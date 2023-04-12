Scope3’s assessment reveals key carbon benefits of Teads’ direct inventory
Teads to leverage Scope3 data for internal analysis and to offer solutions for media decisions around carbon emissions
Teads, the global media platform, has revealed key carbon benefits of its direct inventory in an initial assessment by Scope3 analyzing over 500 domains with direct integration. This assessment comes on the heels of Jounce Media’s findings ranking Teads as the leader in directness among omnichannel SSP exchanges. Further maintaining its top position as a category leader in SPO, Teads will utilize Scope3 data for internal analysis to continue to improve its own performance.
Teads will also leverage Scope3 data in its own solutions to help advertisers make easy decisions around decarbonization. In using Scope3 measurement globally, Teads will bring sustainable advertising practices to the forefront of the industry and continue its focus on reducing the environmental impact of digital advertising and promoting transparency in ad delivery.
Brands measuring their full media plan will have access to a greater level of transparency to easily determine the most direct link to supply, and optimize efficiency in terms of carbon emissions compared to other platforms.
Remi Cackel, Chief Product Officer, Teads, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Scope3 to drive change in the digital advertising industry. Sustainability is a core value for Teads and this partnership will allow us to make a real impact in reducing the environmental footprint of our industry."
Anne Coghlan, COO and Co-Founder, Scope3, said: "An initial assessment of our data revealed that buying Teads’ direct inventory might be one way carbon-conscious brands can lower the emissions of their campaigns. Our emissions data pinpoints ad selection, which includes the full supply chain between a media buyer and a media seller, as a significant factor in the overall emissions of each ad buy. When analyzing hundreds of domains directly integrated with Teads, we found that ad selection emissions were 99% lower than typical programmatic buying."
Martin Bryan, Global Chief Sustainability Officer, IPG Mediabrands, said: “Teads’ leadership in delivering sustainable business outcomes, combined with Scope3’s world-class emissions modeling, gives us the unique ability to optimally measure and reduce end-to-end for our clients. We’re excited to continue championing this shift in media as part of our commitment to continuous emissions reductions and our broader Media for Good efforts.”
Aditya Raj Kaul gets engaged to TV9’s anchor Divya Kochar
Kaul took to Twitter to announce his engagement
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 3:55 PM | 1 min read
TV9’s Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul got engaged to Divya Kochar who is an anchor and producer at the network.
Kaul took to Twitter to announce his engagement.
Kaul has over 15 years experience in breaking news situations and media leadership roles. He is at present the Executive Editor of TV9 Network for National Security and Strategic Affairs where he has launched India’s first OTT platform for News Documentaries - News9Plus
JMF Association announces launch
The body has a member list of more than 200 advertising agencies
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 3:05 PM | 2 min read
The Joint Media Forum (JMF) Association has announced its launch.
“With the economic activity on the rebound, the corporate world is witnessing a lot of tailwinds and the business volumes are growing. This is the perfect time for the JMF association to announce the start of its journey. With a member list of more than 200 advertising agencies, the association is now accelerating its activities,” read a release.
Founded by Gaurav Chopra, Chairman INS (Mag committee), Raman Kumar Chugh and Arun Khurana, the association has got a media veteran Alok Srivastava on board as a Secretary-General to take care of the daily activities of the association.
The website of JMFA is now active and one can log onto www.jointmediaforum.com to learn more about it.
The coming months will see a lot more activity from knowledge sessions by industry experts to social events.
The Joint Media Forum Associations (JMFA) currently represents 206 small and medium size INS accredited agencies who together account for an annual advertising billing of Rs 2500 crore appx. Today it is an apex body of advertising agencies, which represents Print & Electronic Media, and Radio Channels.
The Joint Media Forum (JMF) is working towards the overall growth of advertising agencies by creating a platform where knowledge is shared and resources are utilized optimally. The forum was conceptualized based on an advertising agency’s need for an association that can help it on different fronts. From introducing new industry practices to a partner that can help resolve payment issues with clients, the forum aims to play a multifaceted role.
All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for Women 2022-23 to be live on MyySports
The tournament will be held from April 5 -11
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 1:52 PM | 2 min read
All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for Women 2022-23 will be shown live on MyySports.
The All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for women 2023 is being played in Mysuru between 5 - 11 April. All matches will be of 25 overs each.
Roger Binny, President, BCCI, inaugurated the tournament and commented, "I think women's cricket has come to stay. It has been a fantastic revelation for the BCCI. We almost beat the T20 champions in the world cup, and the players really performed well. WPL was another event where the players came to the forefront. A lot of players come from rural towns where they have the drive to succeed, and with a little bit of assistance from BCCI and organizations like MyySports, who organise so much grassroots cricket, it will take things forward."
Shishir Hattangadi, President, Distribution & Alliances, MyySports added, “MyySports is proud to associate with the prestigious All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for women. Our mission is to democratise sports in India and empower the youth through use of our App. The country will now watch these talented girls compete in the next three days to win the trophy.”
The All India Inter-University Cricket Tournament for Women 2022-23 organized by JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is streaming LIVE on MyySports. Women’s cricket teams from 16 Universities across the country (4 Universities from each zone) will be participating in this prestigious six day tournament from 5-11 April in Mysuru.
PM Modi praises News18's efforts on Rising India summit
The Prime Minister has shared Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s tweet on the unveiling of the Coffee Table Book ‘Voice of India - Modi and His Transformative Mann ki Baat’ at the summit
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 1:45 PM | 2 min read
Appreciating News18’s Rising India summit that concluded on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has shared a tweet praising the effort by the network. PM Modi shared Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar’s tweet on the unveiling of the Coffee Table Book “Voice of India - Modi and His Transformative Mann ki Baat” at the News 18 Rising India summit.
“As this programme completes 100 episodes, I compliment efforts like the one by @CNNnews18 to acknowledge the people mentioned and the impact they have created," PM Modi said in his tweet.
The most beautiful part about #MannKiBaat is the manner in which it celebrates grassroots level change makers. As this programme completes hundred episodes, I compliment efforts like the one by @CNNnews18 to acknowledge the people mentioned and the impact they have created. https://t.co/T6egxnw15D— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2023
The two-day Rising India summit was a power-packed event with the country’s biggest newsmakers in attendance.
Rising India has been conceptualized to create an engaging forum for leaders across sectors such as, arts, sports, business, and academia, both from India and around the world for productive discussions on how to continue advancing India's progress. This year, the summit celebrated remarkable achievements of ‘Ordinary People’ who have made an ‘Extraordinary Social Impact’. The mega-event acknowledged 20 such heroes, who have designed innovative solutions that are making a difference at the grassroot level and launched social entrepreneurship ventures with the potential to transform lives, initiate community-led programs that are bringing positive change in various ways, and demonstrated acts of compassion and courage that are contributing towards making India a better place.
T.A.C partners with MAD to empower girl child education across India
Under this new collaboration, a portion of T.A.C's sales proceeds will be allocated to support special projects focusing on girl child education
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:12 AM | 2 min read
The Ayurveda Co. (T.A.C) has announced a strategic partnership with Make a Difference (MAD), a leading not for profit organization, to support girl child education in India.
T.A.C has a long-standing commitment to social justice, empowering women, and uplifting local communities in remote areas. Through this partnership with MAD, T.A.C aims to shape the future of the country by investing in girl child education.
Sharing her personal connection to the cause, CEO and Co-founder of T.A.C Shreedha Singh said, “I've had humble beginnings, and had it not been for my mother's undeterred grit to educate me even at the cost of making personal and financial sacrifices, I wouldn't have been here. Promoting education among the girl child not only fosters an equitable future but also reduces the chances of social injustice faced by women due to financial dependence.”
Founder of T.A.C Param Bhargava said, “We are excited to partner with MAD to advance our shared vision of providing quality education to the girl child. We believe that every child deserves access to quality education, regardless of their background; with this partnership, we can work towards ensuring that more girls have access to quality education for a better future of society.”
Under this new collaboration, a portion of T.A.C's sales proceeds will be allocated to support special projects focusing on girl child education throughout the year. T.A.C customers will be Internal & Confidential, intended for served recipients only. made aware of every development and contribution made towards the betterment of the shelter homes. Additionally, the partnership opens volunteering opportunities for all T.A.C employees, providing industry exposure for the children and fostering a strong connection between the kids, the company, and team members.
Commenting on the collaboration, Founder and CEO of Make a Difference Jithin Nedumala said, “We are truly excited to collaborate with The Ayurveda Co. as it will enable us to empower the girl children we work with. What makes this even more special is that Shreedha has volunteered with Make a Difference. She has seen the need for our work and the impact all the volunteers create weekly. I am confident that a socially conscious brand like The Ayurveda Co. will grow and help MAD reach more children and change their lives.”
Prime Video’s Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel kicks off its global tour with India
The 6-episode spy series also features Richard Madden
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 4:26 PM | 4 min read
The lead pair of Prime Video’s upcoming global spy series, Citadel, journeyed to Mumbai for the Asia Pacific premiere. Ahead of the grand evening, the lead cast of the action-packed series, Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas sat down for an entertaining chat and revealed what went into making this ground-breaking spy franchise.
Created by Amazon Studios and Russo Brothers’ AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, with two episodes dropping on April 28, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.
“We are excited to open the first window to the great universe of Citadel, and thrilled that we get to host the Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai,” said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Asia Pacific, Prime Video. “Citadel is the beginning of a new, ambitious, landmark franchise—one built on a completely original IP—with interconnected stories that traverse the globe. This is an amazing way to create a really diverse global community of storytellers, and make entertainment truly borderless. The popularity of the genre, the novelty of the concept and the magic of the Russo Brothers, David Weil, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and everyone else involved with Citadel, gives us confidence that audiences will love this truly global series.”
“Over 75% of Prime Video India’s customers watch international shows and movies in English or local languages on the service. With localisation in Indian languages, over 25% of the total viewing time of international shows and movies is now in local languages. Keeping that in mind, we’ll be releasing Citadel not just in English and Hindi, but also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam,” said Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India, “With Citadel, we are building an interconnected universe that takes borderless entertainment up a notch. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. We are thrilled to be a part of the global Citadel universe and build this franchise together with an Indian instalment that is currently in production. I am certain that our customers in India will appreciate the scale and ambition that we are trying to bring to storytelling through Citadel.”
Priyanka Chopra Jonas who plays Nadia Sinh said, “When Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios, presented Citadel to me, she wanted to create an international, global franchise - an original IP that truly connects the world. Amazon strongly believes in diversity; and true diversity is represented internationally, not just by having different skin tones, but also by hearing the way people speak, actually delving into the culture. And this show has incredible ability to span across every country and continent. So, I didn’t even know the story and I said yep, doing it.”
Actor Richard Madden who plays Mason Kane shared, “Citadel has been incredibly physically demanding. But I think that's what really is dreamy. It's not simply a gun show or a fight sequence. This is how these two characters interact physically, and how they dance together. We learn in each action sequence a little more about the two of them. Just like in the drama scenes, the stakes are so high because of the adrenaline of what's going on. The show just works both in the drama and action sequences.”
Citadel is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil. Alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, the 6-episode series features Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in pivotal roles. This thrilling spy series, that takes viewers around the world, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting April 28 with two episodes and then one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. The global series will stream across 240 countries and territories in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and other international languages.
Women Achievers celebrated by Public Diplomacy Forum in Association with BW Businessworld
The Chief Guest on the occasion was Dr Shashi Tharoor
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 2:18 PM | 3 min read
On the 16th anniversary of the UN designated International Women’s Day Celebrations, Public Diplomacy Forum in association with BW Businessworld hosted a special event at the Ambassador Hotel in New Delhi to celebrate women achievers.
The Chief Guest on the occasion was Dr Shashi Tharoor, author, politician, and former international civil servant who is currently a third-term Lok Sabha MP representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.
New Delhi-born Top Chef Master and Michelin Star Chef Suvir Saran who has nurtured a lifelong passion for the traditional flavors of Indian cooking was a special guest and speaker at the event, Saran is an internationally accomplished chef, cookbook author, educator, and culinary consultant.
The event aimed to inspire, motivate and empower women by recognising their achievements. The special guests gracing this event over the years have been internationally renowned icons in the field of visual arts, performing arts, international diplomacy ,media and political leaders like Dr Shashi Tharoor, Shri S.P. Singh Baghel, Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh, Naina Lal Kidwai, Nandini Bhalla, Kalyani Chawla among others.
The top achievers this year included: Aanchal Malhotra ( Author) Ambreen Khan (Media), Anjana Om Kashyap News Anchor, Dr Anjalo Hooda (Medicine), Bahar Dhawan Rohatgi (Visual Artist), Gunjan Gupta (Innovation), Jesicaa Singh Gandhi (PR & Media Entrepreneur), Niki Mehra (Fashion Influencer), Radhika Bhalla (Journalist), Ridhima Kansal (Entrepreneur), Rimple Narulah (Fashion Designer), Saksh D Jain (Entrepreneur) and Shalini Kochhar (Happiness Designer)
It must be mentioned that the Public Diplomacy Forum is a civil society organisation which has a tradition to host meaningful and socially and politically relevant projects, programs & seminars . In an increasingly global world civil society organisations such as PDF are indispensable partners for international efforts at the country level as well.
One of the mandates of PDF is to promote international cooperation and fellowship with other countries hence PDF has hosted several Ambassadors and High Commissioners to give illustrated talks on their respective countries which have been highly appreciated and very well received by the media as well.
PDF has proven itself to be a major player in shaping evolving debates across issues, ranging from global governance reforms and climate change to world peace.
Speaking about the event, Founder President,Public Diplomacy Forum Mrs Ratan Kaul said, “ Women’s rights are human rights, the rights of women and girls are being reduced, restricted and reversed. Empowering women and girls is the only way to protect their rights and make sure they can realise their full potential, and there is no better way to inspire women than to show off to them the amazing women who have made a difference”
Nikita Khattar Arya Director Projects, Public Diplomacy Forum has always been a guiding light and a huge source of motivation behind everything that she has been doing. She joined Mrs Kaul in this herculean effort to showcase women empowerment through these awards. Nikita believes that the world could be a better place if women are treated equally as men. She is a firm believer in equal opportunities for men and women and has been advocating the same through these awards.
Speaking about the event, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and Founder exchange4media Group said, “We have always opened our platforms to support such events and Mrs Ratan Kaul is the champion of such causes and we are glad to partner.”
