Sony BBC Earth concludes ‘Earth in Focus’, announces winners

Sony BBC Earth recently concluded another edition of its photography based digital IP ‘Earth in Focus’ but this time, it was bigger and better. While the channel is home to spectacular visuals, moments and stories captured by the world’s foremost filmmakers, with ‘Earth in Focus’, Sony BBC Earth decided to celebrate the beauty of the world through the eyes of its audience. The initiative is a great platform for every photography enthusiast who has the passion and a keen eye to capture moments in time, with or without professional skills or equipment.

The channel roped in Amoghavarsha JS – an award-winning photographer and natural history filmmaker with over 15 years of experience and global accolades to his credit – as the expert judge and announced the contest on World Photography Day (19th August). With a relatable theme of ‘Freedom in Focus’, the month-long contest kickstarted on 30th August where the channel invited photography enthusiasts to capture their take on freedom considering the subcategories of Nature, People and Hobbies.

The contest, which was promoted extensively on the channel and on digital platforms, received approx. 2500 splendid entries which were then open to a round of public voting. After a phenomenal response of over 1,35,000 votes, the top 15 most voted entries from each category - 45 in all - went for the judge’s review and Amoghavarsha, in turn, handpicked 3 final winners – 1 from each category. This was a moment of great pride for the winners since they not only received a swanky Sony ILCE 6000L camera and recognition from Sony BBC Earth but also witnessed an exclusive and insightful masterclass with Amoghavarsha himself, on the topic of ‘The art of storytelling through photography’.

From unique people and expressions to awe-inspiring beauty and moments in nature, these breath-taking and powerful images will be successful in transporting viewers to an unseen world and in making them feel alive. With over 8 lakh views already, the website is open to all who want to view the winning and the most rated entries.

Rohan Jain, Marketing Head, English Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, says, “Sony BBC Earth is known for grand visual spectacle and positive insightful storytelling, but with ‘Earth in Focus’, we turned the tables in order to see the beauty of the world through the eyes of our viewers. And, the response was truly phenomenal as we received approx. 2500 incredible entries, 1,35,000+ votes and over 8 lakh views on the website. We are thankful to Amoghavarsha for his support on this initiative and for his passion towards storytelling which served as great encouragement for all participants’.