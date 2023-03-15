News First gets TN Seetharam to headline 'Naanu Mukhyamantri' centred on K'taka CMs
The show premiered on March 4, 2023
The election season has started early in Karnataka and News First is first off the blocks.
News First kicked off election season with Matha Yudha 2023 (Battles for Votes 2023) and Nimma Kshetradhalli News First (News First in Your Constituency). Jabardasth (Prime Time Election Decoder) and Idhidhu Idhange (Inside Political News As It Is) followed. News First is now ready with its weekend trump card, Naanu Mukhyamantri (Me and the Chief Minister).
In a major programming innovation coup, News First has roped in Karnataka’s most famous TV legal eagle, TN Seetharam to host a weekend show on the channel. For the First time on Indian News Television, Fiction meets Fact, says the Program Promotions. TN Seetharam (TNS) is considered a Prime Time Guru in Kannada GEC. The auteur has had a series of successes on the small screen. Muktha, Muktha Muktha, Maya Mrugha, Manvantara, Magalu Janaki are some of his ‘M’inently feted soaps across Karnataka. His latest show Mathay Mayamruga is currently on air.
Bringing TNS onto News First was planned long back says Maruthi SH - Editor in Chief - News First “TN Seetharam is a household name in Karnataka. His content strong stories have made him a legend on GEC. Also his demeanour is calm and composed. Since its launch News First has positioned itself as not just another news channel. So noise and News First don’t go together. So partnering with TNS fit like a glove for News First” In Naanu Mukhyamantri TNS engages in a one on one with Karnataka’s Current Chief Minister and Eight Former Chief Ministers. The style is easy conversational and not his usual incisive style.
Speaking about the show TNS had this to say “News First is one of the few watchable news channels in Karnataka. My daughter too is a big fan of theirs ! So when Ravi and Maruthi approached me, I thought why not be part of some thing unique and professional. The CM and the ex CMS are all very good friends of mine. So it wasn’t too difficult to get them to open up, wholeheartedly.”
News First is known for Constant Smart Brand Integrations, Innovative Selling Ideas and Event Associations on Scale. With this first of kind show on Indian News Television, News First seeks to stay true to and enhance its brand reputation. News First MD & CEO Ravikumar on Naanu Mukhyamantri “News First is always looking to innovate its content and programming. We’ve won appreciation for our inspirational business shows like Nannu Nanna Sadhane (Me and my achievement), Mane Mane Meenakshi (Afternoon show for women - No: 1 in its slot) and Social Programming to uplift the man on the ground Naanu Mukhyamantri is an innovation we are proud of. Fiction meeting Fact is a rarity. With Naanu Mukhyamantri, we are achieving just that” S Divaakar Business Head News First was equally optimistic about the show.
“We expect Naanu Mukhyamantri to be a milestone in Kannada News Industry. TN Seetharam and News First on Prime Time, are a brand fit made for Weekend Television” News First appears to have a winner on its hands with Naanu Mukhyamantri featuring the ever reliable TN Seetharam and Karnataka’s most widely recognised and followed political heavyweights. Naanu Mukhyamantri (Me and the Chief Minister) Naanu Mukhyamantri (Me and the Chief Minister) premiered on March 4th 2023, Saturday at 7pm, exclusively on News First. A repeat show is scheduled on March 5th, Sunday at 11am. Each episode is for 45 Minutes. The show runs through April 29th, 2023.
Indian infra development a revolution, says General VK Singh at the Capital Dialogue
Catch this episode of 'Capital Dialogue' at 7:00 pm Monday, 13 March, 2023 on NewsX
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 11, 2023 4:38 PM | 3 min read
The Sunday Guardian Foundation in collaboration with The Sunday Guardian newspaper and the NewsX channel organised the fourth session of Capital Dialogue with General V.K. Singh, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways. The session was hosted by Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor of Newsx and Madhav Das Nalapat, Editorial Director of iTV network.
General V.K. Singh talking about the clear vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Infrastructure is the backbone of development and PM understands that it’s the infrastructure which will boost the economy.”
The minister also discussed that connecting borders with underdeveloped areas and economic corridors will pave the way for development. He shed light on how India developed a road network of 62 lakh kilometers with 1.52 lakh kms of national highways and 1.82 kms of state highways. “We have delivered all of this with quality work,” said V.K Singh.
The minister also highlighted the Amritsar-Bathinda-Bikaner-Jamnagar expressway project and how this project will connect manufacturing hubs and ports. He also talked about the road infrastructure revolution, “earlier it used to take around 3 hours from Ghaziabad to Delhi but now it only takes about half an hour,” the minister said. “In the future, Delhi to Amritsar will take four hours and Delhi to Katra will just take 6 hours to reach,” General V.K. Singh added.
When Prof Madhav Das Nalapat asked the Minister about positive change in Uttar Pradesh, he said “earlier Uttar Pradesh was considered a backward state because of its corruption and law and order issues but since 2017 this has changed. Law and order are the prime focus of the UP government. Now infrastructural development is bringing business. Huge investment came from the recent summit and now it is a stable state.”
On the question of Rahul Gandhi’s recent comments in the United Kingdom, V.K. Singh said “I do not want to give importance to Rahul Gandhi. He is like a puzzle with no answer. He speaks different things in India and different in the U.K. As an Indian, it is our duty to stand for the nation,” advised General V.K Singh.
Ashwariya Sharma, chairperson iTV Foundation asked about the disparity in the distribution of government schemes in Uttar Pradesh, which was based on lines and how positive change is coming, on this the minister answered “green secularism and last-mile delivery is the focus of the government. BJP touches all sections of society and when you touch everybody no one feels neglected.”
Member of Parliament Kartikeya Sharma also asked the minister about the Manesar toll (Kherki Daula), “numerous RWAs approached us with the request that this toll should be moved out at some point in time.”
“Now we have opened Dausa road and it takes two and a half hours to reach Jaipur now that road is under maintenance. We are going to ensure that this road comes better than what it is today. Once people start using the Dausa road, the pressure on the road will go down,” the minister answered.
“We are just a couple of months away from the Dwarka expressway opening, once that opens up it will take the traffic away from the main Delhi-Gurugram Road,” V.K. Singh added.
Catch this episode of 'Capital Dialogue' at 7:00 pm Monday, 13 March, 2023 on NewsX. The program will also be streamed live on major OTT platforms- Dailyhunt, Zee5, MX Player, ShemarooMe, Watcho, Mzaalo, Jio TV, Tata Play and PayTm livestreams.
Building Engaged Communities: How magazines stay relevant in changing media landscape
Guest Column: B Srinivasan, President of AIM and MD of Ananda Vikatan, writes on the strength and significance of magazines
By B Srinivasan | Mar 9, 2023 1:34 PM | 5 min read
Ever since I took on the responsibility of the President of AIM at the peak of the pandemic in Sep 2020, it has been my dream to showcase the strength and significance of magazines in the media landscape.
Having spent over three decades of my life in the pursuit of keeping myself relevant, I am patently biased towards the magazine media industry, but here goes!
The magazine is a unique medium that has always driven perspective and enabled its communities to draw insights, rather than simply reporting and provoking audiences like most other media. We thrive in digging deep, and then digging wide in our coverage of happenings around us. We groom thinking and discerning communities and that has traditionally attracted our utility as an ideal brand building platform for compelling brand stories.
Yet, in India, magazines are a small fraction of the print media industry- in single digits percentage- while our counterparts in the west, are almost equal the size of newspaper sector! What were the building blocks that enabled this mega size in West, and ones that we have seemingly missed in India. What could we learn from our international peers?
My intrigue was enhanced by the approach of the west when digital became centre stage to our future. They had adapted and adopted best practices by experimenting and chiselling their way through consistently creating engaging communities.
Whilst the typical magazine brands of yesteryear was successful when it was ‘broad-based’, of ‘general interest’ and meant ‘something for everyone in the family’, the magazine brands that succeed now are ones that cater to specific interests of a communities, are utilitarian to their readers and subscribers, represent value not just for money, but more important, for the only irreplaceable component of our daily lives – time!
I had to unlearn and relearn everything I thought I knew about my industry.
All this came to me from my partaking in international seminars like AIM’s Indian Magazine Congress, FIPP’s World Magazine Congress, FIPP-DZW Digital Innovators’ Summit, and so many more. Learnings in these events came not just from the deeply insightful presentations that these world class speakers showcased, but from heated debates and interactions I had on the side-lines of these events.
In a world where readers have also become our competition (influencers), fake news has overtaken relevance over fact checking, ChatGPT has almost crossed the Rubicon of human reportage with machine language (AI/ML), when big tech and governments in vibrant democracies decide what is content ripe for take-down, it is ever so important that we discuss our concerns around policy, technology, distribution, client needs, and most importantly, what our communities expect of us.
That is what we have been fostering under the hood for 6 months now. We are proud to present AIM’s 12th Indian Magazine Congress – Building Engaged Communities
The road has been anything but straight and narrow. For starters, we all took giant leaps of faith!
Faith that we could actually pull off such an international event when the market was still bearish, faith that we would make up the costs and contribute to AIM’s corpus when we then had no sponsors in sight, faith in our moonlighting skills - agonising over the agenda, curating the best of speakers, getting sponsors to commit, fixing the venue and ensuring that policymakers, clients, agencies, tech partners, international speakers and delegates.
One look at the agenda (aim.org.in/imc12) and any publisher will realise that we are addressing magazines in the post pandemic new reality.
The magazine industry took a crippling hit during the pandemic.
- Distributors were crushed under the weight of holding fort their last mile to the customer, while the country was convulsing under unpredictable, successive lockdowns.
- Advertisers lost hope that people would ever return to buy goods and services ‘the good old way’ – while online was clearly becoming a ‘tiger by the tail’ – more and more opaque, expensive, unrelenting.
- Readers, viewers, surfers – communities were creating their own content like never before, opinion makers being hailed as truth tellers, and big media being relegated to ungracious truants.
- Our own people were losing morale with the grapevine of losses and job/ salary cuts.
Yet, I can say that in these past 3 years, in this new normal – we have come out stronger, more efficient, more willing to adapt and adopt, constantly growing our revenue streams, listening to our communities, creating engaging content around what matters most, having the guts to go behind a paywall, empathising with advertiser needs and creating marketing opportunities that suit client need and community fulfilment rather than force fitting what we have on offer – in short, we survive by transformation to stay relevant.
The scenario is painfully the same world over, and the answers we have come up with are unique, yet similar.
Please join us for AIM’s 12th Indian Magazine Congress, to be held at The Oberoi on Friday, 24th March, 2023 and learn how publishers are pulling up their socks, shedding their weight and transforming to stay relevant with only one commitment – to Building Engaged Communities.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Is AI really going to change our world?
James Hewes – President & CEO, FIPP, shares his experience of putting ChatGPT to test
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 9, 2023 12:31 PM | 3 min read
A few weeks ago, I decided to do some preparation for our annual FIPP World Media Congress, which takes place in Portugal in June, by writing my opening remarks. Normally, I would stand up and say a few words about the state of the industry and FIPP’s achievements over the past year.
Given all of the noise and attention around the raft of new AI writing tools that have seemingly emerged from nowhere all at once, I thought I would put ChatGPT to the test, and give it the task of writing my speech for me.
Having prompted it, there followed a short period of deep thought, then a sudden rapid regurgitation of text. The speech, amounting to some 350 words was, at first glance quite well-written, containing phrases like “change is the only constant”, “we believe in the power of publishing” and “let us seize this opportunity to be bold”. I sat back thinking “task completed” and felt quite proud of myself.
But then I started to re-read what the computer had written, and doubt crept into my mind. Were there too many clichés? Could these words actually apply to any event, not just a publishing conference? And, most of all, did it really sound like me? In the end, I’ve decided not to use it, realising that the text was somehow less than the sum of its parts. With a clean piece of paper, I’ve written it again, only this time it sounds more like me.
Amidst all the hype about AI-driven journalism, and the idea that it is going to come and steal our jobs, perhaps here is a dose of realism. AI is undoubtedly a very clever tool and, for many routine jobs, even routine journalism, it will perhaps prove to be a significant time-saver. But we must never delude ourselves into thinking that it is human, or that it is able to think and produce like a human.
It is only ever the sum of its parts, in this case whatever limited information about FIPP, our industry and the event that it was able to scrape from the internet. (Incidentally, much of its learning is enabled by content that we ourselves have produced, without any compensation to us for taking these fruits of our labours to build a new product, but that’s another story…)
Only humans are able to provide that intuitive leap of the imagination, to forge the seemingly invisible connection or to come up with a wonderful, original turn of phrase that lingers in the mind. We must remain confident in our ability to out-smart the computers and, as in my case, pick up our metaphorical paper and pen and get back to the business of doing the thing only we can do – making compelling content.
James Hewes – President & CEO, FIPP, will be speaking at the Indian Magazine Congress. IMC is all set for a comeback as the flagship event of the Association of Indian Magazines. It is slated to be organised on March 24th, at the Oberoi, New Delhi.
The conference agenda is live at https://aim.org.in/imc12/
Puthiyathalamurai Sakthi Awards announced
The winners were announced on March 3
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 4:17 PM | 1 min read
Puthiya Thalaimurai TV has announced the annual Sakthi Awards 2023 to honour extraordinary women for outstanding achievements in their chosen fields of work. The awards are an attempt to recognize and celebrate women achievers in every walk of life. Achievers and promising stars of future in six different categories were awarded on the occasion. The awards include leadership award, kindness award, ability award, courage award, literary award and lifetime achievement award. A special panel of judges selected the award winners with the help of public voting. Nominees were shortlisted after thorough research.
The award ceremony was held at the Trade Center, Nandhanam, Chennai on Friday, March 3rd, 2023 at 06.30 pm. The event was aired later on Puthiyathalaimurai TV. The channel aimed to bring achievers together under one platform. The event has been successful by honoring women achievers from every walk of life. The idea is also to encourage and empower women in their respective fields.
ABP News makes a case for 'news without colours' this Holi
The campaign #BerangHoKhabrein urges to let the news be devoid of colours of preconceived opinions and hatred
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 9:16 AM | 2 min read
Hindi news channel ABP News has launched a thought-provoking campaign, “Khabaron Ko Berang Rehne Do”, to mark the auspicious occasion of Holi. The campaign urges to let the news be devoid of colours of preconceived opinions and hatred. It encourages people to fill their lives with vibrant colours while ensuring the news they watch remains free of the colours of opinion.
ABP Network is proud to bring a social harmony to India with its new campaign hashtag #BerangHoKhabrein. This campaign aims to motivate people to come together and celebrate Holi with the spirit of inclusivity and neutrality. ABP News is standing for its viewers this Holi, by pledging to make news more transparent and clearer. With this movement, ABP News urges everyone to eliminate the colours of their opinions when it comes to news.
Adding thoughts on the launch of the campaign, Mr Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said, “ABP News believes that by keeping news free from the colours of opinion, it can help foster a more unified and harmonious nation. The channel believes in giving its viewers news without bias, without prejudice, and without added colours of opinion. Thus, through this campaign, ABP News ensures that opinions are grounded in facts and not clouded by biases. The channel appeals its viewers to embrace the spirit of Holi and come together to make our news, and our nation, a place of peace and neutrality.”
TVF releases new mini-series, SK Sir ki Class
The mini-series has an integration with Meta, showcasing the possibilities of the metaverse
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 2:41 PM | 2 min read
The Viral Fever (TVF) has released their new mini-series, "SK Sir ki Class". TVF has partnered with Meta to seamlessly highlight the benefits of the metaverse, within the storyline.
The series focuses on the story of a young character, Ashish, played by actor Gagan Arora who’s a coder and is struggling with his career choices in life. While TVF has already successfully dabbled into the world of UPSC exams in the past, this series delves deeper into this universe as Ashish is forced by his parents to enroll in IAS coaching. As the story progresses, the viewer gets a layered understanding and a thorough insight into the workings and benefits of the metaverse.
Avinash Pant, Director of Consumer Marketing, Facebook India (Meta), said, “At Meta, we have the privilege of having over 3.7bn people use our platforms on a monthly basis. While we strive to provide the tools and measures to allow them to express themselves freely, we also constantly look to celebrate the way people use our apps. In this case, we wanted to showcase the possibilities of the metaverse and we’re glad TVF used their creative prowess to integrate that purpose, within the storyline of this series.”
Vijay Koshy, President of TVF, commented on the association with Meta, "We are thrilled to partner with Meta on the mini-series, ‘SK Sir ki Class’. TVF and Meta's collaboration is expected to bring the audience an entertaining and thought-provoking series that will stay with them for a long time. Meta has trusted us to tackle an interesting concept that is currently gaining a lot of interest – the metaverse, encompassing new digital technologies like AR and VR. It’s one of their key focus areas and we have attempted to educate the new-age audiences about it with entertaining storytelling”.
Starring Abhilash Thapliyal, Gagan Arora, Badri Chavan, Rajesh Jais and Venus Singh, ‘SK Sir ki Class’ is now live on TVF's Facebook account.
ShareChat introduces Learning Hub - its first certification program
This is a self-paced certification program for advertisers, marketers and businesses
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 8:12 AM | 2 min read
ShareChat has launched ShareChat Learning Hub, a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive certification program specially designed for marketers, advertisers and brands. The idea behind launching this free-of-cost, self-paced learning program is to enable brands to leverage ShareChat & Moj’s network of more than 400 million MAUs to reach an ‘uncharted’ Bharat and young India (Gen Z & millennials) audiences and create high-performing campaigns that drive great results. It also aims to highlight the immense potential of short-form videos to drive campaign messaging in a differentiated manner for young India.
As the social media ecosystem is evolving, the Bharat audience is becoming larger, more addressable, and imperative for the growth of brands. In light of this, the online program is suitable for entry to senior-level managers, social media professionals and entrepreneurs who can sign up for free and earn a shareable certificate upon completion.
Commenting on the launch of the program, Udit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, ShareChat & Moj said, “As the preferred content destination for Bharat, we understand the pulse of diverse language-first Indian users and young India. ShareChat Learning Hub is a step towards enabling brands, advertisers and marketers to deploy our comprehensive ad formats and content innovations that have been designed keeping in mind the media consumption behaviour of Bharat and Gen-Z audiences on ShareChat and Moj.”
The course will also provide a step-by-step guide on using ShareChat and Moj’s advertising dashboard, will offer a structured learning experience and keep track of class performance through practice tests and quizzes.
