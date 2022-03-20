Imbue Natural’s new campaign empowers young adults to #WashAwayStigma

Imbue Naturals, an intimate wellness brand, has launched its #WashAwayStigma campaign to enable and empower young adults to take charge of their own sexual wellbeing, with a larger mission of embracing awkward conversations surrounding sexuality, menstruation, and intimate hygiene.

To mark the launch of this campaign, the brand commits 1% proceeds from the sale of Imbue’s range of ‘Ayurveda-inspired-science-backed’ wellness products to ’Project Clap’ - NGO Partner, in their joint drive to #WashAwayStigma. The campaign aims to reach 1 Million young adults via Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) programs to promote well-being, enhance gender equity, and responsible sexual behavior.

“In India, even today, reproductive, intimate & sexual wellness is met with silence, taboos, and stigma. Adolescents receive confusing and conflicting information about menstruation, relationships, and sex, as they make the transition from childhood to adulthood. The lack of high-quality, age-and developmentally appropriate sexuality and relationship education may leave children and young people vulnerable to harmful sexual behaviours, sexual exploitation, and a deep ingrained gender bias. #WashAwayStigma is a journey to break the surrounding silence on this subject by building a trustworthy channel for inclusive and comprehensive education.” Says Aastha Sharma, Co-founder, Imbue.

On the campaign schedule, Garima Rajpal, Spokesperson, Project Clap said, “The first phase will see the launch of a series of CSE programmes via a variety of accessible approaches such as on-ground workshops, interactive digital content & youth advocacy drives. Our research-led curriculum will empower young adults to make informed choices about their bodies, relationships, and sex.”

The launch event was co-chaired by Shubham Mehrotra, Founder of Fifty Shades of Gay, a portal championing LGBTQIA equality across the Asia Pacific. She is also the UN Ambassador for Girl Up India initiative. “Individuals have the right to receive reliable information that goes beyond biology and reproduction and truly equips them with knowledge about their bodies, their rights, and informs them about gender equality, sexual orientation, identity, and healthy relationships. #WashAwayStigma is a much-needed initiative in the Indian context” said Mehrotra.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)