Patrika resets reader experience with futuristic edginess

It has been in the roots of Patrika to keep its readers at the forefront before making any changes. Patrika goes through intense research while keeping its readers in the mind before making changes. And that is why today Patrika is among the leading newspapers of India. In the same line, Patrika has revamped its editorial content recently. It has taken a major step in remodelling its news structure, including its design and layout, to make the news more relevant and readable while keeping the readers at the forefront of information and knowledge in this era of instant news.

Patrika has registered over four crore monthly unique visitors on its digital platform (Comscore July 2020), 38 crore monthly video views (August 2020) and strong support from millions of readers of its newspaper. Patrika has always taken up innovative ways to make the newspaper more interesting and informative.

The changes have been made after in-depth research and surveys of readers at various levels. The reader's survey highlighted that people want to know the correct information and Patrika has always stood up to the expectation of readers when it comes to the accuracy of facts. The editorial content was overhauled after conducting regular interviews, webinars and detailed research in past six months on over 6K readers of different catagories, age-groups and regions of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and other metro cities.

The readers were segregated in different categories to cater to the needs of each age-group and class. The research was conducted through both offline and online modes to understand the expectations of readers. The faith and unwavering trust of readers have inspired Patrika to redesign our newspaper, thus making the newspaper more relevant in these modern times. The coordination of Print, TV and Digital mediums all-together give readers a 360-degree coverage of events and issues. It is staying relevant while keeping up with the reader's news consumption behaviour. The theme of Readers Connect, Social Connect, Hyper-Local Connect and Digital Connect is also introduced in a new way. Woman Guest Editor, Career Page, She News, Just Teen and redesigning of the editorial page is also part of the new editorial content.

At a time when Coronavirus has hit the businesses hard and most newspapers are struggling with their circulation, Patrika has gained its momentum back with its strong editorial content, leading to recover more than 90 per cent of its pre-covid circulation.

Patrika Group is committed to the trust reposed by its readers time and again. It has maintained its values by keeping readers' first. As per the latest Indian Readership Survey (IRS), Patrika is among the top six newspapers of India across all languages. It has a mass presence in the Hindi heartland, comprising states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh.