iTV Network launches Mukhya Mantri Manch - the Chief Minister's podium

The daily show will showcase an interactive interview with chief ministers from across India

iTV Network has announced the beginning of a series called Mukhya Mantri Manch. The programme will showcase an interactive interview with chief ministers from across India over the next 20 days, daily.

The interviews will give an opportunity for people from the state to ask questions to their Chief Ministers on camera and through social media. The Chief Ministers will also offer guidance to the youth, especially students.

The first episode with Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa will air on NewsX & India News along with all iTV Network regional channels on Friday, May 6th, 2022 from 6 pm. The program will also be streamed live on major OTT platforms.

Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network, said, “Building on our legacy of innovative and engaging programming, iTV network will continue to host such impactful programmes keeping viewers at the core of its strategy. It’ll be a pleasure to host Chief Ministers from across the country to participate in some of the most compelling discussions on our network.”

The second episode with Bhupesh Bhagel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh will air on Saturday on India News and NewsX at 7 pm.

Following this, the interviews will air daily on India News at 6 pm and NewsX at 7 pm.

