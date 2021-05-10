Seasoned broadcaster Richa Anirudh joins hands with India Ahead digital

The first episode of the show will have panels discuss 'Plasma Therapy for Covid-19 patients'

Journalist Richa Anirudh has recently joined hands with India Ahead digital for a weekly digital show called 'Covid Aur Hum.'

The new show will look at various aspects of dealing with Covid. Anirudh comes with vast experience in broadcasting, radio hosting, and social media handling.

India Ahead Group Editor Sudip Mukhiya welcomed Anirudh and said “We are very excited to work with Richa. Media space has to completely be reimagined and restructured. At India Ahead, we want to be ahead of the curve.“

The first episode on 'Plasma Therapy for Covid-19 patients' of the show will be on May 10 at 6:00 pm, which will have Dr. Priya Sampatkumar, Dr. Sameer Kaul, Adnan Shah & Mohit Chopra as panels.

