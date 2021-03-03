Republic Bangla engages in an innovative marketing campaign for the launch

Intending to stay ahead of other brands, Republic Media Network, India’s most viewed news channel in both English & Hindi news genre, is all set to break the records of regional news genre has conceptualized and executes a host of marketing initiatives communicated via Brand partnership, Outdoor innovation, On-Air Radio Campaign, Print Ads, B2B trade marketing exercise, and Social media campaigns. Laying impetus on constantly innovating and evolving themselves to resonate with today’s well-informed audiences, the channel has not only grabbed the audience’s attention by offering them content that is authentic and comes with industry perspective but has once again cemented their position as one of the most reliable names in the business.

One of the ground-breaking activities can be seen in a brand partnership with the hospitality chain Wow Momo & Wow China restaurants, where the channel has ingeniously positioned Republic Bangla as the headquarter for Regional News in the Bengali language. The retail chain has over 100 outlets across the city of joy ‘Kolkata’, and the average monthly reach of these outlets are over 6 lacs – 7.5 lacs dining and taking away, all the most over 4 lacs individuals are receiving the brand communication in every single delivery from Wow Momo & Wow China via partner app delivery system.

The brand has put its best foot forward in its outdoor advertising campaigns as its OOH hoardings exemplify the brand’s ethos of always having something creative to offer. The innovative campaign has over 150 billboards, two transit media AC Metro Train & branded van roaming across the city. The brand is widely visible in 13 cities of West Bengal & North East and covering over 50 million population of West Bengal with well-planned locations.

The Digital OOH at the metro station's ticket window is capturing the attention of every single commuter with eye-level placement of the screens. Republic Bangla is running the campaign at 24 metro stations with the availability of 233 screens in total. The brand Republic Bangla is easily visible over 35 times per hour and as per the records of Metro authority of Kolkata daily 2.5 lacs transactions are happening from the date campaign has launched.

In an attempt to connect with the millennial audience, the social media campaign was simple and direct to the point. With a creative message that defines the brand identity and the fearless style of journalism.

Republic Bangla will be available on all the leading DTH & MSOs under FTA.

