DocuBay joins hands with CloudWalker Smart TV to offer unlimited hours of documentaries

DocuBay, the global premium membership video-on-demand platform by IN10 Media Network has joined hands with leading online Smart TV brand CloudWalker. With CloudWalker’s focus on making popular digital content accessible on the big screen for the Indian audience with its Smart Screens and Smart TVs, the partnership will enable the CloudWalker users to access to DocuBay’s premium library, comprising of high-definition and 4K documentary features across several genres.

DocuBay is the only documentaries specific platform available on CloudWalker 4K LED SMART SCREEN / TV, adding to CloudWalker’s existing content offering across movies, TV shows, Music, Kids shows, popular videos & many more. Through this partnership, DocuBay gets a chance to engage with new sets of audiences and enhance its network among the Smart TV user community.

CloudWalker users can watch DocuBay’s varied selection of international documentaries, sourced from more than 80 countries, spanning a variety of categories. DocuBay’s intuitive interface makes the discovery of films that suit each member’s preferences easy, through specially-curated categories called ‘Bays’ - Nature, Adventure, Travel, Culture, Science, Biography, and more, in addition to PoliticsBay, along with short snackable clips called DocuBytes for viewing on-the-go. The documentary features encompass diverse human experiences and opinions, varying perspectives and narratives, without boundaries of language, race, geography, or nationality.

DocuBay is available all over the world, on the web, smartphones, and smart TV apps.

Commenting on the partnership, Akul Tripathi, COO, DocuBay said, “We are confident that Smart TV audiences will be significant contributors to the ever-booming content streaming industry, especially for a platform like DocuBay where watching documentary features on the big screen, is a much-enhanced experience, especially in 4K. This partnership is consistent with our vision of building a highly engaged community of documentary lovers.”

Jagdish Rajpurohit, president, CloudWalker said “With digital content being the crux of today’s smart entertainment consumption amongst the Indian audience, we’re glad to introduce DocuBay’s unique and vast collection of documentaries for our users to stream on the big screen. With Content discovery and curation platform built-in CloudWalker Smart Screens/Smart TVs, bringing thousands of hours of global entertainment across Movies, TV shows, Documentaries, Music, Kids Shows & more for the users, our association with DocuBay is surely going to add more value to the content offering and delight the users.”