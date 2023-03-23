Dr. Subi Chaturvedi Wins LMA Outstanding Woman Achiever Award 2023
This honour recognises Dr. Chaturvedi's incredible contributions to the fields of strategic advisory, public policy, corporate affairs, and communications
Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer, InMobi Group, was awarded the LMA Outstanding Woman Achiever (Corporate) Award 2023. The award was conferred by Sri Brijesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in recognition of Dr. Chaturvedi's exceptional contributions to the field of public policy, corporate affairs and her unwavering commitment to promoting responsible innovation, inclusive growth, and bridging the digital divide. The Lucknow Management Association (LMA) hosted the event on March 21, 2023, where the best and brightest from the fields of business, public service, and entrepreneurship came together to celebrate excellence This honour recognises Dr. Chaturvedi's incredible contributions to the fields of strategic advisory, public policy, corporate affairs, and communications, where she has made a significant impact over the past two decades. As a global leader, Dr. Chaturvedi has worked with governments, international organisations, and multilateral institutions in leadership roles, serving as a Member of the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (MAG), Global Co-Chair of the Netmundial Initiative, and on the Boards of the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and IGFSA. Dr. Chaturvedi has also played a pivotal role in championing issues such as responsible innovation, inclusive growth, bridging the digital divide, and improving access for the less privileged. She has helped two sovereign countries negotiate in areas like ICT, IT, and electronics manufacturing, telecommunications, financial, digital, and health services. Dr. Chaturvedi's impact on the industry is far-reaching and her achievements are numerous. She led the industry advocacy for central regulatory oversight for the gaming industry in India, which was formerly deemed impossible due to state-owned legislation. She successfully led and contributed to negotiations resulting in six MOUs worth over 100 million USD, creating a pipeline across manufacturing, ICT, financial, and health services between the governments of India and Saudi Arabia, ahead of HM Prince Salman’s 2019 visit to India. Thanks to her efforts, UP has become a hub of innovation and talent, contributing to the recently concluded Global Investor Summit and G20 meetings at Lucknow. Dr. Chaturvedi has held leadership positions in the country’s leading banks, MNCs, PSUs, media and strategy companies, industry bodies, chambers, advocacy firms, and think tanks. Dr. Chaturvedi is a leading voice for developing countries and emerging economies on a wide range of topics, such as the digital economy, global markets, deepening democracy, and disruptive technology. She is a widely published author and has been instrumental in shaping national discourse on policy interventions for unlocking the full potential of the digital economy, transforming the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) into a credible platform for government-industry dialogue. The LMA Outstanding Woman Achiever (Corporate) Award 2023 is a fitting tribute to Dr. Subi Chaturvedi's outstanding contributions to the industry and is a testament to her leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to promoting innovation and progress in the field of corporate affairs. Her achievements serve as an inspiration to future generations of professionals and leaders as they strive to make their mark in their respective fields.
We Women Want Festival: An extravaganza celebrating women at Juhu Hotel, Mumbai
The event honoured women achievers from all walks of life
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 20, 2023 11:40 AM | 3 min read
Saluting the spirit of women of India, the We Women Want Festival was held at Razzberry Rhinoceros at Juhu Hotel in Mumbai on 18th March 2023. Marking the second edition of the We Women Want Shakti Awards, the event honoured women achievers from all walks of life. From women military officers to top lawyers and business leaders, the event was an ode to the indomitable spirit of the women of India. The festival was graced by the august presence of Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis who felicitated the winners of the Shakti Awards 2023. Mr Fadnavis spoke about the Prime Minister’s vision of women-led development. ‘Mudra loan statistics show that maximum loans have been given out in Maharashtra and maximum have been given to women’. On Women’s safety, he said, ‘We have changed the laws to make work at night safer for women’ adding that Mumbai is the safest city for women.
Prime Minister Modi tweeted about the session with the women who had featured on Mann Ki Baat for their achievements. ‘Over the past 98 episodes, #MannKiBaat has showcased inspiring life journeys of grassroots level champions. I would urge you all to know more about them and their hardwork’. Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
The event was also attended by women achievers in music, cinema and OTT including luminaries like Anuradha Paudwal, Rasika Dugal and Priyanka Chahar. Paudwal spoke about her musical journey, ‘My father did not support my singing in the industry in the beginning but it was my mother who wanted me to sing just one song, that is how I began’. Dugal spoke about how she derives her ‘Shakti’ from her absolute dedication to her work which gives her strength. Chahar spoke about her humble beginnings, ‘My father despite his reservations supported me when I decided to enter the industry and that is when I supported my family when times were tough.’ she said. The panel discussions included courageous stories of women naval officers, inspiring stories of acid attack survivors and heart-rending discussions on breaking stereotypes with women rickshaw drivers, dabba waali and fisherwomen. India’s leading women chefs, doctors, designers and nutritionists also spoke about women’s health and the stereotypes they have to battle.
Smt. Shakti Sharma, Trustee, iTV Foundation and the Hon’ble Mayor of Ambala also felicitated the award winners. Smt. Sharma said, ‘This festival honoured inspiring women who have been trailblazers for countless Indians. It represents and honours their invaluable contributions.' Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson of the iTV Foundation said, ‘This festival celebrates women, their achievements, their dreams, their hopes and their courage. It brings together women from diverse backgrounds and we can see how their stories are similar yet completely unique.’
Rajya Sabha MP and promoter of iTV Network Kartikeya Sharma spoke about the initiative and how ‘We Women Want' is an initiative to showcase women's undefeatable spirit through stories of their grit and resilience and how it is a campaign to showcase inspirational journeys. ‘We hope this community which we endeavour to build will grow leaps and bounds and we will be joined by several tenacious women and their stories of courage’, Sharma said.
The day-long festival was telecast live on NewsX throughout the day with repeat telecasts scheduled over the weekend. #WeWomenWant was also trending at the number one position on Twitter on Saturday.
iTV Network's Grand Tribute To ‘Naari Shakti’: We Women Want Festival in Mumbai
The event marks the second edition of the We Women Want Shakti Awards, honouring India's women achievers
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 18, 2023 9:20 AM | 2 min read
The iTV Network is hosting the We Women Want Festival on 18th March 2023 at the Juhu Hotel in Mumbai. The event marks the second edition of the We Women Want Shakti Awards, honouring India's women achievers. The day-long festival which is an extravaganza celebrating women and saluting their spirit will be will be telecasted live on NewsX 10 am onwards on Saturday, 18th March.
The august presence of the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt Smriti Irani, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde, and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will grace the We Women Want Festival.
We Women Want Festival will host riveting sessions with India's women in forces such as Surg Cdr Shazia Khan, Lt Cdr Annu Prakash, Lt Cdr Prerna Deosthalee, and Lt Cdr Kumari Sonam. The festival will witness a compelling session with acid attack survivors Daulat bi Khan, Reshma Saira Bano, and Ashu as they share their stories and discuss what must be done for women's safety.
Indian fisherwomen, female cab drivers, and female dabbawallas will be at the event on a panel titled 'bursting stereotypes.' Women sportswomen, including Indian shooter Anjali Bhagwat, Padma Shri cricketer Diana Edulji, and hockey player Helen Mary Innocent will speak about their journeys in a previously male-dominated sphere of sports.
Women in Cinema, Television, and OTT will be represented through veteran actors Raveena Tandon & Rupali Ganguly, Rasika Dugal, and Tina Dutta. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sanjana Sanghi, Saiyami Kher, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will join the festival to talk about their journeys as rising stars of India. We Women Want Festival will also host singers Jaspinder Narula & Sona Mohapatra.
'We Women Want' is an initiative to showcase women's indomitable spirit through their grit and resilience stories.
Bipin Pandit completes 25 years at The Advertising Club
The COO shares his experiences during his long term with the advertising body
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 18, 2023 9:21 AM | 1 min read
Bipin Pandit, COO, The Advertising Club, shares his experiences of completing 25 years in the advertising body.
“It was on 1st March, 1998 that I joined The Advertising Club. My appointment letter was issued by the most respected, ever smiling and immensly popular Ramesh Narayan, who was the President then. Time really flies and how 25 years have gone by is something of which I think now and look upon the entire journey with lots of satisfaction, sense of achievement and accomplishment.”
Pandit further says: “It is extremely satisfying that I have been the point person and an integral part of 22 Effies, 21 Emvies, 10 Abbys, 15 Goafest, 12 Adasia, 3 Marquees, 500 plus jury sessions.”
The Times of India launches Young Lions India competition
Professionals aged 30 and under can submit entries in Print/Media/Marketing categories
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 18, 2023 8:06 AM | 1 min read
The Times of India group, the official country representative of Cannes Lions in India, has launched the Young Lions India competition in 3 categories – Print, Media and Marketing. The deadline for entries will be April 7, 2023.
The competition is dedicated to identifying and celebrating young creative, media and marketing professionals and showcasing their creativity on a global platform. The winners will get to attend the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, which is scheduled from June 19th to 23rd.
Professionals aged 30 and under (born on or after 23rd June, 1992) can submit their entries in either of the three categories on the official website of the competition (www.timesyounglions.com).
Entries will be judged by industry leaders following which, the shortlisted teams from each of the three categories will present their work to the jury members. All the entries received will be put under screening for eligibility and a team of two participants will be selected by an independent Jury appointed in India.
Former Indian journalist launches Ghumantu Pictures in New York
Prerana Thakudesai steers Ghumantu Pictures’ maiden production that’s getting glowing advance praise from Hollywood’s big names
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 5:03 PM | 2 min read
After working on award-winning international and multilingual media productions across the world, former Indian journalist & independent filmmaker, Prerana Thakurdesai, launches her own film production company - Ghumantu Pictures. The New York based company will specialize in creating art that elevates innovation in filmmaking, undiscovered ideas and culturally authentic storytelling.
The title of the company alludes to Prerana’s nomadic and colorful childhood as an armed services kid, and her passion of unveiling stories from nooks and corners of the world as a journalist and filmmaker. At a time when Indian documentaries are gaining international attention, Ghumantu Pictures aims to be the creator that bridges the gap between India and the rest of the world through the power of art that intersects with transcontinental ideas. “This moment of exploration is here to stay. We will continue to explore each other's lives, cultures and minds. Ghumantu Pictures will be a collaborative and equitable vehicle that aims to go deeper into finding meaning and linking it to entertainment,” says Prerana.
The just launched production company has already lined up its first co-production due to premiere in summer 2023. The Last Ecstatic Days is a transformative feature documentary film about conscious dying, set in Asheville, North Carolina. The film traces the journey of a young dying man named Ethan Sisser who uses viral social media posts to manifest an incredible death care community in real life led by an Indian American doctor. Directed by Scott Kirschenbaum, The Last Ecstatic Days is executive produced by David Seidler, Oscar-winning writer of The King’s Speech; Tommy Pallotta, Emmy Award-winning producer of Waking Life, A Scanner Darkly, and Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood; Dr. Jessica Zitter, palliative care expert, New York Times writer and subject of the Oscar-nominated documentary Extremis; & boasts of original soundtrack by Grammy & Golden Globe winning composer, Alex Ebert.
Mumbai-based ice cream brand NOTO raises 2 mn USD in funding
Currently, the company has an ARR of 35 crores and is targeting an ARR of 50 crores by the end of the summer
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 2:45 PM | 6 min read
Homegrown ice cream brand NOTO has raised 2 million USD in pre-series A funding led by investors White Whale Ventures and Rainmatter.
Previously, the brand had raised ₹4 crores in a funding round led by investors such as Titan Capital, Rockstud Capital, VCAT (Venture Catalysts), Bollywood actor and producer John Abraham, WEH Ventures, and other angel investors. Since its inception, the brand has been satisfying the sweet cravings of many Indians with its low-calorie ice creams and fruit popsicles. Now with funding, the company aims to strengthen its foundation in existing markets as well as tap into the vast market in tier-1 and tier-2 cities. Besides that, NOTO will also be working toward new product development and building on the core team. Currently, the company has an ARR of 35 crores and is targeting an ARR of 50 crores by the end of the summer. The company has indeed grown by leaps and bounds and is being led by a workforce of more than 200 people.
"Consumers today are more conscious about their diet and are unable to find healthier alternatives to indulgent categories. NOTO has carved a niche in the ice cream market, offering low-calorie, guilt-free ice creams with an uncompromising focus on taste. Through a combination of great products, attractive packaging, and affordable pricing, NOTO has garnered a loyal customer base and built a strong brand in a short period of time. We are excited to be on board Varun and Ashni's journey in creating a serious dent in the ice cream market in India." says Shapath Parikh, partner at White Whale Ventures, a multi-asset investment manager focusing on venture capital and listed equities in India.
"What we've realized at Rainmatter is that it's not reasonable to expect people to stop bingeing on things they love. Instead, the better thing to do is to make healthier alternatives easily available. That's what we love about NOTO, and we're excited to join them on this journey," says Nithin Kamath, director of Rainmatter Foundation.
The brand was founded in 2019 by the husband-wife duo Ashni and Varun Sheth. A paradise for ice cream lovers, NOTO brings forth delicious ice creams with a healthy twist! This is a market that is dominated by many national and international players, such as Amul, Baskin Robbins, Havmor, Vadilal, and more; however, that hasn't stopped NOTO from becoming a force to be reckoned with. The company is now on track to become profitable by FY24 and aims at strengthening its distribution via digital channels and making a bigger impact all over India. As of now, NOTO is available in more than 5 cities, which include Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur, Jaipur, Mangalore, etc. Also, NOTO is available for on-demand delivery on order.eatnoto.com and on food delivery platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Instamart, Zepto, and BBnow, in addition to being in gourmet stores across the country. The company operates on a hyper-local dark store model, which allows them to cater to impulse demand within 30–40 minutes. NOTO solely runs and manages all dark stores across five cities and, hence, is able to give the best product experience to the customer.
Besides that, the company has also decided on keeping its product mix dynamic based on customer feedback, establishing a strong distribution network, and working towards maintaining clear, honest communication in order to stay relevant and stand out from its competition in the market.
"NOTO was born to revolutionize the way people consume sweets. It's a common myth that if it's easy on the calories, it's not going to satiate those taste buds. We aim to disrupt this misconception one dessert at a time. Finding the sweet spot between taste and health has been the brand's mission, and they've achieved it by ensuring each scoop is just as creamy and satiating as regular ice cream.
With over 6 categories ranging from fruity popsicles to mini bites of ice cream to a vegan range and even traditional Indian mithai, NOTO is for everyone who wants to make healthy living a lifestyle," says Ashni Sheth, the co-founder and marketing and communications head of NOTO. She is a communications major from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, and design alumni from Istituto Marangoni, Milan.
The story of NOTO began when Varun Sheth, NOTOs co-founder, and product development head, came face-to-face with his battle of curbing his sweet cravings in a bid to manage his weight. "It got me thinking — life's real joy is in that extra scoop to celebrate your friend's promotion, a cupcake too many on your birthday, or more than a generous helping of cake just because. We shouldn't have to give up on that. We Indians have a strong sweet craving, but we also wish to cut down on our sugar intake for health reasons. That's when the idea of starting a brand that provides a healthier, guilt-free alternative hit us," says Varun, who holds a degree in Culinary Arts from New York.
NOTO's main mission is to spread happiness with its healthy yet tasty desserts. Each 125-ml tub of ice cream has 75–95 calories, 3 grams of fat, 75% less sugar, and more protein compared to regular ice creams. The ice creams are made of high-quality ingredients and are available in a variety of flavors, such as Dark Chocolate, Belgian Chocolate, Blueberry, Strawberry, Mangoes &Cream, Salted Caramel, and lots more. Then there is also a range of fruit popsicles that have zero added sugar and are made with 40% real fruit (unsweetened), apple concentrate (not the one that comes in a tetra pack), vitamin C, and prebiotic fiber. The selection includes flavors like Strawberry Raspberry, Kala Jamun, Orange, Piña Colada, and Mango Coconut.
NOTO also has a delightful range of vegan frozen desserts with zero added sugar and made with almond protein, in addition to ice creams and popsicles. This is because vegan is a rapidly growing category, contributing upwards of 30%. Then there are the 'Mini Bites of Ice Cream,' which are a crowd favorite. A divine combination of creamy ice cream coated with crunchy dark chocolate, each Bitecarries 30 calories and has zero added sugar. Finally, it's difficult to resist NOTO's delectable range of Indian mithais, which are made by halwais using age-old traditional techniques and the purest ingredients, all while adhering to our promise of bringing you low-calorie sweet treats with ZERO added sugar.
"When we started NOTO, it was a blank canvas; creating awareness for the category was challenging but also very fulfilling. As founders, we were present at every front-facing event or point of sale to understand and converse with our potential customers. It gave us tremendous insight into behavioral and consumption patterns, which in turn helped us tailor our strategy and communication," says Varun.
NOTO has a lot in the works, both in terms of product and geographical expansion, and the brand is determined to become a one-stop shop for all 'good for you' desserts.
"There is no set formula or key to success when one starts an entrepreneurial journey. It's a balancing act of passion and reality: being agile enough to understand what the market needs and, most importantly, listening to your consumers. It's important to celebrate milestones irrespective of how small or big they may be," says Ashni.
Mathrubhumi to hold closing ceremony for year-long centenary celebrations on March 18
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory functions; I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will unveil the souvenir
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 17, 2023 11:33 AM | 1 min read
The closing ceremony of Mathrubhumi's centenary celebrations will be conducted on March 18 at the CIAL Convention Centre in Kochi. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory functions.
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur will unveil the souvenir at the event.
Ministers K Rajan and P Rajeev, Opposition leader VD Satheesan, writer C Radhakrishnan, MPs Benny Behanan, Jose K Mani, Jeby Mather, and Anwar Sadat MLA will offer felicitations. MV Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi, will preside over the event. The one-year-long centenary celebrations were kick-started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 18, 2022.
