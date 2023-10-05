Indigomusic.com launches WhatsApp channel

NDTV is back with the 10th season of 'Banega Swasth India'.

‘Banega Swasth India’ was started nine years ago by NDTV, in partnership with Dettol. In the last 9 years, this campaign has reached more than 24 million children in India through a series of programmes, innovations, activities and tools–all aimed at making hygiene an inextricable part of everyone’s lives.

In its 10th year, the campaign focuses on One World Hygiene for Global Health and Well-being with the power of 10– Dus Ka Dum, and highlights the strengths, learnings, experiences and achievements of the Banega Swasth India campaign. The primary aim of One World Hygiene is a reminder to show empathy and solidarity with those who may not have access to essential hygiene resources. It's a call to action to bridge the gap between the privileged and the underserved, ensuring everyone can lead a healthy life. The 10th season will also look forward to Dus Kadam - the emerging challenges that the campaign aims to address.

Dettol and NDTV's 'Banega Swasth India' initiative has grown stronger and become the hope of millions. The event is a forum that has attracted the most powerful and influential voices in support of the cause, from Vice Presidents and Chief Ministers to Oscar winners, Magsaysay awardees and Nobel laureates, all compassionate individuals to address and take action on some of the country's most critical health issues. This initiative has been acknowledged publicly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its impact on public awareness. The live event on October 2nd every year, highlights how better hygiene and nutrition can improve India’s health.

With a focus on promoting health and wellness across India, the 10th season was graced by a number of distinguished guests including Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Her Excellency the President of India; Shri Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India; Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India; Shri Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya; Shri Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister and Cabinet Minister of Medical Education, Medical and Health and Family Welfare, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Shri Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, LGBTQIA activist. Apart from these famous dignitaries, Bollywood celebrities such as Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar also graced the gathering. The program also featured performances by charismatic artists such as Daler Mehndi, Neha Kakkar, Adnan Sami and sensational Nagaland rapper Moko Koza.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Campaign Ambassador states “Banega Swasth India has been a journey of hope, awareness and positive change over the last 10 years. In this monumental 10th season, let’s take Dus kadam to fulfil the campaign's aim, One World Hygiene. I am reminded that health is indeed our greatest wealth. Together, we can inspire millions to live healthier lives and build a stronger and happier India.”

Sanjay Pugalia, CEO & Editor in Chief, AMG Media Network, Director, NDTV Limited states, “With this triumphant season 10 of Dettol Banega Swasth India we like to express our gratitude and educate the people that One World Hygiene is not just a concept; it's a commitment to a healthier, safer, and more compassionate world. Let's come together, transcending boundaries, and make it a reality. Our future depends on it.”

Kris Licht, Chief Executive Officer, Reckitt states, “We are enormously proud of Banega Swasth India and we are grateful to our partners for joining us in our pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. As we celebrate this important milestone recognising our 10 years of partnership, we must continue to innovate and find new ways to elevate Banega Swasth India, including ensuring we leave no one behind.“

Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt South Asia states, “With the 10th season of Banega Swasth India, the One World Hygiene inspires us all to work together for a healthier and brighter future of India. We are turning the spotlight on the future, fostering global unity for a healthier tomorrow”.

Ravi Bhatnagar, Director-External Affairs and Partnerships, South Asia, Reckitt states, “As Banega Swasth India celebrates a decade of tireless dedication, we are reminded that in the fight against climate change, One World Hygiene encourages sustainable hygiene practices that protect human health and the environment to ensure a healthier planet for future generations. Hygienic world lies in unity, strength and relentless pursuit of a healthier world.”