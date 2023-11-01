SALT Worldwide appoints Shraddha Pandey as Senior Media Manager
Pandey has worked across sectors such as BFSI, Automobile and Realty
SALT Worldwide, founded by Parag Pandya, has appointed Shraddha Pandey as its new Senior Media Manager.
Throughout her career, Shraddha has worked with a diverse range of clients and industries, showcasing her versatility and adaptability. Her expertise extends across sectors such as BFSI, Automobile, Realty, and more. This rich experience equips her with a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities presented by each industry, making her an ideal fit for SALT Worldwide's dynamic team.
Shraddha shared her perspective on her new role, stating, "I aspire to be a creative powerhouse that constantly innovates, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in advertising. I also aim to lead in the advertising industry, setting trends and benchmarks for others to follow."
Shraddha's strategic goals align perfectly with SALT Worldwide's commitment to excellence. The agency aims to achieve sustainable revenue growth year over year by acquiring new clients, retaining existing ones, and offering new services.
PubMatic introduces SPO solution offering 'Activate' in APAC
The service allows buyers to execute non-bidded direct deals on PubMatic’s programmatic platform, accessing premium video and CTV inventory at scale
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 11:37 AM | 3 min read
PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, announced the availability of its newest offering, Activate, in the Asia-Pacific region. PubMatic’s new end-to-end supply path optimization (SPO) solution allows buyers to execute non-bidded direct deals on PubMatic’s programmatic platform, accessing premium video and CTV inventory at scale.
Since launching in the US and EMEA in May, Activate has gained traction across every region, with an active pipeline of more than 50 advertisers, agencies, and campaigns live through multiple global agency holding companies. Following this success, the solution is being launched in the Asia-Pacific region with partners including dentsu APAC, iQIYI, KINESSO India, Madison Digital, and Wishmedia.
Activate represents a new industry paradigm by creating a single layer of technology that directly connects buyers and sellers of digital media. Activate allows a smooth shift from conventional direct transactions to programmatic private marketplace (PMP) or programmatic guaranteed (PG) deals. The platform gives media buyers more control over their omnichannel video investments by facilitating transactions across PubMatic’s premium CTV and online video inventory within a unified platform.
“PubMatic’s launch of Activate in the Asia-Pacific region marks a significant milestone in our efforts to revolutionize the industry’s programmatic marketplace,” said Rajeev Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of PubMatic. “Activate is an extension of our successful SPO strategy that addresses advertiser demand for solutions that deliver a better return on video and CTV investments.”
“At dentsu, we prioritize adtech maturity, focusing on transparency and control in the programmatic supply chain for efficient, high-quality media delivery. Our partnership with PubMatic plays a pivotal role in our supply curation and SPO practices,” said Sunil Naryani, Chief Product Officer, Media at dentsu APAC, who supports the Carat, iProspect, and dentsu X agencies in the region. “With PubMatic’s Activate, we anticipate delivering enhanced value to our clients by bridging the gap between buyers and sellers and further streamlining the supply chain, unlocking opportunities to maximize working media for their video and CTV investments.”
“iQIYI is a long-time partner of PubMatic. Together we are committed to delivering innovation in the CTV ecosystem,” said Andy Sun, General Manager of Sales Operations, International Business Department at iQIYI. “We’re excited to be a launch partner for PubMatic’s Activate solution and look forward to continuing to work closely together to drive effective programmatic CTV advertising.”
“PubMatic is a key player in the programmatic ecosystem, and we’re excited to explore how Activate can benefit our CTV clients,” said Paras Mehta, Business Head at KINESSO India.
“PubMatic is a valuable partner across India, helping us deliver transparent and effective solutions for advertisers,” said Suchi Jain, General Manager and Head of Programmatic at Madison Digital. “We’re excited to see their continued innovation in streamlining video and CTV buying for our clients.”
“Wishmedia is dedicated to providing advertisers in Korea with best-in-class digital advertising solutions,” said Meejoo Na, Chief Operating Officer at Wishmedia. “We’re thrilled to be a launch partner for PubMatic’s Activate and look forward to our clients benefiting from a more efficient digital supply chain, and greater ROI on their video and CTV spend.”
Non-programmatic insertion orders are expected to account for almost 60% of CTV and 18% of online video transactions by the end of 2023, according to industry estimates. Activate represents a nearly $65 billion expansion of PubMatic’s total addressable market.
Built leveraging technology from PubMatic’s 2022 acquisition of Martin, Activate is fully integrated into PubMatic’s growing software suite, including the PubMatic Sell-Side Platform and Connect.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 breaks 2019 TV viewership record with 43% growth
The tournament has posted 123.8 billion viewing minutes for live broadcast
By e4m Staff | Oct 28, 2023 1:44 PM | 2 min read
The live broadcast for the first 18 matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 clocked up 123.8 billion viewing minutes which is a 43% growth compared to the previous edition in England and Wales in 2019, said Disney Star citing BARC data.
"The monumental clash between India and Pakistan played on 14 October in Ahmedabad witnessed a peak live concurrency on television of 76 million* and 35 million concurrent viewers on digital. India’s clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on 22 October eclipsed the record for highest digital concurrency set by the India v Pakistan clash when it witnessed 43 million concurrent viewers on Disney+ Hotstar during the final overs of the match. This was the highest peak across any format of cricket ever on digital," said the broadcaster.
Fans inside the venue have been able to enjoy the true celebration of the best all-round cricket experience with a total of more than 542,000 fans attending matches up to the mid-way point in the event, which is 190,000 more than at the equivalent stage in 2019.
ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We are delighted to see the interest and engagement in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 through the unbelievable audience numbers on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. The World Cup has captured the imagination of the public across India with records tumbling and hundreds of millions of fans enjoying the pinnacle event of the one-day game more than ever before.”
Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Disney Star said: “Marquee Cricket continues to demonstrate unparalleled capacity to aggregate audiences across platforms and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has set new viewership benchmarks on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. With the Indian team’s strong performance, the fluctuating fortunes of top teams, and a competitive points table, we expect a further increase in the momentum of the tournament. Disney Star is committed to serving sports fans and will continue to delight viewers around the world with its coverage of the global event."
Prime Video releases new edition of O Womaniya! Report
Of the 135 Director/CXO positions studied across 25 top M&E firms in India, only 13% were held by women, according to the report
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 7:17 PM | 6 min read
Prime Video today released the latest edition of O Womaniya! report, a study on female representation in Indian entertainment. Researched and curated by media consulting ﬁrm Ormax Media, Film Companion, and championed by Prime Video, the study evaluates the statistical journey of women in various facets of content production, marketing and corporate leadership within India’s entertainment industry. This year, the report analyzed 156 films and series, across streaming and theatrical released in 2022 in 8 Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali and Gujarati) to arrive at a comprehensive picture of the change that the industry has seen since 2021.
Along with Prime Video, the report has been supported by other partners from the industry including Clean Slate Filmz, Emmay Entertainment, Excel Entertainment, Jio Studio, Producers Guild India, RSVP, SonyLiv, Tiger Baby, and Zee5. Additionally, this year also saw industry leaders, including studio heads, filmmakers, actors, and more come forward to lay down actionable steps towards improving female representation in their personal and professional capacities. These pledges are expected to serve as guardrails that can guide the entire industry.
Key findings of the report include:
- Creative Talent – Only 12% of the 780 HOD positions analyzed across key departments of direction, cinematography, editing, writing, and production design were held by women. While this is slightly more than 10% in 2021, the growth has entirely been led by streaming films and series, while theatrical films have remained stagnant since 2021. On a positive note, 31% of the properties had a female commissioning in-charge behind them, vis-à-vis 25% in 2021.
- Content – While in 2021, 55% of the properties analyzed passed the Bechdel Test1, the number has gone below the half-way mark to 47% now. The biggest drop here has come from theatrical films; while 46% passed the test in 2021, only 34% managed to pass it in 2022. Series and films like Guilty Minds, Four More Shots Please! Season 3, Delhi Crime Season 2, Maja Ma, Gangubai Kathiawadi, among others, emerged as the properties with maximum scenes to pass the Bechdel Test.
- Marketing – Women still get only 27% talk time2 in trailers; the number is the highest for streaming films with 33% talk time in trailers being allocated to women. Series and movies like Hush Hush, Gehraiyaan, The Fame Game, Ammu, A Thursday, Sita Ramam, among others, performed the best with at least 50% of talk time in trailers given to female leads.
- Corporate Talent – Of the 135 Director/ CXO positions studied across 25 top M&E firms in India, only 13% were held by women.
Sharing his thoughts on the latest findings in O Womaniya!, Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO, Ormax Media said, “While there has been a slow but steady improvement in a few key parameters, the report has thrown light on the need to take a look at inclusion with a serious eye. Like the previous edition of the report, streaming continues to pave the way for female representation, however, the sub-par performance of theatrical films should serve as a wake-up call for the industry. I am glad to see the industry take note of the data and come together to pledge better representation, underscoring their genuine desire to see a positive change.”
Speaking about the report, Anupama Chopra, Founder & Editor, Film Companion said, “Entertainment is a powerful medium which can and must highlight inclusivity and diversity. O Womaniya! is our attempt to push the needle to move faster. We are thrilled to see greater participation from the industry, with key individuals taking on specific targets and actions to take this conversation forward. The steps taken to bring change may seem small but each step, each action matters, and with every edition of the O Womaniya! report, we believe we are moving a step closer to a more equitable ecosystem. I am grateful to Prime Video and Ormax Media for partnering with us on this unique initiative.”
"At Prime Video, we believe that diversity, equity and inclusion, is not just needed, it is essential. As an organization, we have always believed in equitable representation, not just within Prime Video and in our content, but also within the wider creative industry. By nurturing and empowering talented women within our industry, we can create a ripple effect of positive change in the wider ecosystem,” said Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India & Southeast Asia, Prime Video. "O Womaniya! represents a collective effort to unite the industry and collaborate on enhancing female representation. The latest edition of the report strongly underscores the urgency of accelerating these transformative efforts. It's heartening to witness not only the committed support of partners but also the active participation of influential figures from the industry, including both men and women. They have not only pledged their personal commitment but also made broader corporate level commitments to champion greater female inclusivity.”
Some of the pledges taken include:
- Alia Bhatt, actor and producer said, “I pledge to continue to promote diversity in my production projects.”
- Shakun Batra, filmmaker said, “I pledge to promote diversity in my projects, to continue collaborating with and supporting intimacy professionals to ensure sets are a safe space for all.”
- Gayatri & Pushkar, filmmakers said, “We pledge to continue to promote diversity in our projects, to continue to include women in writer’s rooms, and to continue to follow the government mandated PoSH guidelines and have an ICC within the organisation.”
- Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions said, “I pledge to continue to promote diversity across all our verticals at Dharma Productions & Dharmatic Entertainment.”
- Madhu Bhojwani, partner, Emmay Entertainment said, “I pledge to provide separate bathrooms with accessible sanitary products for women on set, to promote diversity in my projects, to include women in writer’s rooms, and to follow the government mandated PoSH guidelines and have an ICC within the organisation.”
- Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, writer, director & author said, “I pledge to tell women’s stories with a narrative which is unique to them.”
- Supriya Yarlagadda, producer & executive director, Annapurna Studios said, “We at Annapurna, are the first studio and production house to establish an ICC in the Telugu film industry. We shall continue with our endeavor to promote diversity in our productions and include women in writer’s rooms. Our environment is constantly evolving to support more women in the workplace.”
IWMBuzz introduces 'Manoranjan News': Your go-to Hindi entertainment news portal
Manoranjan News promises to be the ultimate destination for all entertainment enthusiasts
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 11:51 AM | 2 min read
IWMBuzz, the leading entertainment news platform with a global audience, is excited to unveil its sister portal, 'Manoranjan News,' earlier pronounced as ‘IWMBuzz Hindi.’ This new venture is dedicated to delivering the latest updates, current affairs, and entertainment news in Hindi, catering to the vibrant Indian audience.
Website URL: https://www.manoranjannews.com/
ManoranjanNews.com promises to be the ultimate destination for all entertainment enthusiasts, offering a seamless experience in Hindi, ensuring that language is no barrier to staying informed about favorite celebrities, Bollywood updates, and much more.
Since its inception in 2017, IWMBuzz.com has garnered immense popularity, with approximately 20 million monthly active visitors across its web, social media, and app platforms. With this remarkable growth, IWMBuzz.com aims to deepen its connection with the Indian audience by venturing into the heart of the Indian colloquial - the Hindi language.
Under its umbrella, IWMBuzz Media proudly owns engaging and highly publicized IPs, including the IWMBuzz Digital (OTT) Awards, India Web Fest, TV Summit, India Kids Summit, and India Gaming Awards. These events have cemented IWMBuzz's position as a go-to platform for top stars in Bollywood and entertainment industry professionals to engage with their audience.
Siddhartha Laik, the visionary founder and Editor-in-chief of IWMBuzz, reflects on this significant milestone, "From the outset, our mission has been to provide the Indian audience with authentic and positive entertainment content. As we reach new heights, we express our heartfelt gratitude to our readers for their staunch support."
“For us at IWMBuzz, launching Manoranjan News is like adding a pinch of masala to the already flavorful Bollywood pot! It's all about bringing the zing and energy of Hindi entertainment to our audience in a way that resonates with their hearts,” says Franklin Tuscano (Founder, CTO), the mastermind behind IWMBuzz's tech innovation.
“Launching Manoranjan News was a natural progression for IWMBuzz, as it seeks to reach a broader mass of Hindi-speaking audience in India,” Siddhartha Laik envisions expanding IWMBuzz into other major Indian languages, reflecting the platform's commitment to serving diverse audiences across the nation.
IWMBuzz's journey of success continues with Manoranjan News, where the power of Hindi language meets the magic of entertainment news, making it a must-visit destination for all entertainment aficionados.
Sunfeast Mom's Magic celebrates mothers with 1008 Durga avatars
The brand launched #HarMaaDurga campaign on the occasion of Durga Puja
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
ITC's Sunfeast Mom's Magic has launched the campaign #HarMaaDurga. The campaign, launched on the occasion of Durga Puja, aims to acknowledge and celebrate the incredible strength and resilience that every mother possesses.
As part of this, Sunfeast Mom's Magic collaborated with mothers in Kolkata and for the first time ever, will be presenting 1008 Durga avatars. Inspired by the 1008 names of Durga maa the avatars will be the embodiment of the goddess in reality. Each physical avatar represents a real mother transformed into the divine Durga Maa using AI technology.
The Sunfeast Mom’s Magic 1008 Durga Pujo Pandal at Ahiritola, was inaugurated on 19th Oct 2023 in a grand ceremony attended by renowned celebrity Koel Mallick and accomplished Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly. Adding to the excitement, Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, graced the event with his presence and honoured the Durga avatar created of his mother. He enthusiastically engaged with his fans, and expressed his admiration for the unique concept making the occasion even more special.
One of the other key attractions of the Sunfeast Mom’s Magic 1008 Pujo pandal is that it intricately captures the essence of a mother. The interiors have been meticulously crafted and every art displayed at the centrum beautifully brings alive the role and significance of mothers in our lives. It truly evokes the emotion of every mother and her children, whether it is laying the foundation of knowledge & education, singing him/her lullabies or lovingly feeding her child.
Commenting on this unique campaign, Ali Harris Shere, COO of Biscuits & Cakes, said, "We believe in the magic of mothers, and our #HarMaaDurga initiative is a tribute to the magic that they weave in our lives every day. By using AI to depict real mothers as Durga Maa, we aim to highlight the inherent power of every mother. Sunfeast Mom's Magic celebrates the tireless dedication, exceptional warmth of mothers and appreciates them for their extraordinary superpower’ . This Puja also witnessed the first ever integration of Artificial Intelligence and Projection Mapping, leading to a 25 feet Projection with Durga Maa Avatars of 1008 real Moms Of Calcutta. This projection was powered by Xperia Alive media.
Mom’s Magic reached out to 100 societies in Kolkata, and invited mothers to participate in #HarMaaDurgaa initiative. The photos of these moms were then transformed to create Durga Maa avatars.
Sunfeast Mom's Magic invites everyone to join the #HarMaaDurga movement. Through the campaign website, anyone can create their mom’s Durga avatar by uploading her photo. They can share it on social media with friends and family, further magnifying the message of #HarMaaDurga.
Teads launches AI-powered solutions
The media platform launches suite of offerings to include innovative lower funnel offering Teads Conversions, Teads Data Suite powered by Contextual Intelligence, and Teads AI Creative Lab
By e4m Staff | Oct 25, 2023 5:20 PM | 6 min read
Teads, the global media platform, has announced at its partner day event, Teads Connects, a suite of new AI-powered solutions across Connected TV (CTV), Performance and Contextual, designed to elevate strategies for advertisers and publishers across media. Teads’ new offerings will help its partners achieve full-funnel success, further fortifying its global position as an omnichannel platform that embraces premium environments, data-driven messaging, evidence-based creative, and incrementality. Teads' new suite of products are designed to help advertisers reach their target audiences more effectively and efficiently.
Teads’ new offerings for advertisers and publishers include:
Teads’ CTV Expansion:
As CTV usage grows around the globe, Teads has announced an expansion of its connected TV (CTV) presence following its initial US launch in 2021 and more recent launches in Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Teads will now begin rolling out its CTV Beta offering across Asia-Pacific (APAC), starting with Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines & Vietnam.
Highlighting the truly global nature of Teads’ CTV offering, the expansion will grant advertisers access to its exclusive genre-targeting segments, derived from users’ online content preferences. Leveraging Teads’ proprietary data curation technology, this innovation enhances CTV contextual targeting, offering advertisers precision, scale, and granularity to enable personalized messaging.
Now, brands can simplify transactions and leverage CTV media to unlock access to audiences watching the most impactful screen in the home across the top four OEMs globally. This delivers on Teads’ promise of unparalleled reach and engagement, ensuring brands resonate across every screen.
Katharine Painter, Media Director at Apollo Partners said: “Teads has helped us innovate and grow our omnichannel presence, by enabling Nature's Bakery to reach a health-conscious millennial audience while they’re on their phones or streaming their favorite content on TV. According to our measurement study, Teads drove a +3.2 point lift in Brand Awareness and a +3 point lift in Brand Favorability in just 10 weeks.”
Teads Conversions:
A longstanding pioneer of transparent inventory and quality viewable impressions, Teads announces an expansion of its current performance suite of acquisition and commerce capabilities to become a true full-funnel solution with Teads Conversions. Seamlessly improving results at every stage of the customer journey, Teads Conversions connects awareness with quality traffic to ultimately drive increased website conversions.
Among the first in its category to move from branding to mid and lower-funnel solutions, Teads Conversions will empower brands by optimizing campaigns in quality, fraud-free environments to ensure that ads are seen by real people on high-quality websites to generate final conversion actions. Additionally, Teads Conversions uses predictive AI to drive qualified leads, purchases and sales, helping brands reach the right people with the right message one conversion at a time.
The launch of Teads Conversions comes after a successful beta program with over 150 campaigns spanning 35 markets. During the beta window, Teads helped achieve clients’ cost per action goals in 75% of these campaigns and experienced tremendous success across such verticals as entertainment, travel, e-commerce and telecommunications service providers.
Teads helps partners achieve full-funnel success, as evidenced by its partnership with Stellantis/Fiat for a recent flagship launch campaign in Brazil. By working alongside Teads, Fiat was able to achieve a remarkable -81% reduction in conversion costs. Both CTR and CPC metrics also significantly outperformed the market benchmark for the Automotive category, with CTR showing an impressive increase of +73% and CPC a decrease of -6%.
Giovanna Mendonça, Senior Marketing Analyst at Stellantis said: "Working with Teads on our Fiat Fastback campaign, we were able to effectively bridge the gap between brand awareness and conversion. It’s clear that Teads' performance solutions have had a substantial impact on our lead generation and digital presence, and we are excited to drive our business forward with Teads.”
Teads Data Suite, powered by Contextual Intelligence:
Teads unveils its AI-powered Data Suite, a toolkit of data powered solutions, fueled by 150 billion daily contextual data signals from premium publishing partners.
Teads first launched cookieless solutions, inclusive of the Cookieless Translator, for advertisers and publishers in 2020 and today more than 70% of media campaigns leverage Teads' cookieless based signals. Teads has observed equal or improved performance when using cookieless products for its advertising partners as well as monetization for its publishing partners.
As we approach the final deprecation of third-party cookies, Teads has taken the learnings from the last several years to launch Teads Data Suite, providing advertisers and publishers the ability to simplify the way they plan, activate and measure leveraging cookieless solutions well beyond 2024.
Stephane Hue, Head of Precision Marketing, AMIEO at Nissan United said: “With Teads Cookieless translator we were able to ease the transition to Cookie deprecation especially for an advertiser with limited access to first-party data. By integrating the translator directly in the platform, it provides a clear idea of the impact of Cookies on our campaigns and makes it tangible to clients when it’s usually hard to get a clear understanding on this topic.”
Teads AI Creative Lab:
In order to empower brands’ creative initiatives, Teads is preparing for the launch of its AI Creative Lab, an AI-powered tool that automatically creates different ad sizes and lengths in a way that stays true to a brand’s core essence and vision. By giving brands the ability to transform a single image into different ad formats that are tailored to different scenarios and audiences, Teads is simplifying performance creative and making it easier than ever to bring campaigns to life. Automating the AI-driven creation of multiple variations, Teads can then utilize Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) and real-time data to understand each viewer and tailor ad content, including visuals, language, and call-to-action, to help advertisers make a deeper connection.
Caroline Proto, Director, Global Media at Luxottica said: “We're thrilled to witness the innovation Teads is spearheading in the market through their AI-powered solutions, which have seamlessly bridged the offline retail experience with the consumers' ad journey. Leveraging Teads' AI solutions has not only enabled us to operate with greater agility, but has also significantly boosted our media performance in a quickly evolving market to remain ahead.”
Teads AI Creative Lab is a testament to Teads’ longstanding commitment to innovation and effective creative optimized to reach consumers. Its recent partnership with Luxottica yielded a lift in store visits while minimizing product returns.
Jeremy Arditi, Co-CEO of Teads said: “We’re thrilled to bring these AI-fueled solutions to our brand, agency and publishing partners. Our new offerings will help them leverage the power of AI in a transparent and trusted way, and allow them to achieve tangible ROI across all screens. And because AI is constantly learning and evolving, it helps us to stay ahead of the curve and deliver even better results for our partners over time.”
Teads’ partner day event, Teads Connects, provided brands and agencies with a platform for global updates from Teads while exploring the many layers of AI and its impact on media strategies. As an AI-powered media platform, Teads is committed to helping its partners understand AI to power media planning, data, and creativity across screens while giving them tools to succeed.
