Faballey launches party collection in collaboration with designer Rimzim Dadu

Stepping into the season of holidays and celebrations, high street western wear brand, Faballey, has launched a party collection in collaboration with acclaimed designer Rimzim Dadu. Known as a progressive texurist, Dadu brings forth her signature stellar techniques to this collection that is a unique coming together of clean cuts, sharp silhouettes and statement surfaces.

The capsule consists of 30 party-ready separates and sets including high octane dresses, statement co-ords, flattering tops and effortlessly cool jumpsuits, overhauled with glamorous details like shoulder-baring necklines, risqué slits, body-hugging fits and asymmetric hems. The colour palette echoes the megawatt mood of the season with electric blues, an evocative crimson red, deep purple, molten metallics and classic black and navy. Amped up with striking finishes like sharp pleats, reflective foil prints, sweeps of shimmer, and edgy metal embellishments, the clothes are crafted to follow the disco dress code.

Speaking about the collaboration, Shivani Poddar, Co-founder, Faballey, said, “We at Faballey have always strived to challenge the status quo. From breaking the clutter of western wear brands that don’t cater to Indian body types to now democratizing designerwear- it is our constant endeavour to push the envelope and bring to our audience everything that is now, trendy and relevant at the same time. Our collaboration with Rimzim further strengthens this tenet.

This collaborative capsule is unlike anything we’ve done before. Rimzim’s experimental aesthetics and exciting surface play fires up classic cuts to present a reinvented party line-up.

My favourite piece from the collection is a blue shimmery crop top and skirt set. It beautifully hugs and flatters the body and has a sexy slit that adds that extra oomph. All in all the collection is extremely glam, current, and it’s everything you want your party wardrobe to be.”

Designer Rimzim Dadu added, “The idea of this collection is to create something that goes beyond what we are used to as a couture designer. It’s exciting to make something for a larger & mainstream audience and make it accessible to them with Faballey which is known to be a quality fashion brand for larger demographics. This collaboration with Faballey has given us a great opportunity to diversify our products, create something new & young.”

The collection is priced between INR 1500-5200 and will be retailed from the brand’s website, www.faballey.com, Faballey’s exclusive brand stores, key large format stores like Shoppers Stop and Lifestyle, and leading online marketplaces, Myntra, Nykaa Fashion, Ajio, Flipkart and Amazon.

