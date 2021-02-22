Divya Bhaskar hands over editorial reins of Sunday edition to renowned women of Gujarat

Divya Bhaskar has announced that the publication will be publishing a weekend day newspaper in Gujarat under the renowned women in chair for editorial.

The world has undergone tumultuous change during Covid-19 which left an everlasting impression on society and people. In keeping with its ethos of being reader-centric, Dainik Bhaskar continues to evolve as per the changing needs of the readers’. The Bhaskar group stepped-up it’s reader-connect approach through conducting a 10 days survey in Gujarat to understand the readers’ expectation. One of the survey outcomes suggested that women being the anchor of the society, their views and perceptions on the state, nation and society must be reflected in the newspaper.

Acting on the survey recommendations, Dainik Bhaskar has taken a landmark step by appointing a prominent women personality from Gujarat to mantle the responsibility of a guest editor of the Sunday edition. A renowned Actress Ms Swaroop Sampat to chair the 1st edition on February 21, 2020, which will be followed by other women prominent personalities.

Further, in keeping with readers’ changing requirements, Divya Bhaskar has undertaken various major editorial initiatives in Gujarat. These initiatives includes ‘Dharma Darshan’, a dedicated two-page editorial on Thursday for elderly people containing information about health and happiness; a dedicated page for jobs on Tuesdays for youths; a special page for women benched by a guest editor to bring forth their opinion on global, national, social and political issues; Sunday special column ‘Gauravata Gujarati Coloumn’ carrying interesting motivational stories from the nation and world; a special feature on Gujarati Literature on every Wednesday. To provide the voice to the common man, Divya Bhaskar, for the first time ever, will provide an opportunity to common citizens to present their opinion on policies and national issues. These innovative steps to further strengthen the reader-connect while creating a special place in the minds of the readers’.

Commenting on this initiative State Editorial Head, Mr Devendra Bhatnagar said, “Divya Bhaskar, being the reader-centric newspaper, has always believed in evolving as per the changing readers’ requirement. We at Dainik Bhaskar group, continue to focus on editorial excellence and bringing revolutionary changes in the newspaper industry. Yet again we have created history by bringing prominent women personalities as editorial-in-chair for publishing a particular weekday newspaper in Gujarat to reflect their perspective and impact on society. Further, as a responsible newspaper, we continue to raise the voice for the social issues and put forwards the perspective with all the force needed. At Dainik Bhaskar, we are committed to complying with the wishes of the readers’ and we would continue to do it in the future.”

Mr Sanjeev Chouhan, State Business Head, spoke on the recent development. “This is a momentous step by Dainik Bhaskar Group. This initiative aids in bringing forth the perspective of the women amongst the readers’, the backbone of our society. Additionally, we continue to evolve to cater to the changing requirements of youth, senior citizens and working men and women. In light of the becoming more readers’ relevant, we continue to provide our readers with something extraordinary to keep them engaged with the newspaper, and all our efforts are made while keeping the readers in mind.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)