Sometimes people reveal their true position by mistake: S Jaishankar on Rahul Gandhi
The Union External Affairs Minister was speaking to India TV Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in his show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’
Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in the upcoming episode of ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for praising China for the Belt and Road (BRI) initiatives in Brussels while G20 summit was being held in India. In a candid conversation with India TV Chairperson and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Jaishankar said ‘sometimes people reveal their true position by mistake’.
Jaishankar, who will appear on the show this Saturday, a week after the successful G20 Summit, said that the timing of the comment was unfortunate. Replying to Rahul's urge for an 'alternate vision' to China's coercive production model, Jaishankar says, “Look at the timing. India is organizing the greatest event in history, where we should all come together and appreciate it, yet at that time, he is going out and condemning the country.”
"Sometimes people reveal their true positions by mistake. Like when he praised the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) when it passes through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). However, he refrained from stating that it infringes India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.
Speaking about the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, he stated that PoK is an integral part of India and will remain so. He added that, “We have inherited the problem of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” and it is difficult to say what will happen in the future. The former foreign secretary turned politician, also shared some inside details of the G20 summit and how India successfully gained consensus on the G20 Delhi declaration. Additionally, he explained how it would help the world at large and open doors of new opportunities.
Renowned for his articulate and strategic communication skills in the world of international relations, EAM Jaishankar also touched upon several topics of international importance.
In Rajat Sharma's headline-making program ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, he spoke about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), India’s ties with China, the rising Khalistan movement in Canada and India's United Nations Security Council (UNSC) permanent membership.
The Union Minister also shared his journey from a diplomat to a cabinet minister. This episode of the ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ will be aired on India TV on Saturday at 10 PM and repeated on Sunday at 10 AM and 10 PM.
Prime Video announces premiere of Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench
Customers can rent and watch Barbie starting today and Meg 2: The Trench starting September 18
By e4m Desk | Sep 12, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Prime Video has announced the premiere of Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench. Launching within a few weeks of their theatrical release, both the movies will be available to rent on Prime Video, for INR 499 each. In addition to Barbie and Meg 2: The Trench, Prime Video Store offers customers the opportunity to rent and watch a vast selection of movies from around the world, stated a press release.
Barbie is a story about Barbies in the Barbieland, one of which is a stereotypical Barbie, played by Margot Robbie. When her so-called perfect days suddenly crumble down, she starts experiencing an existential crisis and starts to think of death out of the blue. In order to comprehend herself and learn her actual purpose, she must journey to the human world. Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, her kinda-sorta lover, joins along for the voyage. The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and written along with Noah Baumbach.
A sequel to the 2018 film, The Meg, Meg 2: The Trench follows Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) who has been involved in fighting environmental crime while also assisting Mana One in investigating a deeper portion of the Mariana Trench where the Megalodon was discovered. When a hostile mining operation threatens their goal and pushes them into a high-stakes struggle for survival, a group of scientists must outrun and outswim the monstrous Megalodons. Directed by Ben Wheatley from a screenplay by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris, Meg 2: The Trench, is based on the 1999 novel The Trench by Steve Alten, and was a global box-office success upon release. Viewers can rent this action-adventure on Prime Video from September 18 onwards.
CM Gehlot inaugurates ITV Newtork's new Jaipur editions
The new editions include Good Morning India’s- 'India News', 'The Daily Guardian', and 'The Sunday Guardian'
By e4m Desk | Sep 9, 2023 12:34 PM | 3 min read
Jaipur witnessed a significant milestone in its media landscape as Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the Jaipur editions of Good Morning India’s- 'India News', 'The Daily Guardian', and 'The Sunday Guardian' at the Rajasthan International Center this Friday. The launch promises to heighten media trust as it brings not one, but three new publications to the fore.
The launch heralds a new chapter in Rajasthan’s journalistic scene, aiming to bring reliable and grassroots-level news to the people, reinforced by the encouraging words and strong support from the state government.
With the lighting of the inaugural lamp by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot, the stage is set for a vibrant and responsive journalistic environment in Rajasthan, grounded in trust, reliability, and a commitment to social welfare.
During the occasion, the Chief Minister reflected upon his government’s efforts in fostering a conducive environment for journalism in Rajasthan. He mentioned initiating the Hardev Joshi Journalism University and establishing housing and plot schemes for journalists, while vowing to continue efforts to meet the demands of the community.
Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Gehlot acknowledged the crucial role journalists play in a democratic society, especially in times where misinformation is rampant. He called upon the media to foster awareness and to maintain a strong focus on social concerns to combat the threats posed to free speech from different quarters. He highlighted his administration’s resolve in standing with freedom of speech and underscored the necessity for journalists to elevate their role in society. CM recollected the momentous contribution of stalwarts such as Vijay Singh Pathik and Haridev Joshi in journalism during the freedom struggle, urging current journalists to carry forward the legacy.
Chief Minister Gehlot took the opportunity to enumerate the various welfare initiatives undertaken by his government for the journalistic community. From implementing pre and post matric scholarships for children of journalists to providing free insurance and facilitating financial assistance in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, he assured a protective net for those in the field. The event also saw the Chief Minister projecting a prosperous future for Rajasthan under 'Mission 2030', targeting a state GDP beyond 30 lakh crores in the upcoming seven years, spurred by an encouraging GDP growth rate which currently seats Rajasthan as the second-highest in the nation.
CM Gehlot reinforced his commitment to social security through various schemes such as the Minimum Income Guarantee Act and providing financial assistance to underprivileged children, aiming to position Rajasthan as a model state in social security.
ITV Network Founder, Kartikeya Sharma, welcomed the Chief Minister and assured that the new publications would forge a path of trust and reliable journalism, thanking him for the supportive schemes introduced for journalists.
The event was graced by prominent personalities including former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, who conveyed her best wishes for the newly launched newspapers. Education Minister Dr. B.D. Kalla emphasised the remarkable strides Rajasthan has taken in the education sector.
Monk Entertainment onboards Aju Philip & Aishwarya Gunjal to bolster its South Division
Both Philip and Gunjal were earlier part of the core team of Fabsquad Media
By e4m Desk | Sep 8, 2023 2:30 PM | 1 min read
Monk Entertainment (Monk-E) expands its footprint in talent representation and digital marketing in South India by onboarding the core team of Fabsquad Media. Aju Philip, ex-COO will now be looking after the creator program and Aishwarya Gunjal, ex-CFO will be looking into the business operations in the South division.
Proficient in four key South Indian languages (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada), the newly recruited team will ensure a strong presence for the company in those markets.
Viraj Sheth, Co-Founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment says, "Our vision entails a future where creators from South India not only present their unique culture, diversity and skills through their content but are also justly compensated like their peers in Mumbai and Delhi for the value that they create. We also intend to work in tandem with the brands and companies operating in this region to help them unleash the power of content and influencer marketing.”
With this strategic expansion, Monk Entertainment is primed to work with creators to help bridge the gap between regional acclaim and nationwide recognition and with brands in this market to help them unlock the potential of content marketing with the help of creators.
Active Media Innovations executes 2 Guinness World Records in 3 months
In June and in August, the company executed record-breaking campaigns for Star Gold and Star Pravah, respectively
By e4m Desk | Sep 6, 2023 5:07 PM | 2 min read
Within a span of just 3 months Active Media Innovations has successfully executed two Guinness World Records!
In June, 2023 it partnered with Star Gold to create the Guinness World Record for the “Most People Performing the Shah Rukh Khan Pose Simultaneously”. The event was meant to promote the World TV Premiere of Pathaan on the channel. Three hundred people performed the pose in front of Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat. Active Media Innovations conceptualized and executed the complete event, including the planning, training and choreography involved. Shah Rukh Khan himself made an appearance to motivate and cheer the participants and went on to amplify it on social media.
"It takes a lot of technical expertise, planning and precision to create a Guinness World Record. One cannot afford to fail, especially when superstars are involved. We are proud of our success ... not once, but twice in a row!" says Managing Director Emraan Kureshi.
In August, 2023 Active Media Innovations partnered with Star Pravah to beat the existing Guinness World Record for the “Largest Umbrella Image / Logo” formed with 1012 umbrellas. This was done to promote the World TV Premiere of Ved, the super-hit Marathi movie by Riteish Deshmukh.
Since this was a challenge to an existing record, the effort involved was much more than the previous attempt. Active Media Innovations coordinated with the Guinness World Records UK office throughout the planning and production phases. 3D computer simulation was utilised to map virtual umbrellas within the given space in order to work out the placement and number of umbrellas. Additionally, large-format branding and a mega LED screen were deployed to show live feed of the umbrella formation. The entire production involved over 22 tonnes of equipment and a crew of over 135 professionals. 5 ground level cameras and 2 drones were used for videography.
Riteish Deshmukh himself made an appearance and became a part of the Guinness attempt. The record was successfully broken with an image formed by 1446 umbrellas, a whopping 434 umbrellas more than the previous attempt! Over 50 media persons covered the event and it got extensive press, PR and social media coverage.
PM Modi speaks to Moneycontrol on G20, global issues, economy, and more
It was an hour-long conversation at the PM's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg office with Network 18 Editors
By e4m Desk | Sep 5, 2023 7:28 PM | 4 min read
In an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol days before India readies to host the G20 Leaders Summit, PM Narendra Narendra Modi spoke at length on global issues, India’s growth prospects and its role in G20 and the overall economy.
In an hour-long conversation at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg office with Network 18 Editors, the Prime Minister also shared his views on inflation and the dangers of freebies.
Talking about the India growth story, the Prime Minister said, “India’s growth is not only good for Indians but also for the world. India’s growth is clean and green growth. India’s growth is being achieved with a human-centric approach that can be replicated in other countries too. India’s growth helps further the interests of the Global South.”
It’s the Prime Minister first interview to a digital-only publication in his second term. The full interview will be published on Moneycontrol.com at 7:30 am on Wednesday-September 6.
Sharing his views on India’s role in the G20, the Prime Minister said that India has been advancing the interests of the developing world, including the interests of nations not represented in the G20, such as the countries of the African Union.
“Perhaps for the first time in the history of G20, the troika is with the developing world—Indonesia, India, and Brazil. This troika can amplify the voice of the developing world, at a crucial time when there are increased tensions due to global geopolitics.”
The Prime Minister said that India has been proactive in finding solutions for global issues and the same is also reflected in the country’s agenda for G20. “When we laid out our agenda for the G20, it was welcomed universally, because everyone knew that we would bring our proactive and positive approach to help find solutions for global issues.”
The Prime Minister Modi also said that the world is now convinced that India will play a larger role in shaping the global future.
“When global leaders meet me, they are filled with a sense of optimism about India due to the efforts of 140 crore Indians across various sectors. They are also convinced that India has a lot to offer and must play a larger role in shaping the global future. This has also been witnessed in their support for our work through the G20 platform.”
Talking about the G20 events and conferences that took place across the length and the breadth of the country in the last few months, the Prime Minister said, “Our democratization of the G20 Presidency is our investment in the capacity building of the people, especially youth, of various cities across the country.”
Asked about India’s guiding principle for engaging with the world, the Prime Minister said it was no different from what his government followed at home.” We have followed the approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas in our country over the last 9 years…. This is our guiding principle in global relations as well.”
Talking about the problem of heightened inflation globally and its impact on India and countries of the Global South, the Prime Minister Modi said, “As far as India is concerned, we have taken a number of steps to control inflation. Even in the face of adversities and global dynamics, India’s inflation was two percentage points lower than the global average inflation rate in 2022. Yet, we are not resting at that and are continuing to make pro-people decisions to boost ease of living. For example, recently on Raksha Bandhan, you saw how we reduced the prices of LPG for all consumers.”
Sharing his views on debt vulnerabilities and damage to the economy from freebies, “The long-term implications of such policies destroy not only the economy but also society. The poor pay a heavy price. Yet again, the good thing is that people are becoming increasingly aware of the problem,” the Prime Minister said.
“In this information age, news about the debt crisis in one country is travelling to many other countries. People are analysing the situation and awareness is spreading. This is helpful for other countries to take precautionary steps to avoid a similar situation in their own countries, with the people’s support. In our own country too, on multiple platforms, I have spoken about the need to be alert against financially irresponsible policies,” he added.
The Prime Minister said that India’s political stability is the main reason why every sector could see deep reforms which led to stronger economic prospects for the country. “Due to this political stability, every other sector could see deep structural reforms. The economy, education, social empowerment, welfare delivery, infrastructure – I can keep on mentioning sectors that have seen reforms.”
Lodestar UM’s Neeral Trivedi wins bronze at ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships
Trivedi is Lodestar UM’s Business Director
By e4m Desk | Sep 5, 2023 6:57 PM | 1 min read
Neeral Trivedi, Business Director at Lodestar UM who is also a Taekwon-Do player, has won a bronze medal at the 22nd ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships 2023 held in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Trivedi won the bronze in Veteran Female 5th Dan black belt category in Individual Pattern event.
The championship is held every two years where more than 100 countries participate across junior, senior & veteran age groups.
Trivedi has been with Lodestar UM for more than seven years now. She joined the company in May 2016. She has earlier worked with Spatial Access and Mindshare.
Nominations open for 'The Jethmalani Prize in Journalism' worth INR 14 lakh
The Jethmalani Prize in Journalism, under the Will of Steel Awards, has been constituted to honour the birth centenary year of Shri. Ram Jethmalani
By e4m Desk | Sep 5, 2023 5:52 PM | 2 min read
Nominations have opened for the grandest Prize in Journalism in the world carrying a prize purse of INR 14 lakh. The Jethmalani Prize in Journalism, under the Will of Steel Awards, has been constituted to honour the birth centenary year of Shri. Ram Jethmalani. It is fitting that a pre-eminent global award in the field of service that promotes democracy, public good, information, and transparency should be conferred in the memory of a legendary humanist who was a pillar of jurisprudence, governance & democracy.
The Jury for the Awards includes; Justice Sharad A. Bobde, Former Chief Justice of India (Jury Chair), Dr. Harivansh Narayan Singh, Dy. Chairperson, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Sasmit Patra, Rajya Sabha MP, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Founder, Biocon, Prof Madhav Nalapat, Editorial Director, The Sunday Guardian, Raghu Rai, Photographer, Shekhar Mehta, Former President, Rotary International, Kalyani Shankar, Senior Journalist and Atul Kasbekar, Photographer.
The Awards Ceremony will be held at the NDMC Convention Centre, Sansad Marg, New Delhi on September 15, 2023. The Award is open to individuals and organisations under the following categories:
Category 1 - The Jethmalani Prize for Journalism in Service to Humanity
With Gold Medal & Award Purse of ₹ 14,00,000 ($ 17,000)
To be awarded for ‘rare and noble contribution for the promotion of democracy, good governance in the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakum’ – one world, one family’.
Category 2 – The Jethmalani Prize for Legal Journalism
With Copper Medal & Award Purse of ₹ 1,11,000 ($ 1,400)
For the most effective use of mass media to disseminate accurate information in public interest of legal proceedings, judgements & legislations.
Category 3 – The Jethmalani Prize for Empowerment
With Copper Medal & Award Purse of ₹ 1,11,000 ($ 1,400)
For the most effective promotion of gender empowerment, social upliftment of tribals and marginalised groups.
For Nominations & Details:
India is the world’s most populous country, the largest democracy, home to the largest
Deadline for submission of nominations is 10th September 2023.
