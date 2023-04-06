PM Modi praises News18's efforts on Rising India summit
The Prime Minister has shared Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s tweet on the unveiling of the Coffee Table Book ‘Voice of India - Modi and His Transformative Mann ki Baat’ at the summit
Appreciating News18’s Rising India summit that concluded on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has shared a tweet praising the effort by the network. PM Modi shared Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar’s tweet on the unveiling of the Coffee Table Book “Voice of India - Modi and His Transformative Mann ki Baat” at the News 18 Rising India summit.
“As this programme completes 100 episodes, I compliment efforts like the one by @CNNnews18 to acknowledge the people mentioned and the impact they have created," PM Modi said in his tweet.
The most beautiful part about #MannKiBaat is the manner in which it celebrates grassroots level change makers. As this programme completes hundred episodes, I compliment efforts like the one by @CNNnews18 to acknowledge the people mentioned and the impact they have created. https://t.co/T6egxnw15D— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2023
The two-day Rising India summit was a power-packed event with the country’s biggest newsmakers in attendance.
Rising India has been conceptualized to create an engaging forum for leaders across sectors such as, arts, sports, business, and academia, both from India and around the world for productive discussions on how to continue advancing India's progress. This year, the summit celebrated remarkable achievements of ‘Ordinary People’ who have made an ‘Extraordinary Social Impact’. The mega-event acknowledged 20 such heroes, who have designed innovative solutions that are making a difference at the grassroot level and launched social entrepreneurship ventures with the potential to transform lives, initiate community-led programs that are bringing positive change in various ways, and demonstrated acts of compassion and courage that are contributing towards making India a better place.
Prime Video’s Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel kicks off its global tour with India
The 6-episode spy series also features Richard Madden
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 4:26 PM | 4 min read
The lead pair of Prime Video’s upcoming global spy series, Citadel, journeyed to Mumbai for the Asia Pacific premiere. Ahead of the grand evening, the lead cast of the action-packed series, Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas sat down for an entertaining chat and revealed what went into making this ground-breaking spy franchise.
Created by Amazon Studios and Russo Brothers’ AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, with two episodes dropping on April 28, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.
“We are excited to open the first window to the great universe of Citadel, and thrilled that we get to host the Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai,” said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Asia Pacific, Prime Video. “Citadel is the beginning of a new, ambitious, landmark franchise—one built on a completely original IP—with interconnected stories that traverse the globe. This is an amazing way to create a really diverse global community of storytellers, and make entertainment truly borderless. The popularity of the genre, the novelty of the concept and the magic of the Russo Brothers, David Weil, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and everyone else involved with Citadel, gives us confidence that audiences will love this truly global series.”
“Over 75% of Prime Video India’s customers watch international shows and movies in English or local languages on the service. With localisation in Indian languages, over 25% of the total viewing time of international shows and movies is now in local languages. Keeping that in mind, we’ll be releasing Citadel not just in English and Hindi, but also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam,” said Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India, “With Citadel, we are building an interconnected universe that takes borderless entertainment up a notch. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. We are thrilled to be a part of the global Citadel universe and build this franchise together with an Indian instalment that is currently in production. I am certain that our customers in India will appreciate the scale and ambition that we are trying to bring to storytelling through Citadel.”
Priyanka Chopra Jonas who plays Nadia Sinh said, “When Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios, presented Citadel to me, she wanted to create an international, global franchise - an original IP that truly connects the world. Amazon strongly believes in diversity; and true diversity is represented internationally, not just by having different skin tones, but also by hearing the way people speak, actually delving into the culture. And this show has incredible ability to span across every country and continent. So, I didn’t even know the story and I said yep, doing it.”
Actor Richard Madden who plays Mason Kane shared, “Citadel has been incredibly physically demanding. But I think that's what really is dreamy. It's not simply a gun show or a fight sequence. This is how these two characters interact physically, and how they dance together. We learn in each action sequence a little more about the two of them. Just like in the drama scenes, the stakes are so high because of the adrenaline of what's going on. The show just works both in the drama and action sequences.”
Citadel is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil. Alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, the 6-episode series features Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in pivotal roles. This thrilling spy series, that takes viewers around the world, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting April 28 with two episodes and then one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. The global series will stream across 240 countries and territories in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and other international languages.
Women Achievers celebrated by Public Diplomacy Forum in Association with BW Businessworld
The Chief Guest on the occasion was Dr Shashi Tharoor
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 2:18 PM | 3 min read
On the 16th anniversary of the UN designated International Women’s Day Celebrations, Public Diplomacy Forum in association with BW Businessworld hosted a special event at the Ambassador Hotel in New Delhi to celebrate women achievers.
The Chief Guest on the occasion was Dr Shashi Tharoor, author, politician, and former international civil servant who is currently a third-term Lok Sabha MP representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.
New Delhi-born Top Chef Master and Michelin Star Chef Suvir Saran who has nurtured a lifelong passion for the traditional flavors of Indian cooking was a special guest and speaker at the event, Saran is an internationally accomplished chef, cookbook author, educator, and culinary consultant.
The event aimed to inspire, motivate and empower women by recognising their achievements. The special guests gracing this event over the years have been internationally renowned icons in the field of visual arts, performing arts, international diplomacy ,media and political leaders like Dr Shashi Tharoor, Shri S.P. Singh Baghel, Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh, Naina Lal Kidwai, Nandini Bhalla, Kalyani Chawla among others.
The top achievers this year included: Aanchal Malhotra ( Author) Ambreen Khan (Media), Anjana Om Kashyap News Anchor, Dr Anjalo Hooda (Medicine), Bahar Dhawan Rohatgi (Visual Artist), Gunjan Gupta (Innovation), Jesicaa Singh Gandhi (PR & Media Entrepreneur), Niki Mehra (Fashion Influencer), Radhika Bhalla (Journalist), Ridhima Kansal (Entrepreneur), Rimple Narulah (Fashion Designer), Saksh D Jain (Entrepreneur) and Shalini Kochhar (Happiness Designer)
It must be mentioned that the Public Diplomacy Forum is a civil society organisation which has a tradition to host meaningful and socially and politically relevant projects, programs & seminars . In an increasingly global world civil society organisations such as PDF are indispensable partners for international efforts at the country level as well.
One of the mandates of PDF is to promote international cooperation and fellowship with other countries hence PDF has hosted several Ambassadors and High Commissioners to give illustrated talks on their respective countries which have been highly appreciated and very well received by the media as well.
PDF has proven itself to be a major player in shaping evolving debates across issues, ranging from global governance reforms and climate change to world peace.
Speaking about the event, Founder President,Public Diplomacy Forum Mrs Ratan Kaul said, “ Women’s rights are human rights, the rights of women and girls are being reduced, restricted and reversed. Empowering women and girls is the only way to protect their rights and make sure they can realise their full potential, and there is no better way to inspire women than to show off to them the amazing women who have made a difference”
Nikita Khattar Arya Director Projects, Public Diplomacy Forum has always been a guiding light and a huge source of motivation behind everything that she has been doing. She joined Mrs Kaul in this herculean effort to showcase women empowerment through these awards. Nikita believes that the world could be a better place if women are treated equally as men. She is a firm believer in equal opportunities for men and women and has been advocating the same through these awards.
Speaking about the event, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and Founder exchange4media Group said, “We have always opened our platforms to support such events and Mrs Ratan Kaul is the champion of such causes and we are glad to partner.”
ABP Majha to promote AI awareness with 'Majha Maharashtra Digital Maharashtra' telecast
The event will be telecast from Friday, March 31 to Monday, April 3, 2023, at 4.30 pm
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 10:42 AM | 3 min read
ABP Majha recently hosted 'Majha Maharashtra, Digital Maharashtra – 2023, a conclave to bridge the gap between emerging technology and the public with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The event will be aired from Friday, March 31 to Monday, April 3, 2023, at 4.30 pm. A special session will also be aired at 9.30 pm on Sunday, April 2.
Artificial Intelligence is a rapidly advancing technology with the capacity to revolutionize life as we know it. At ABP Majha's Majha Maharashtra Digital Maharashtra - 2023, experts spoke of the emerging scope of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its rising influence in various fields along with the fresh set of challenges that this presents.
The inaugural session was graced by Uday Samant, Cabinet Minister of Ministry of Industries (Maharashtra) and Deepak Ghaisas, Chairman of Gencoval Strategic Services Pvt Ltd. Deputy Executive Editor of ABP Majha, Sarita Kaushik outlined the purpose of the conclave wherein she highlighted the need to be prepared for the future.
A session on the impact of AI on the agriculture sector saw senior journalist Sandeep Ramdasi interact with Eknath Dawale, IAS, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Prasad Kulkarni, Founder and Business Head, Adrise India Pvt Ltd. The challenges to internal security, privacy, the possibility of dark net getting darker, and crimes such as sextortion were discussed in the backdrop of growing AI by Sarita Kaushik with former chief of cyber-crime IPS Brijesh Singh, who is presently the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The session on the expected transformation of the education sector due to AI saw Achyut Godbole, Writer and AI Expert, and Dr. Bhooshan Kelkar, Director, Neuflex Talent Solutions Pvt Ltd, share their ideas with ABP Majha anchor Dyanada Chavan. In the last session, anchor Kavita Rane spoke to Nidhi Kamdar, OSD (Communications) to Hon’ble DCM, Maharashtra, Dr. Deepak Shikarpur, Author and Scholar, and Samir Raut, Head, Retail Banking, Saraswat Co-operative Bank Limited on the rising issues of cyber manipulation impacting governance, politicians and the common man.
The event included case studies on Artificial Intelligence presented by Samir Raut, Head, Retail Banking Operations, Saraswat Co-operative Bank Limited, Prof. Shivraj, Raghunath Motegaonkar, Founder CMD, RCC (Renukai Career Institute), and Neil Patil, Founder & Director, Veena World.
This gathering of industry leaders, government representatives and experts signified the need for digital transformation in Maharashtra and the potential of Artificial Intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies to power it.
The exchange of ideas helped attendees gain a better understanding of the latest trends and developments in the digital technology sector.
Majha Maharashtra Digital Maharashtra is presented by Saraswat Bank, Motegaonkar Siranche RCC, and Veena World, and powered by Zaminwale. ABP Live is the digital partner.
Sensodyne asks Indians to ‘BeSensitiveToOralHealth’
The brand has taken various initiatives around ‘World Oral Health Day’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
Sensodyne has initiated a campaign from 13th – 31st March 2023 to celebrate ‘World Oral Health Day’. The campaign ‘BeSensitiveToOralHealth’ was initiated to educate the consumers about the need for proactive oral care and to enable them a basic dental consultation.
Team Sensodyne has planned approximately 500 dental camps to create awareness about basics of dental hygiene and oral care in 70 cities in all four regions of India, targeting around 5,000 patients. Also, in partnership with over 100 dental colleges and approximately 3000 dental clinics in 85 cities, Sensodyne has planned free dentist consultations for around 1 Lakh + consumers across India. In partnership with Practo, team Sensodyne is targeting to provided free dental consultations to almost 30,000 people.
Commenting on the success of the campaign, Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing– Oral Care, India Sub-continent Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) said, "Sensodyne has been a trusted brand in India for more than a decade now, known for its approach of driving condition education among consumers. This World Oral Health Day, our mission was to educate people about the need for a better oral health, thus improving their quality of life. While we have become sensitive to our overall health, we still ignore oral health and hygiene which is a critical part of our overall health. Through this campaign, we were able to encourage people to take charge of their oral health & hygiene.”
Bhawna Sikka, Category Head – Oral Healthcare–Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) also expressed her excitement on the success of the campaign and said, "We believe that everyone deserves to have access to good oral care, and hence with 'BeSensitiveToOralHealth' campaign, we succeeded in empowering Indians with the right knowledge and solutions to take better care of their oral health and providing them access to dental consultation. These initiatives are a reflection of our commitment to improving oral health outcomes and creating awareness about the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene."
Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards 2020-21 & 2022 is back
Kamal Hassan, Surya, Aishwarya Rai, A.R Rahman bag awards
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 1:53 PM | 4 min read
2022 - Natchathiram Nagargiradhu
2022 - Manikandan for Kadaisi Vivasayi
2022 - Kamal Haasan for Vikram
2022 - Sai Pallavi for Gargi
2022 - Kaali Venkat, Gargi
2022 - Geetha Kailasam, Natchathiram Nagargiradhu
2022 Hariharan Raju and Gautham Ramachandran for Gargi
2022 -Thamizharasan Pachamuthu for Nenjuku Needhi
2022 - Yogi Babu Love, Today
2022 - Ravi Varman, Ponniyin Selvan: I
2022 - Pradeep E. Ragav, Love Today
2022 - Thotta Tharani, Ponniyin Selvan: I
2022 - A. R. Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan: I, Venthu Thanindhathu Kaadu & Cobra
2022 - A. R. Rahman For the song "Marakkuma Nenjam" from Venthu Thanindhathu Kaadu
2022 - Madhushree, For the song "Mallipoo" from Venthu Thanindhathu Kaadu
2022 Vivek for the song Anbare from Gulugulu and Sanda Veerachi from Gattagusthi
2022 - Eka Lakhani, Ponniyin Selvan: I
Adani Group refutes The Ken’s claims regarding repayment of loans against shares
Adani Group CFO, Jugeshinder Robbie Singh, criticised the digital publication for its deliberate misrepresentation
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 11:41 AM | 2 min read
Adani Group has refuted The Ken’s recent claims regarding repayment of loans against shares.
On Tuesday, Adani Group CFO, Jugeshinder Robbie Singh, criticised the digital publication for its deliberate misrepresentation.
"Deliberate misrepresentation ( and if i speculate out right lies) of @TheKenWeb ( @SudzzBTS an @nimishshp) they know that relevant exchanges will update end of quarter. The deliberate subterfuge will be clear to all once exchanges update the data post end of quarter,"tweeted the company CFO.
In its latest article, The Ken had cited Adani group's regulatory filings and claimed the company of not paying a significant portion of the promoters' shares.
“Regulatory filings examined by The Ken show that banks have not yet released a large portion of its promoters’ shares, as they should have if the loans had indeed been completely repaid. As per Indian laws, disclosures on the release of shares need to be filed with stock exchanges by lenders within two working days, and by promoters within seven working days. But neither the Adani Group nor the lenders have made these disclosures to stock exchanges," Adani group quoted the Ken's article in its release.
Debunking the claims made in the article, the company clarified that all the pledged shares have been released subsequent to prepayments.
“As per the present rules, any share pledge or release is automatically reported by system driven disclosure (SDD) mechanism of the depository participant, and no separate filing is required to be made" said the company in its release.
Big Bang Awards 2022: Mindshare & Wavemaker among big winners
Mondelez India was the client of the year
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 25, 2023 4:33 PM | 1 min read
At the recently held Big Bang Awards 2022, organised by The Advertising Club Bangalore, Mindshare India was named the Digital Agency of the Year and Wavemaker won the Media Agency of the Year. Mondelez India was the client of the year. The Creative Agency of the Year award went to Maitri Advertising Works. Pink Lemonade was the Design Agency of the Year.
The awards for Excellence in Creative, Design, Media, Digital and Marketing were announced on March 22.
“We received over 800 entries from 51 agencies and 8 clients, from all over India. We decided to move away from the traditional venue for the event and do something completely different and we are delighted with the participation for the awards night themed “Finding the Balance,” said Laeeq Ali, President, The Advertising Club Bangalore.
The Big Bang awards were open to all members of the advertising and marketing fraternity.
The high-power jury comprised of eminent advertising, media and marketing professionals, people drawn from across the country and the APAC region. The Big Bang Awards for Excellence will celebrate market winning campaigns covering various facets of brand and marketing strategy in the ‘phygital” world and will honour the innovative work being done by Brands, Creative, Media and Digital agencies.
