiveMint & LiveHindustan intend to buy a smartphone this festive season, with many planning to allocate a substantial budget of over Rs 50,000. This is closely followed by a strong purchase intent for upgrading personal gadgets like laptops, smartwatches, as well as upgrading their homes by using smart home devices such as TV, audio accessories and lastly the ever-green gaming consoles.”

More than 40% of Hindustan Times print and digital readers already own luxury goods, such as perfumes, watches, bags, apparel and electronics, while more than 50% of LiveMint visitors proudly own a slice of luxury.

“Festive shopping is not just limited to buying assets like cars and gadgets but also drives Indians to consider long-term investments like real estate and gold. At least 42% of Hindustan Times print readers & digital visitors are planning to invest in real estate, whereas a third of LiveHindustan visitors plan to invest in real estate this festive season with significant budgets allocated for the same. Almost half of Hindustan Times print readers intend to buy jewelry in the next 6 months, and a whopping 87% of them plan on buying gold jewellery,” according to the release.

