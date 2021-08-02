Ravindra Jadeja roped in as brand ambassador for Marwadi University

Gujarat-based Marwadi University (MU), an educational leader in India’s Saurashtra region, is proud to announce ace Indian cricketer and a son of Gujarat’s soil, Ravindra Jadeja, as its brand ambassador. The association strengthens the University’s vision and commitment to connect with youth and strive to set world-class education benchmarks via global engagements and collaborations.

On the occasion, Ravindra Jadeja, said that, “It’s a great privilege to be associated with one of the leading universities of the region which is on its way to make a name for itself on the national and international stage as well. I’ve been following the growth of Marwadi University since its inception and it’s great to see how the institution has evolved itself in a short span of time. I hope to be an integral part of the great journey of MU and take the connect with the youth to drive it to a higher level.”

The association comes on the heels of Marwadi University being recognised as a ‘Centre of Excellence’ by the Government of Gujarat, making it one of the finest education hubs in the state. With the association, MU comes a step closer to becoming not just a study destination of local and national significance, but international as well.

Adding his thoughts on the association, Jeet Marwadi, Trustee, Marwadi University said, “We’re truly excited to initiate a new innings with Ravindra Jadeja. MU is one of the youngest universities of Western India, which in a very short span of time has come to be recongnised as an upcoming leader. Ravindra Jadeja’s popularity amongst the youth and his unmatched performance is synonymous with the university’sunwavering quest for knowledge and innovation.This is in line with ourvision of fostering an environment that empowers people, organizations, and society through education, ideas, research, and training. Both MU and the Ravinder have their roots in the soil of Saurashtra, sharing a common vision of creating a diverse network of youth empowered who contribute to a healthy economy and growth of the nation.”

Marwadi Education Foundation’s Group of Institutions is a NAAC A+ Grade accredited institution with over 9000 students and 1040 international students. Realising the importance of investing in world-class infrastructure, faculty development, upskilling, industry-academia partnerships, to imbibe the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, Marwadi University leads by example in the region. Awarded for its green campus, MU has beautiful libraries and reading spaces with digital resources, well-equipped labs and workshops, and 4 acres of land dedicated to indoor and outdoor sports activities. The University’s Innovation, Incubation & Research Center (MUIIR) is a state-of-the-art center to help students learn about business incubation, scaling, and business model design. Moreover, MU has signed MOUs with 23 international universities for student and faculty exchange programmes.

Prof. (Dr) Sandeep Sancheti, Provost, Marwadi University, added, “This partnership shall enable us to explore newer avenues to reach our young generation as we script our future education strategy across the globe.” He added, “The university is thrilled about the possibilities that this partnership will open up as this association becomes the stepping stone to focus on the emerging educational trends in the ever-evolving world of education.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)